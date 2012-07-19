TEXT-Fitch cuts Equinox (Eclipse 2006-1) plc

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Equinox (Eclipse 2006-1) plc, as
follows:
GBP183.7m class A (XS0259279585) downgraded to 'Bsf from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP17.2m class B (XS0259280088) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'BBBsf'; Recovery
Estimate (RE) 20%
GBP18.1m class C (XS0259280161 downgraded to 'Csf' from 'BBsf'; RE0%
GBP20.9m class D (XS0259280591) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0%
GBP7.7m class E (XS0259280674) affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0%
The scale of the downgrade echoes the substantial fall in the value of the
office property securing the Royal Mint Court loan (29% of the pool). This is
compounded by continued underperformance and uncertainty for the Ashbourne
Portfolio loan, which along with Royal Mint Court accounts for approximately 60%
of the pool. In addition, the loan secured on the distressed Macallan portfolio
will suffer losses estimated to be in excess of GBP14m once liquidation is
complete. Another two loans are expected to suffer limited losses, which in
total are expected to lead to notes up to and including the class B being
written down, leaving the class A notes with only a limited margin of safety, as
reflected in its rating.
The Royal Mint Court office, located on the fringe of London's financial
district (opposite the Tower of London), was recently revalued for the first
time since December 2005, revealing a decline of approximately 70%. Besides the
run-off of long, over-rented occupational leases, which now have under two years
left on average, the principal driver of the precipitous value decline appears
to be the irrecoverable capital expenditure needed to upgrade the office complex
and make it attractive to prospective tenants in the submarket. The tenure of
the property, with the freeholder absorbing 50% of net operating income, makes
such an outlay far less palatable for the leaseholder, since it stands to lose
half of any upside in income. Unless a benign settlement is reached with the
freeholder (Delancey, which also stands to lose if new tenants cannot be found),
the leasehold value, on which loan recoveries depend, will be constrained.
The Ashbourne Portfolio loan remains in special servicing following Southern
Cross's administration in July 2011, exposing the property portfolio's inherent
operational risk. The portfolio requires significant reinvestment to improve the
quality of the nursing homes, which will be challenging against the backdrop of
public sector cutbacks. The result is that future rents agreed with the new
operators will be tightly constrained, a risk that is reflected in the steady
declines in value.
The GBP72.6m securitised portion of the loan is 50% of a senior piece of a much
larger whole loan (GBP328.0m). Despite its subordination, the considerable
additional leverage has meant that equity has eroded quickly as value has
fallen: a September 2011 valuation (released December 2011) reports a 43%
decline in addition to the 21% fall revealed in November 2010 (on a valuation
dating back to 2008). The reported securitised loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is 96%,
compared to Fitch's estimate of 118%.
The borrower continues to discuss strategy with the operators that took over
following Southern Cross's bankruptcy, with the intention of renegotiating loan
terms (although the status of this remains unclear to Fitch). Any new leases are
likely to be at a significant discount to the over-rented amounts owed (but not
paid) by Southern Cross. Irrespective of the terms of any new proposal, Fitch
expects this loan to make a loss.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012 and 'Global
Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria