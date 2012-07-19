TEXT-Fitch rates Fullerton India's sub-debt at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Fullerton India Credit Company Limited's (FICCL) proposed INR1bn lower tier 2 subordinated debt a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AA+(ind)'. The rating is based on FICCL's National Long-Term rating ('Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable) that is principally driven by Fitch's expectation of continued support from FICCL's ultimate parent - Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH), a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings. The latter is the sovereign wealth arm of Singapore ('AAA'/Stable). FFH support to FICCL has included regular equity injections, liquidity lines and management oversight. The sub-debt has been rated at the same level as FICCL's National Long-Term rating in line with Fitch's criteria for rating subordinated debt and bank hybrids. The proposed sub-debt is an unsecured, non-convertible debenture issue, with claims subordinated to the claims of senior creditors. The issue includes a green-shoe option and is redeemable at par. It cannot be redeemed by the debt holder prior to the completion of its term. The proceeds from the issue will be used for onward business lending. FICCL's profitability has continued to show material improvements, with return on average assets at over 2.5% (annualised) as at end-June 2012 (FY12: 1%, FY11: 0.07%). That being said, the financial improvements are still at a nascent stage and the restructuring of FICCL's operations in terms of a greater focus on secured loans, streamlining of costs, centralised sanctioning is yet to be fully completed. The National ratings could be downgraded by more than one notch in case of Fitch's assessment of reduced support from FFH or a dilution in its ownership of FICCL. Any positive rating action would depend on an increase in the strategic importance of FICCL for FFH. However, this will be difficult to assess in the near-term, given the nature of FFH's investment in FICCL which is still in its early stage of growth. In any case, a material and sustainable improvement in FICCL's financial performance would be a prerequisite for enhanced support prospects. For further details, please refer to the rating action commentary, "FICCL's National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'; Outlook Stable" (dated 26 April 2012), available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Tarun Kumar Associate Director +91 22 40001713 Fitch Ratings India Pvt Ltd 6th Floor Apeejay House, 3Dinshaw Vaccha Road, Churchgate Mumbai 400 020, India Secondary Analyst Ehsan Syed Director +9122 4000 1722 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +8522263 9901 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: + 91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in India. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Ratings are not a recommendation or suggestion, directly or indirectly, to you or any other person, to buy, sell, make or hold any investment, loan or security or to undertake any investment strategy with respect to any investment, loan or security or any issuer. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 12 December 2011, 'National rating Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, 'Rating Linkages in Nonbank Financial Subsidiary Relationships', dated 29 November 2011 and "Indian National Ratings of Subordinated debt and Bank Hybrids", dated 18 January 2010, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology