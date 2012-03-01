版本:
TEXT-S&P rates La Paloma Generating debt 'B'

Overview	
     -- U.S. electricity generator La Paloma Generating Co. LLC has completed 	
its refinancing of its $302 million first-lien term bank facility.	
     -- We are assigning the issue a 'B' rating with a stable outlook and a 	
'1' recovery rating. All other ratings related to La Paloma will remain the 	
same.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that La Paloma's hedging 	
program will provide stability to cash flow.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'B' issue 	
credit rating to La Paloma Generating Co. LLC's first-lien term bank facility. 	
We also assigned a '1' recovery rating to the issue. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
La Paloma used proceeds from the term loan facilities to repay the existing 	
$265 million secured first-lien term loan B due 2012 and second-lien $155 	
million term loan C due 2013, as well as to prefund a debt service reserve, a 	
$30.2 million synthetic letter of credit, and a $20 million major maintenance 	
account for 2011-2013.	
	
La Paloma's rating reflects the adverse effect on its near-term financial 	
performance of depressed natural gas prices and the inability, under existing 	
tolling agreements, to recover carbon costs that it will incur under 	
requirements of California's cap-and-trade law in 2013. The project also faces 	
refinancing risk at maturity of its large debt burden that has limited 	
amortization requirements, although the cash sweep could help reduce debt to 	
more moderate levels. The use of tolls and hedges for three of its four units 	
through 2015 supports the rating over the intermediate term but, longer term, 	
La Paloma remains exposed to the volatile merchant power market. The proven 	
Alstom GT 24 gas turbine technology and ample liquidity over the near term 	
also support the ratings. 	
	
La Paloma is a 1,022-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant near 	
McKittrick, Calif., that sells power to Morgan Stanley Capital Group (MS, a 	
unit of Morgan Stanley ) from three of its four units under 	
tolling agreements through 2012. It dispatches the fourth unit to take 	
advantage of merchant opportunities.	
	
MS can renew the toll for one unit annually from 2013 to 2017. The tolling 	
agreement does not allow La Paloma to recover carbon costs under California's 	
cap-and-trade program from MS, a substantial credit negative. While 	
cap-and-trade is legislated to begin in 2012, we expect compliance 	
requirements to begin in 2013 due to inevitable implementation issues and 	
legal challenges. As a result, the expected delay in the start of 	
cap-and-trade until 2013 will partially mitigate La Paloma's inability to pass 	
through carbon costs under the toll, since only one unit (instead of three) 	
starting in 2013 will be potentially committed to MS. 	
	
When cap-and-trade compliance starts in 2013, La Paloma's generating margins 	
will come under pressure because the MS toll does not allow carbon cost 	
pass-through. Those costs are projected to be $4 per megawatt-hour (MWh), 	
based on carbon at $10 per ton. 	
	
Management has arranged to hedge two additional units in 2013, 2014, and 2015. 	
The combination of the toll and hedge program should produce reasonably stable 	
cash flow. The hedges are designed to help manage the potential risks of the 	
nascent carbon allowance market in California. The project will operate the 	
fourth unit as a merchant unit to backstop the obligations under the hedges 	
and the MS toll if need be. The uncontracted unit should benefit from its 	
merchant status given its dispatch characteristics, and the uplift will partly 	
offset the drag from carbon costs that the tolled unit incurs. Thus, if 	
California delays cap-and-trade compliance until 2013 as is now expected, the 	
impact on La Paloma will be mitigated to a degree because only one unit would 	
potentially be tied up under the MS toll. Even so, beginning in 2013, La 	
Paloma will become exposed to commodity and operational risk due to inevitable 	
hedge imperfections arising from price and basis risk, and contracted heat 	
rates; the merchant fourth unit is expected to partially offset this.	
	
To help mitigate the near-term cap-and-trade financial impact, La Paloma has 	
also prefunded its major maintenance reserve with $20 million from the newly 	
issued loans. It also delayed about $10 million of scheduled capital spending 	
from 2011 to 2012, increasing the reserve, at least temporarily, by that 	
amount. In addition, La Paloma will use the new term loans to prefund a 	
six-month debt service reserve ($10 million first lien, $8 million second 	
lien). Finally, the project sponsors have established a $20 million contingent 	
equity letter of credit/escrow to meet any shortfalls in debt service 	
requirements through 2012 in the unlikely event that cap and trade compliance 	
begins in 2012. The project would withdraw $15 million of the contingent 	
equity letter of credit/escrow if cap-and-trade doesn't start until 2013, as 	
expected, so we omit this potential equity infusion from our analysis. In 	
addition, $5 million of the contingent equity is available for equity cures 	
through Dec. 31, 2012. 	
	
Separately, La Paloma is working with the California Air Resources Board 	
(CARB) to allow it to pass through carbon costs, which would provide 	
significant relief to La Paloma during the early years of cap-and-trade 	
compliance.	
	
La Paloma's operating history has been inconsistent. New ownership has 	
implemented operational and financial changes that may result in significantly 	
lower costs, improved dispatch, and decreased collateral requirements, which 	
will improve the liquidity profile. In addition, La Paloma wants to adjust the 	
timing of major maintenance projects to better use its facilities. As part of 	
its operational improvement plan, new co-owner and asset manager Rockland 	
Capital contracted with North American Energy Systems (NAES) to provide 	
operating and maintenance (O&M) services. By installing NAES as the O&M 	
provider, along with cutting headcount and overhead and reworking its property 	
and casualty insurance program, La Paloma expects to save about $2.3 million 	
annually. In addition, EDF Trading North America (a unit of EDF S.A., 	
A+/Stable/A-1) is the new Energy Manager and California ISO Scheduling 	
Coordinator, and is the counterparty on the hedges through 2015. La Paloma 	
benefits from EDF's gas-procurement capabilities and dispatch capabilities, 	
resulting potentially in $750,000 annual cost savings in addition to its 	
reduced collateral requirements. 	
	
Due to low gas prices and the tolling agreement's terms, La Paloma's financial 	
profile will be under significant pressure through the end of 2013. The debt 	
service coverage ratio (DSCR), assuming cap and trade compliance in 2013, is 	
expected to be 0.8x for 2012 and 1.2x for 2013 (calculated before the draw on 	
the major maintenance reserve) and 1.3x-1.6x through the debt's remaining 	
term. La Paloma would be able to cover the shortfall in debt service in 2012 	
by drawing on the debt service reserve. 	
	
While the new term loan issuance has delayed refinancing risk until 2017 	
(first-lien facilities) and 2018 (second-lien), the amount of outstanding debt 	
at the transaction's close will be slightly more than the pre-refinancing 	
amount, and due to higher interest costs, debt servicing requirements will be 	
greater over the near to intermediate term. However, the hedging program 	
should provide some stability to the cash flow needed to meet these 	
obligations, and the cash sweep should help pay down debt. We estimate debt at 	
maturity of about $188 million (including second lien); given a strong 	
residual enterprise value at that point, we believe refinancing is likely to 	
occur on reasonably favorable terms.	
	
La Paloma has four equal-sized ABB GT24-B combustion turbine generation units, 	
coupled with Alstom KA24-1 combined-cycle power units and related equipment, 	
including natural gas and electric transmission facilities, and has been in 	
service since March 2003. Following a foreclosure of the ownership interest of 	
Complete Energy Holdings (CEH)/La Paloma Holding Co. in 2010, the project is 	
owned by EIG Global Energy Partners, Morgan Stanley, private equity firm 	
Rockland Capital, Solus, and Bank of America. After the change in ownership, 	
Rockland replaced CEH as the project asset manager. 	
	
