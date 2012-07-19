TEXT-S&P: SLM Corp ratings unaffected by Q2 results

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on SLM Corp. remain unchanged after the company reported decent second-quarter core earnings of $243 million, down from $284 million in the prior quarter and $260 million in the second quarter of 2011. The opportunity for students to consolidate Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans through the Department of Education's Special Direct Consolidation Loan Initiative, which President Obama announced on October 26, 2011, led to the run-off of approximately $4.5 billion of SLM FFELP loans, reducing future FFELP interest income and creating a $50 million early amortization charge in the second quarter. This program ended on June 30, 2012, so we do not expect this charge to be an ongoing expense. The company was also exposed to higher interest expense in the quarter. Lower provisions, reductions in operating cost, and gains on debt repurchases somewhat offset these charges. The company's announcement during the quarter of authorization of an additional $400 million of share repurchases (following share repurchase authorization of $500 million in the first quarter) is aggressive, in our opinion. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)