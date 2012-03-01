TEXT-S&P rates La Paloma Generating debt 'B'

Overview -- U.S. electricity generator La Paloma Generating Co. LLC has completed its refinancing of its $302 million first-lien term bank facility. -- We are assigning the issue a 'B' rating with a stable outlook and a '1' recovery rating. All other ratings related to La Paloma will remain the same. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that La Paloma's hedging program will provide stability to cash flow. Rating Action On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'B' issue credit rating to La Paloma Generating Co. LLC's first-lien term bank facility. We also assigned a '1' recovery rating to the issue. The outlook is stable. Rationale La Paloma used proceeds from the term loan facilities to repay the existing $265 million secured first-lien term loan B due 2012 and second-lien $155 million term loan C due 2013, as well as to prefund a debt service reserve, a $30.2 million synthetic letter of credit, and a $20 million major maintenance account for 2011-2013. La Paloma's rating reflects the adverse effect on its near-term financial performance of depressed natural gas prices and the inability, under existing tolling agreements, to recover carbon costs that it will incur under requirements of California's cap-and-trade law in 2013. The project also faces refinancing risk at maturity of its large debt burden that has limited amortization requirements, although the cash sweep could help reduce debt to more moderate levels. The use of tolls and hedges for three of its four units through 2015 supports the rating over the intermediate term but, longer term, La Paloma remains exposed to the volatile merchant power market. The proven Alstom GT 24 gas turbine technology and ample liquidity over the near term also support the ratings. La Paloma is a 1,022-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant near McKittrick, Calif., that sells power to Morgan Stanley Capital Group (MS, a unit of Morgan Stanley ) from three of its four units under tolling agreements through 2012. It dispatches the fourth unit to take advantage of merchant opportunities. MS can renew the toll for one unit annually from 2013 to 2017. The tolling agreement does not allow La Paloma to recover carbon costs under California's cap-and-trade program from MS, a substantial credit negative. While cap-and-trade is legislated to begin in 2012, we expect compliance requirements to begin in 2013 due to inevitable implementation issues and legal challenges. As a result, the expected delay in the start of cap-and-trade until 2013 will partially mitigate La Paloma's inability to pass through carbon costs under the toll, since only one unit (instead of three) starting in 2013 will be potentially committed to MS. When cap-and-trade compliance starts in 2013, La Paloma's generating margins will come under pressure because the MS toll does not allow carbon cost pass-through. Those costs are projected to be $4 per megawatt-hour (MWh), based on carbon at $10 per ton. Management has arranged to hedge two additional units in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The combination of the toll and hedge program should produce reasonably stable cash flow. The hedges are designed to help manage the potential risks of the nascent carbon allowance market in California. The project will operate the fourth unit as a merchant unit to backstop the obligations under the hedges and the MS toll if need be. The uncontracted unit should benefit from its merchant status given its dispatch characteristics, and the uplift will partly offset the drag from carbon costs that the tolled unit incurs. Thus, if California delays cap-and-trade compliance until 2013 as is now expected, the impact on La Paloma will be mitigated to a degree because only one unit would potentially be tied up under the MS toll. Even so, beginning in 2013, La Paloma will become exposed to commodity and operational risk due to inevitable hedge imperfections arising from price and basis risk, and contracted heat rates; the merchant fourth unit is expected to partially offset this. To help mitigate the near-term cap-and-trade financial impact, La Paloma has also prefunded its major maintenance reserve with $20 million from the newly issued loans. It also delayed about $10 million of scheduled capital spending from 2011 to 2012, increasing the reserve, at least temporarily, by that amount. In addition, La Paloma will use the new term loans to prefund a six-month debt service reserve ($10 million first lien, $8 million second lien). Finally, the project sponsors have established a $20 million contingent equity letter of credit/escrow to meet any shortfalls in debt service requirements through 2012 in the unlikely event that cap and trade compliance begins in 2012. The project would withdraw $15 million of the contingent equity letter of credit/escrow if cap-and-trade doesn't start until 2013, as expected, so we omit this potential equity infusion from our analysis. In addition, $5 million of the contingent equity is available for equity cures through Dec. 31, 2012. Separately, La Paloma is working