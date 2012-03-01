TEXT-Fitch affirms LMP Corporate Loan Fund at 'AAA'

March 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' ratings assigned to the
following auction-rate preferred shares (ARPS) issued by LMP Corporate Loan Fund
Inc. (NYSE: TLI), a closed-end fund sub-advised by Citigroup Alternative
Investments LLC:
--$35,000,000 of ARPS consisting of Series A and B, each with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the fund. The 'AAA' ratings are
based on sufficient asset coverage relative to Fitch's criteria provided to the
ARPS by the fund's underlying portfolios of assets, the structural protections
afforded by mandatory cure and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset
coverage declines, the legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations and the capabilities of Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC as
investment manager. Fitch's ratings assigned to the ARPS speak only to timely
repayment of interest and principal in accordance with the governing documents
and not to potential liquidity in the secondary market.
LEVERAGE
As of Jan. 31, 2012, TLI had assets of approximately $204 million, current
liabilities of 10 million and leverage of $65.5 million, or 34% of net assets.
Leverage consisted of $30.5 million drawn on the bank credit facility and $35
million in issued ARPS.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratios, as calculated in
accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC
tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria,
were in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage amount deemed
consistent with an 'AAA' rating. The fund's governing documents require that
asset coverage for the ARPS, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch OC
tests, be maintained in excess of 100%. As such, should the asset coverage
decline below 100%, the governing documents require the funds to alter the
composition of their portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors, or to
reduce leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance within a 58
business day period.
Additionally, as of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratio for total
leverage, as calculated in accordance with its interpretation of the Investment
Company Act of 1940, was in excess of 200%, which is a minimum asset coverage
tests required by the fund's governing documents. As of the same date, the
fund's asset coverage ratio for the outstanding bank credit facility, as
calculated in accordance with its interpretation of the Investment Company Act
of 1940, was in excess of 300%, which is also a minimum asset coverage test
required by the fund's governing documents.
FUND PROFILES
As of Jan. 31, 2012, the portfolio consisted mainly of first lien leveraged
loans (that are not covenant light) and high-yield corporate bonds (both secured
and unsecured). The fund was highly diversified by industry and issuer and
therefore no additional overconcentration discount factor was applied in
calculating the Fitch OC Tests. The fund is a non-diversified closed-end
management investment company, registered under the Investment Company Act of
1940, as amended.
THE ADVISOR
Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC, through the Citi Capital Advisors (CCA)
business unit of Citigroup, Inc., acts as sub-advisor of the Fund, performing
all investment management functions. CCA is an $18.8 billion global alternative
asset management platform that offers a broad range of innovative investment
strategies. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC acts as the advisor to the
fund, performing all legal, operational, compliance and distribution functions.
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason
Inc.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage