TEXT-Fitch downgrades EPIC II's notes

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Essential Public Infrastructure Capital II GmbH's (EPIC II's) notes, as follows: EUR168,405 class A+: downgraded to 'A+sf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative EUR45,000,000 class A: downgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative EUR9,000,000 class B: downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Negative EUR9,000,000 class C: downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR9,000,000 class D: downgraded to 'B+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR6,750,000 class E: downgraded to 'B-sf' from 'B+sf'; Outlook Negative The downgrades reflect the reference portfolio's large exposure to the peripheral eurozone countries and the significant obligor concentration. As a result, the notes' credit enhancement (CE) levels were deemed insufficient to withstand Fitch's stresses as of the notes' previous ratings. The Negative Outlook on all the notes further reflects Fitch's view on the weak prospects of the periphery eurozone countries' infrastructure sector, and specifically the EMEA transportation and energy sectors (see 'Fitch: Prolonged Economic Stress Weakens EMEA Infrastructure Outlook', dated 2 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). As of the March 2012 investor report, the reference portfolio's exposure to Italy, Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Hungary stood at 33% of the pool. The CE levels have increased for all notes since last year's surveillance review as the balance of the super senior swap has reduced to 67.4% of its initial size. The current portfolio comprises 39 loans from 32 obligors with only one loan in the construction phase rated 'BB+*'/Stable. Fitch notes that the loan still in the construction phase has a higher default risk and lower recovery rates compared to loans in the operation phase. The largest obligor accounts for 10% whereas the top five largest obligors account for 38% of the reference pool. The weighted average rating of the portfolio is 'BBB-*'/'BB+*', with 50% of the pool rated below investment grade. The weighted average recovery rate has not changed significantly since the last surveillance review. However, it has been tiered according to Fitch's Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs. The notes' ratings are linked to the credit quality of the certificates of indebtedness (Schuldscheine) issued by KfW ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). Therefore, if KfW was downgraded below 'AAA'/'F1+', any note rated higher would be downgraded accordingly. Fitch notes that as part of the stabilisation measures in relation to Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, Depfa Bank plc has transferred all but one assets of the reference portfolio to FMS Wertmanagement. Depfa Bank plc still holds the role of servicer of the reference obligations. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of Information: Transaction trustee reports Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012'; 'Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance Collateralised Debt Obligations', dated 10 August 2011; 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions