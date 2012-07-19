TEXT-S&P: SLM Corp ratings unaffected by Q2 results

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on SLM
Corp. remain unchanged after the company reported decent second-quarter
core earnings of $243 million, down from $284 million in the prior quarter and
$260 million in the second quarter of 2011. The opportunity for students to
consolidate Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans through the
Department of Education's Special Direct Consolidation Loan Initiative, which
President Obama announced on October 26, 2011, led to the run-off of
approximately $4.5 billion of SLM FFELP loans, reducing future FFELP interest
income and creating a $50 million early amortization charge in the second
quarter. This program ended on June 30, 2012, so we do not expect this charge to
be an ongoing expense. The company was also exposed to higher interest expense
in the quarter. Lower provisions, reductions in operating cost, and gains on
debt repurchases somewhat offset these charges. The company's announcement
during the quarter of authorization of an additional $400 million of share
repurchases (following share repurchase authorization of $500 million in the
first quarter) is aggressive, in our opinion.
