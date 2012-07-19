TEXT-Fitch affirms CfC Stanbic at 'BB-'/'AAA(ken)'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CfC Stanbic Bank Limited's (CfC
Stanbic) Long-term IDR at 'BB-'and National Long-term rating at 'AAA(ken)'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this announcement.
CfC Stanbic's IDRs, National and Support Ratings are driven by a moderate
probability of support from 60%-parent Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG,
'BBB+'). While SBG's willingness to support may be high, CfC's IDR is
constrained by Kenya's Country Ceiling of 'BB-'.
CfC Stanbic's Viability Rating (VR) takes into account thin levels of Fitch core
capital, reliance on proprietary trading to support earnings, highly
concentrated lending and funding and tight liquidity. This is mitigated by
strong integration with SBG from a strategic perspective and across the risk
management function.
The VR would be sensitive to any reduction in the bank's Fitch core capital
ratio from current levels. This could occur if risk-weighted asset growth
outpaced earnings growth in the absence of further capital injections.
The IDRs would be sensitive to any change in Kenya's sovereign rating and/or a
change in the willingness of SBG to support CfC Stanbic if required. The
National Ratings would be sensitive to a change in the perceived level of
support.
CfC Stanbic Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ken)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(ken)'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011 and
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(ken)' for National ratings in Kenya.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance
National Ratings Criteria