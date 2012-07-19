TEXT-Fitch cuts Equinox (Eclipse 2006-1) plc

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Equinox (Eclipse 2006-1) plc, as follows: GBP183.7m class A (XS0259279585) downgraded to 'Bsf from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP17.2m class B (XS0259280088) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'BBBsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 20% GBP18.1m class C (XS0259280161 downgraded to 'Csf' from 'BBsf'; RE0% GBP20.9m class D (XS0259280591) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0% GBP7.7m class E (XS0259280674) affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0% The scale of the downgrade echoes the substantial fall in the value of the office property securing the Royal Mint Court loan (29% of the pool). This is compounded by continued underperformance and uncertainty for the Ashbourne Portfolio loan, which along with Royal Mint Court accounts for approximately 60% of the pool. In addition, the loan secured on the distressed Macallan portfolio will suffer losses estimated to be in excess of GBP14m once liquidation is complete. Another two loans are expected to suffer limited losses, which in total are expected to lead to notes up to and including the class B being written down, leaving the class A notes with only a limited margin of safety, as reflected in its rating. The Royal Mint Court office, located on the fringe of London's financial district (opposite the Tower of London), was recently revalued for the first time since December 2005, revealing a decline of approximately 70%. Besides the run-off of long, over-rented occupational leases, which now have under two years left on average, the principal driver of the precipitous value decline appears to be the irrecoverable capital expenditure needed to upgrade the office complex and make it attractive to prospective tenants in the submarket. The tenure of the property, with the freeholder absorbing 50% of net operating income, makes such an outlay far less palatable for the leaseholder, since it stands to lose half of any upside in income. Unless a benign settlement is reached with the freeholder (Delancey, which also stands to lose if new tenants cannot be found), the leasehold value, on which loan recoveries depend, will be constrained. The Ashbourne Portfolio loan remains in special servicing following Southern Cross's administration in July 2011, exposing the property portfolio's inherent operational risk. The portfolio requires significant reinvestment to improve the quality of the nursing homes, which will be challenging against the backdrop of public sector cutbacks. The result is that future rents agreed with the new operators will be tightly constrained, a risk that is reflected in the steady declines in value. The GBP72.6m securitised portion of the loan is 50% of a senior piece of a much larger whole loan (GBP328.0m). Despite its subordination, the considerable additional leverage has meant that equity has eroded quickly as value has fallen: a September 2011 valuation (released December 2011) reports a 43% decline in addition to the 21% fall revealed in November 2010 (on a valuation dating back to 2008). The reported securitised loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is 96%, compared to Fitch's estimate of 118%. The borrower continues to discuss strategy with the operators that took over following Southern Cross's bankruptcy, with the intention of renegotiating loan terms (although the status of this remains unclear to Fitch). Any new leases are likely to be at a significant discount to the over-rented amounts owed (but not paid) by Southern Cross. Irrespective of the terms of any new proposal, Fitch expects this loan to make a loss. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria