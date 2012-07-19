TEXT-Fitch raises Nedbank rating, affirms other South African banks

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Nedbank Limited's and Nedbank
Group Limited's (Nedbank) Viability Ratings (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'.
At the same time, the Long-term IDRs of both entities were upgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Negative. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of this announcement.
The upgrade of Nedbank's and Nedbank Limited's ratings reflects Fitch's view
that these entities' credit profiles have converged with peers. This is in line
with a trend across the four major South African banks of improving asset
quality, lengthening funding profiles and acceptable levels of capital which are
consistent with a 'bbb+' VR.
The five major banks' (including Investec) strong franchises support resilient
earnings through the cycle. None of the South African banks reported losses
throughout the financial crisis, with returns-on-equity dropping to around 12%
at the lowest point in the cycle.
The Negative Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of FirstRand Bank Limited
(FirstRand), Investec Limited (Investec), Investec Bank Limited
(Investec Bank), Nedbank, Nedbank Limited, Standard Bank Group (SBG)
and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) reflect their
potential vulnerability to weakening of asset quality, long-term earnings in an
uncertain economic environment and a reduction in capital. The IDRs of these
banks could be negatively sensitive to a downgrade of the South African
sovereign as this could indicate a weakening of the operating environment. Absa
Group Limited's (Absa) and Absa Bank Limited's (Absa Bank) IDRs are on Stable
Outlook in line with 55.5%-parent, Barclays Bank Plc (Barclays, 'A'/Stable).
The four major banks (Absa, FirstRand, Nedbank and SBSA) now all have 'bbb+' VRs
which would be sensitive to any weakening in asset quality indicators, long-term
earnings in an uncertain economic environment or a material reduction in capital
from current levels. The latter could occur following special dividend payments
or loan growth outstripping the internal capital generation of the banks over
time. Upward potential for the ratings is limited in light of a weakening
sovereign and operating environment. If the VRs of FirstRand, Nedbank, Nedbank
Limited, SBG or SBSA were to be downgraded, the IDRs of these institutions would
also be downgraded as they are driven by the banks' intrinsic strengths.
A downgrade in the VRs of Absa Group Limited (Absa) and Absa Bank Limited (Absa
Bank) would not result in a downgrade of the IDRs or National Ratings due to the
support-driven nature of these ratings. Absa and Absa Bank's IDRs, National
Ratings and Support Ratings are solely derived from perceived support from
Barclays. These ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability or
willingness from Barclays to support, either through a reduced shareholding or
other public indications or a downgrade of the parent's rating. The IDRs are
below South Africa's country ceiling of 'A' and would not be affected by a
one-notch downgrade of the sovereign.
Investec's and Investec Bank's 'bbb' VRs reflect a sustainable franchise as a
niche bank and asset manager, improving asset quality and liquidity and a
lengthening funding profile. They also reflect higher credit concentrations and
weaker Fitch Core Capital (FCC) than peers. The Negative Outlook is driven by
substantial concentration to South Africa's property market which may be
vulnerable to a macroeconomic downturn, reducing the FCC ratio to a level no
longer compatible with a 'bbb' VR. Investec's and Investec bank's IDRs and
National Ratings are driven by their VRs and would be sensitive to any weakening
in asset quality, long-term earnings in an uncertain economic environment or
capital indicators from current levels.
The ratings of Standard Bank Plc (SB Plc) and The Standard Bank of Taiwan (SBT)
are solely driven by support from SBSA and SBG. The ratings of these two
entities would be sensitive to any changes in the ratings of SBSA.
SBT is a branch and consequently its National Ratings are driven by SBSA's Local
Currency IDR.
SB Plc is a 100%-subsidiary of SBG and is highly integrated with SBSA. The IDRs
of SB Plc are equalised with SBG's as the fungibility of capital and liquidity
and the increasing harmonisation of strategy and risk management within the
group mean that the activities and risk profile of SB Plc are increasingly
indistinguishable from the wider group. SB Plc's Support Rating reflects Fitch's
view of a high probability of support from SBSA in view of SBG's 100%-ownership
of both entities and the group's written commitment to support its banking
subsidiaries.
A Special Report will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com giving more
details on the banks discussed in this RAC. Credit updates and Full Rating
Reports on each of the individual banks will follow this.
The rating actions are as follows:
Absa Group Limited:
Foreign currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Local currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Foreign currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Absa Bank Limited:
Foreign currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Foreign currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Local currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'A-';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured notes National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'
FirstRand Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'BBB+';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2', National Long-term rating affirmed
at 'AA(zaf)'
Upper tier 2 notes: National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A(zaf)'
Investec Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Investec Bank Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Negative
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB', Short-term rating
affirmed at F3
Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: assigned National Long-term rating
'A(zaf) and National Short-term 'F1(zaf)'
Nedbank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Nedbank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Short-term rating affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured notes: National Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from
'AA-(zaf)'
Subordinated notes: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Standard Bank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Standard Bank of South Africa Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'BBB+';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2'
Standard Bank Plc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB+', Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated perpetual notes (XS0262708554): affirmed at 'BB+'
Standard Bank of Taiwan
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011,
'National ratings', dated 19 January 2011 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital
and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011 are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National ratings in South
Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.
