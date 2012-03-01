TEXT-S&P rates Commercial Barge Line 'B'

Overview
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S.-based freight
transporter Commercial Barge Line Co. (CBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of
American Commercial Lines (ACL). We are also affirming our 'B' long-term
corporate credit rating on ACL.
-- We are raising our issue-level ratings on CBL's $200 million senior
secured second-lien notes and on the $250 million senior unsecured PIK toggle
note issued by ACL I Corp., a parent of ACL.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that improved
earnings will lead to gradual improvement in CBL's financial profile, despite
increased debt to fund fleet replacement.
Rating Action
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
long-term corporate credit rating to Commercial Barge Line Co. (CBL) and
affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on parent American
Commercial Lines (ACL). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's $200
million senior secured second-lien notes to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We revised the
recovery rating to '1' (from '2'), indicating our expectations that
noteholders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. We also raised the issue-level rating on the $250 million
senior unsecured PIK toggle notes issued by ACL I Corp., a parent of ACL, to
'B-' from 'CCC+'. We revised the recovery rating on the PIK notes to '5' (from
'6'), indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive modest
(10%-30%) recovery in a payment default scenario.
Rationale
The ratings on Jeffersonville, Ind.-based Commercial Barge Line Co. (CBL)
reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive and
capital-intensive barge shipping industry. The ratings also reflect CBL's
exposure to various demand swings caused by economic changes, seasonally
fluctuating export volumes, and vulnerability to weather-related disruptions
to operations.
Positive credit factors include the company's substantial market position in
the U.S. domestic inland barge dry cargo industry, with some diversification
from its liquid barge transportation and manufacturing segments, and
competitive barriers to entry under the Jones Act, which requires that vessels
carrying shipments between U.S. ports must be built and registered in the U.S.
and have all-U.S.-citizen crews. These requirements prevent direct competition
from foreign-flagged vessels. CBL operates a fleet of Jones Act-qualified
vessels. We categorize CBL's business risk profile as "fair," financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged," and liquidity as "adequate" (as our criteria
define the terms).
We expect CBL to achieve a gradually improving financial profile, despite
comprehensive barge replacement that it will finance partly with debt. We
believe CBL's earnings will benefit from shifting its product mix toward
higher-margin commodities such as coal, steel, petroleum, and chemicals, and
away from the more volatile spot-market grain trade. Strong contract coverage
from reputable counterparties support the company's revenue generation.
CBL provides barge transportation primarily for dry cargo (including grain,
steel, cement, fertilizer, coal, and various bulk commodity products) and
liquid cargo on U.S. inland waterways. The barge transportation segment
accounted for 84% of revenues for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and dry
cargo makes up most of the freight. CBL is the third-largest dry barge
transportation company and the second-largest liquid barge transporter in the
U.S.--it operates 11.6% and 10.8% of the total U.S. inland dry and liquid tank
barges, respectively. CBL also provides repair and terminal services, in
addition to manufacturing barges, through its Jeffboat segment, which
accounted for about 13% of total company revenues for the 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2011. As of that date, CBL operated a fleet of 2,402 barges
consisting of 2,085 dry barges and 317 tank barges, the majority of which the
company owns. It also owns 109 towboats and charters an additional 13 towboats
that power the barges. As of Dec. 31, 2010 (the most recent publicly available
data), the average vessel ages were 34.3 years for owned towboats, 19.5 years
for covered dry cargo barges, 31.2 years for open dry cargo barges, and 21.1
years for double-hulled tank barges--all in line with industry averages.
Platinum Equity acquired ACL on Dec. 21, 2010, for a total price of about $837
million, including assumption of debt and acquisition costs. The new owners
used a $419 million contribution to fund the acquisition. On Feb. 15, 201l,
ACL's parent, ACL I Corp., issued $250 million of senior unsecured
payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes for a one-time distribution to replace a
portion of the initial equity contribution. Our analysis of CBL and ACL
includes consideration of the PIK notes and accrued interest on them.
We believe CBL's transportation segment will benefit from improving volumes
and rates. Over the next three years, we expect the manufacturing segment's
Jeffboat operations to benefit from a significant order backlog arising from
an aging U.S. barge fleet, a significant portion of which is approaching the
end of its useful life. Barge replacement will be further aided by the Oil
Pollution Act of 1990, which mandates double hulls for tank ships and tank
barges traveling in U.S. waters by 2015. We believe cost-cutting, efficiency,
and optimization initiatives combined with improving market fundamentals for
certain commodity categories (coal, chemicals) will help CBL maintain its
financial profile over the next year.
Swings in demand arising from economic changes, seasonally fluctuating export
volumes, and CBL's vulnerability to weather-related disruptions shape the
company's business and financial risk profiles. We expect debt to EBITDA
(adjusted for operating leases, PIK notes and there accrued interest) of 4x-5x
and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the mid-teens percent area.
ACL's credit measures could show some volatility depending on the timing of
its capital spending for fleet replacement, rate fluctuations, and the effect
of weather on its operations.
Liquidity
CBL has adequate liquidity under our criteria. We believe its sources of cash
will likely substantially exceed its uses during the next 12 months. Cash
sources include modest unrestricted cash and moderate availability under the
existing $475 million asset-based revolving credit facility (not rated), after
taking into consideration outstanding letters of credit and an $85 million
interim availability block. The asset-based revolver has a $75 million
accordion option. We expect CBL to use its revolver primarily to fund
significant capital spending for fleet replacement and for working capital
purposes.
In accordance with Standard & Poor's liquidity methodology and assumptions, we
believe the relevant aspects of CBL's liquidity are:
-- Cash sources exceeding cash uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum for an
adequate designation, for the next year;
-- Our expectation that net sources would be positive even with a 15%
drop in EBITDA--consistent with our criteria standard of 15%;
-- CBL's sound relationships with banks, in our assessment, demonstrated
by its ability to arrange bank credit facilities; and
-- Its prudent financial risk management, including arranging bank credit
facilities and issuing notes to support liquidity.
CBL's credit agreement contains certain provisions, covenants, and
restrictions customary for this type of debt, including a change-of-control
provision, restrictions on dividends, issuance of preferred stock, mergers and
acquisitions, additional indebtedness, asset sales, and leases. The company's
debt agreements do not contain rating triggers that could limit additional
borrowings or accelerate the payment of any funds outstanding.
Financial covenants are springing and apply if revolving facility availability
is less than $48.75 million until the interim block is reduced to zero, based
on certain requirements under the notes (not disclosed), and $59.4 million
thereafter. During the next year, we do not expect availability to fall below
the threshold. However, if the covenants are tested, we expect CBL to be in
compliance with good cushion, based on our expectations of the company's
financial performance. ACL uses different definitions of debt and EBITDA from
Standard & Poor's.
Recovery analysis
Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on CBL, to be published following
this update on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that CBL will modestly improve
its financial profile over the next year as it benefits from improved cargo
mix, higher volumes, and resulting earnings growth. Our expectation for a
gradually improving financial profile takes into account incremental debt used
to support fleet replacement that we also expect will make operations more
efficient. We could lower the ratings if economic pressures or weather-related
disruptions to operations caused CBL's earnings to decline, resulting in FFO
to debt to fall to about 10%. Although less likely, we could raise the ratings
if continued gradual economic recovery caused FFO to debt to exceed 20% for a
sustained period.
Ratings List
Ratings Assigned
Commercial Barge Line Co.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
American Commercial Lines Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Ratings Raised; Recovery Ratings Revised
To From
Commercial Barge Line Co.
Senior secured (second-lien) BB- B+
Recovery rating 1 2
ACL I Corp.
Senior unsecured B- CCC+
Recovery rating 5 6
