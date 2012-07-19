TEXT-Fitch affirms CfC Stanbic at 'BB-'/'AAA(ken)'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CfC Stanbic Bank Limited's (CfC Stanbic) Long-term IDR at 'BB-'and National Long-term rating at 'AAA(ken)'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this announcement. CfC Stanbic's IDRs, National and Support Ratings are driven by a moderate probability of support from 60%-parent Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG, 'BBB+'). While SBG's willingness to support may be high, CfC's IDR is constrained by Kenya's Country Ceiling of 'BB-'. CfC Stanbic's Viability Rating (VR) takes into account thin levels of Fitch core capital, reliance on proprietary trading to support earnings, highly concentrated lending and funding and tight liquidity. This is mitigated by strong integration with SBG from a strategic perspective and across the risk management function. The VR would be sensitive to any reduction in the bank's Fitch core capital ratio from current levels. This could occur if risk-weighted asset growth outpaced earnings growth in the absence of further capital injections. The IDRs would be sensitive to any change in Kenya's sovereign rating and/or a change in the willingness of SBG to support CfC Stanbic if required. The National Ratings would be sensitive to a change in the perceived level of support. CfC Stanbic Bank Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ken)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(ken)' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011 and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(ken)' for National ratings in Kenya. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance National Ratings Criteria