TEXT-S&P affirms Raymond James 'BBB/A-2' ratings

Overview
-- Raymond James Financial recently raised $358 of equity capital and
$350 million of debt proceeds as part of its plan to finance the acquisition
of Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial and will issue approximately $250
million more of senior unsecured debt to complete the financing.
-- Management has taken important initial steps to integrate Morgan
Keegan's businesses and has earmarked money to retain significant retail
revenue producers from Morgan Keegan's broker-dealer and municipal finance
businesses.
-- We are affirming the ratings, including the 'BBB/A-2' counterparty
credit ratings, on Raymond James and removing them from CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- The negative outlook reflects the risk of lower-than-expected revenue
if broker retention is lower than projected, if financial services activity
slows during a period of higher operating costs, or if the residual exposure
to lawsuits due to Morgan Keegan's problem assets becomes costly.
Rating Action
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its 'BBB/A-2'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'BBB' senior unsecured
debt rating on Raymond James Financial Inc. from CreditWatch, where they
were placed with negative implications on Jan. 12, 2012. At the same time, we
affirmed the ratings. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
We removed our ratings on Raymond James from CreditWatch with negative
implications because we believe the company's management has taken the initial
steps to integrate Morgan Keegan's businesses. (Raymond James agreed to
acquire Morgan Keegan and related affiliates from Regions Financial Corp. for
$930 million in January 2012.) Raymond James has appointed several Morgan
Keegan executives it deems critical to management positions and has earmarked
$140 million for retention payments to significant financial Morgan Keegan
retail revenue producers. Total retention will be approximately $215 million,
which includes $60 million-70 million of restricted stock units (RSUs) to
other employees. We view these steps as positive factors in our analysis of
business risk that will help Raymond James to maintain and increase its market
position.
Following the transaction, Raymond James' financial profile will weaken
relative to fiscal 2011 and first-quarter 2012. Corporate debt outstanding
will roughly double to $1.21 billion from the current $607 million. Debt could
reach as high as $1.4 billion if Raymond James exercises its right to access
seller financing and draws down on a $200 million facility that Regions is to
provide prior to closing. Our analysis and financial calculations assume $800
million of debt is added to the balance sheet along with $358 million of
equity raised in February 2012. The purchase price of $930 million represents
approximately a $230 million premium to Morgan Keegan's tangible book value.
Therefore, the positive impact of Raymond James' equity raise is somewhat
offset by its use to fund intangible asset value. This is a negative in our
analysis of the company's financial profile.
In our pro forma analysis using first-quarter 2012 financials, adjusted total
equity (ATE) of approximately $2.9 billion will support adjusted net assets
(ANA) of approximately $18.9 billion, which results in an ANA-to-ATE ratio of
approximately 4.5x. This ratio is down slightly from 7.0x in 2008 and reflects
bank balance sheet shrinkage to about $9 billion from $11.4 billion. The
ANA-to-ATE ratio remains within our financial profile assumptions for the
'BBB' issuer credit rating on Raymond James.
In our view, two key clear risks and one less clear risk remain. Raymond James
is weakening its financial profile with its integration of Morgan Keegan, and
its ability to reduce balance sheet leverage will depend heavily on broker
retention and revenue productivity in 2012 and 2013. Our analysis indicates
that Raymond James' financial profile continues to support the current
ratings. However, the company is taking on a massive integration unlike any in
its recent past. Raymond James' ability to succeed depends highly on
successful integration of its management teams and brokerage efforts. Raymond
James' risk with less clear implications is legal and financial risk
associated with some of Morgan Keegan's assets. We understand that an
indemnification from Regions Financial addresses the legal risk associated
with Morgan Keegan's inherited assets, such as auction-rate securities. The
addition of Morgan Keegan's private equity assets slightly lowers the overall
liquidity of the assets on Raymond James' balance sheet. The addition of
Morgan Keegan's auction-rate securities and private equity assets contribute
to our negative outlook because they could become a possible drain on earnings
or capital.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Raymond James reflect the company's solid
franchise in multiple businesses, flexible cost base, and fairly conservative
financial profile with good liquidity and capital. We also view Raymond James'
recent approval as a regulated bank holding company as a positive development
because it will add to operational oversight. Offsetting these strengths are
Raymond James' dependence on the highly cyclical retail brokerage business and
the risk associated with independent contractor compliance with company
business policy. Asset quality risk remains in the bank subsidiary's loan
portfolio, in our view, despite lower-than-expected losses.
Outlook
Our negative outlook primarily reflects the risks of business integration
problems and lower-than-anticipated revenue due to poor broker retention. In
addition, potential exposure to losses from lawsuits and an increase in
illiquid assets as part of a more highly leveraged balance sheet leave less
room for a decrease in revenue if financial services activity slows in 2012
and 2013. We could lower the rating if the balance sheet materially weakens,
as measured by average net assets to adjusted total equity rising to more than
9.0x. We are unlikely to upgrade Raymond James while it integrates Morgan
Keegan. We could consider raising the ratings if Raymond James significantly
increases capital, lowers balance sheet leverage, and remains
"well-capitalized" (according to bank regulatory capital standards) now that
it's a regulated bank holding company.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Raymond James Financial Inc. 'BBB' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
Negative, Jan. 12, 2012
-- Raymond James Financial Inc., Dec. 29, 2011
-- Raymond James Financial Inc. Outlook Revised To Stable; 'BBB' Rating
Affirmed, Nov. 22, 2011
-- Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Raymond James Financial Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB/Watch Neg
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.