The 'B' first-lien rating reflects the following risks:	
     -- The project cannot pass expected carbon costs on to tolling 	
counterparty MS under the current agreement, although management is working 	
with CARB to obtain allowances for pass-through. 	
     -- Modest exposure to commodity and operational risk due to hedge 	
imperfections arising from basis risk and contracted heat rates.	
     -- Significant exposure to merchant power markets after the hedges roll 	
off at the end of 2015. Cash flow is highly sensitive to changes in operating 	
heat rates and spark spreads. La Paloma is exposed to spark-spread risk to the 	
extent that it must procure replacement power to meet its obligations under 	
the tolling agreement.	
     -- Plant operations have been inconsistent historically, although new 	
ownership has made operating improvements. Maintenance costs have historically 	
been high due to a number of issues with parts. 	
     -- The limited amortization requirements of the loan structure are weak, 	
even with mandatory cash sweeps. They could expose lenders to meaningful 	
refinancing risk in 2018, particularly if spark spreads remain depressed, 	
thereby limiting prospects for pre-2018 debt reduction and cash flows after 	
the tolling contract expires	
	
The rating also incorporates the following strengths:	
     -- Including the MS toll (expiring Dec. 31, 2012) and the hedging 	
program, about 76% of gross margin is hedged through 2015. La Paloma could 	
extend the hedging program into later years if market conditions warrant.	
     -- La Paloma's hedging program should limit the negative impact of carbon 	
prices to manageable levels.	
     -- During the tolling period, La Paloma's exposure to fuel price risk is 	
minimized as the tolling counterparty must supply the fuel for the contracted 	
units. However, the merchant unit is exposed to fuel price risk, which EDF is 	
managing.	
     -- The merchant unit can bolster the stream of capacity and energy 	
payments from the contracted units if market conditions are favorable. 	
     -- The project uses mature and proven technology. Alstom GT 24 gas 	
turbines have low heat rates and historically high average availability, 	
although La Paloma's units have had operational issues resulting in higher 	
forced outage rates. Operational performance has been improving under the new 	
management team. 	
     -- La Paloma should benefit from California's dependence on surrounding 	
states for a substantial amount of its electricity needs due to insufficient 	
in-state generation, interstate transmission constraints, intrastate 	
transmission congestion, and regulatory hurdles that may limit the amount of 	
near-term capacity additions.	
     -- Lenders benefit from structural protections that include a six-month 	
debt service reserve account, a prefunded major maintenance reserve through 	
2012, and a trustee's custody of project funds.	
	
Liquidity	
The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve account for 	
the first-and second-lien term loans, and a $30 million major maintenance 	
reserve account, which it will use for major maintenance expenses and capital 	
spending. The project expects to deplete the capital expenditure reserve 	
account by the end of 2012 and has no replenishment requirement. A $15 million 	
revolver can be for general corporate and working capital purposes, and to 	
secure obligations under the hot gas path service agreement. A $30 million 	
letter of credit in support of collateral needs under the MS toll will get 	
funds from the proceeds of the first-lien term loan. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
La Paloma's $302 million first-lien term loan due 2017 is rated 'B' with a 	
recovery rating of '1', indicating a high expectation of recovery (90% to 	
100%) if a default occurs.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on the debt is stable. We expect La Paloma's hedging program to 	
provide cash flow stability, and the cash sweep should help pay down debt by 	
more than two-thirds at maturity, under our base case assumptions. Over the 	
near term, La Paloma will be adversely affected by the low natural gas prices 	
and the inability, under the existing MS toll, to recover carbon costs that 	
the project will incur under California's carbon compliance requirements in 	
2013. We could lower the ratings if La Paloma's heat rate degrades, 	
availability goes down, or O&M costs increase above expectations. We could 	
also downgrade if the hedge program fails to stabilize cash flow to the extent 	
projected. An upgrade is unlikely over the next one to two years.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
La Paloma Generating Co. LLC	
$302 mil 1st-lien term loan due 2017      B/Stable   	
  Recovery rating                         1	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

