TEXT-S&P rates Northeast Utilities $1.15 bln commercial paper programs

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to Hartford, Conn.-based holding company Northeast Utilities' (NU) $1.15 billion 4(2) commercial paper program. In addition, we assigned an 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating. NU will use the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The program will be backed by a $1.15 billion syndicated committed credit facility that will mature in July 2017. The new NU commercial paper program will replace subsidiary NSTAR LLC's existing commercial paper program on July 25, 2012. The corporate credit rating on NU is 'A-' and the outlook is stable. RATINGS LIST Northeast Utilities Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Northeast Utilities Short-term corporate credit rating A-2 $1.15 Bil. Commercial Paper Program A-2