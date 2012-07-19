TEXT-Fitch downgrades EPIC II's notes

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Essential Public Infrastructure
Capital II GmbH's (EPIC II's) notes, as follows:
EUR168,405 class A+: downgraded to 'A+sf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR45,000,000 class A: downgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative
EUR9,000,000 class B: downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Negative
EUR9,000,000 class C: downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR9,000,000 class D: downgraded to 'B+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR6,750,000 class E: downgraded to 'B-sf' from 'B+sf'; Outlook Negative
The downgrades reflect the reference portfolio's large exposure to the
peripheral eurozone countries and the significant obligor concentration. As a
result, the notes' credit enhancement (CE) levels were deemed insufficient to
withstand Fitch's stresses as of the notes' previous ratings.
The Negative Outlook on all the notes further reflects Fitch's view on the weak
prospects of the periphery eurozone countries' infrastructure sector, and
specifically the EMEA transportation and energy sectors (see 'Fitch: Prolonged
Economic Stress Weakens EMEA Infrastructure Outlook', dated 2 July 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). As of the March 2012 investor report, the reference
portfolio's exposure to Italy, Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Hungary stood at 33%
of the pool.
The CE levels have increased for all notes since last year's surveillance review
as the balance of the super senior swap has reduced to 67.4% of its initial
size.
The current portfolio comprises 39 loans from 32 obligors with only one loan in
the construction phase rated 'BB+*'/Stable. Fitch notes that the loan still in
the construction phase has a higher default risk and lower recovery rates
compared to loans in the operation phase. The largest obligor accounts for 10%
whereas the top five largest obligors account for 38% of the reference pool. The
weighted average rating of the portfolio is 'BBB-*'/'BB+*', with 50% of the pool
rated below investment grade. The weighted average recovery rate has not changed
significantly since the last surveillance review. However, it has been tiered
according to Fitch's Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs.
The notes' ratings are linked to the credit quality of the certificates of
indebtedness (Schuldscheine) issued by KfW ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). Therefore, if
KfW was downgraded below 'AAA'/'F1+', any note rated higher would be downgraded
accordingly.
Fitch notes that as part of the stabilisation measures in relation to Hypo Real
Estate Holding AG, Depfa Bank plc has transferred all but one assets of the
reference portfolio to FMS Wertmanagement. Depfa Bank plc still holds the role
of servicer of the reference obligations.
Source of Information: Transaction trustee reports
Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June
2012'; 'Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance Collateralised Debt
Obligations', dated 10 August 2011; 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs',
dated 10 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; are available on www.fitchratings.com.
