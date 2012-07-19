TEXT-S&P rates eBay senior unsecured notes 'A'

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A' rating to San Jose, Calif.-based eBay Inc.'s up to $3 billion senior unsecured notes. The company intends to use the issue proceeds for general corporate purposes. The 'A' long-term corporate credit rating and 'A-1' commercial paper rating on eBay are not affected by the new notes issue, nor is our stable rating outlook on the company. Our ratings on eBay reflect its "strong" business position, based on its well-established brands in Internet e-commerce and Payment segments. Standard & Poor's believes that a large user base (registered buyers and sellers), a global platform, and eBay's value proposition (selection, value, entertainment, and convenience) all protect the company's market position in its online commerce platforms. The company experienced good growth in both the Payment (28%) and Marketplace (16%) segments in 2011. The company has a "modest" financial risk profile and has averaged over $2 billion of free cash flow generation in the past five years. The company's cash and cash equivalents and nonequity investments portfolio totaled $7.6 billion on June 30, 2012. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is below 1.4x. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST eBay Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 New Ratings eBay Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes due 2015 A Notes due 2017 A Notes due 2022 A Notes due 2042 A Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.