with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to allow it to pass through carbon costs, which would provide significant relief to La Paloma during the early years of cap-and-trade compliance. La Paloma's operating history has been inconsistent. New ownership has implemented operational and financial changes that may result in significantly lower costs, improved dispatch, and decreased collateral requirements, which will improve the liquidity profile. In addition, La Paloma wants to adjust the timing of major maintenance projects to better use its facilities. As part of its operational improvement plan, new co-owner and asset manager Rockland Capital contracted with North American Energy Systems (NAES) to provide operating and maintenance (O&M) services. By installing NAES as the O&M provider, along with cutting headcount and overhead and reworking its property and casualty insurance program, La Paloma expects to save about $2.3 million annually. In addition, EDF Trading North America (a unit of EDF S.A., A+/Stable/A-1) is the new Energy Manager and California ISO Scheduling Coordinator, and is the counterparty on the hedges through 2015. La Paloma benefits from EDF's gas-procurement capabilities and dispatch capabilities, resulting potentially in $750,000 annual cost savings in addition to its reduced collateral requirements. Due to low gas prices and the tolling agreement's terms, La Paloma's financial profile will be under significant pressure through the end of 2013. The debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), assuming cap and trade compliance in 2013, is expected to be 0.8x for 2012 and 1.2x for 2013 (calculated before the draw on the major maintenance reserve) and 1.3x-1.6x through the debt's remaining term. La Paloma would be able to cover the shortfall in debt service in 2012 by drawing on the debt service reserve. While the new term loan issuance has delayed refinancing risk until 2017 (first-lien facilities) and 2018 (second-lien), the amount of outstanding debt at the transaction's close will be slightly more than the pre-refinancing amount, and due to higher interest costs, debt servicing requirements will be greater over the near to intermediate term. However, the hedging program should provide some stability to the cash flow needed to meet these obligations, and the cash sweep should help pay down debt. We estimate debt at maturity of about $188 million (including second lien); given a strong residual enterprise value at that point, we believe refinancing is likely to occur on reasonably favorable terms. La Paloma has four equal-sized ABB GT24-B combustion turbine generation units, coupled with Alstom KA24-1 combined-cycle power units and related equipment, including natural gas and electric transmission facilities, and has been in service since March 2003. Following a foreclosure of the ownership interest of Complete Energy Holdings (CEH)/La Paloma Holding Co. in 2010, the project is owned by EIG Global Energy Partners, Morgan Stanley, private equity firm Rockland Capital, Solus, and Bank of America. After the change in ownership, Rockland replaced CEH as the project asset manager. The 'B' first-lien rating reflects the following risks: -- The project cannot pass expected carbon costs on to tolling counterparty MS under the current agreement, although management is working with CARB to obtain allowances for pass-through. -- Modest exposure to commodity and operational risk due to hedge imperfections arising from basis risk and contracted heat rates. -- Significant exposure to merchant power markets after the hedges roll off at the end of 2015. Cash flow is highly sensitive to changes in operating heat rates and spark spreads. La Paloma is exposed to spark-spread risk to the extent that it must procure replacement power to meet its obligations under the tolling agreement. -- Plant operations have been inconsistent historically, although new ownership has made operating improvements. Maintenance costs have historically been high due to a number of issues with parts. -- The limited amortization requirements of the loan structure are weak, even with mandatory cash sweeps. They could expose lenders to meaningful refinancing risk in 2018, particularly if spark spreads remain depressed, thereby limiting prospects for pre-2018 debt reduction and cash flows after the tolling contract expires The rating also incorporates the following strengths: -- Including the MS toll (expiring Dec. 31, 2012) and the hedging program, about 76% of gross margin is hedged through 2015. La Paloma could extend the hedging program into later years if market conditions warrant. -- La Paloma's hedging program should limit the negative impact of carbon prices to manageable levels. -- During the tolling period, La Paloma's exposure to fuel price risk is minimized as the tolling counterparty must supply the fuel for the contracted units. However, the merchant unit is exposed to fuel price risk, which EDF is managing. -- The merchant unit can bolster the stream of capacity and energy payments from the contracted units if market conditions are favorable. -- The project uses mature and proven technology. Alstom GT 24 gas turbines have low heat rates and historically high average availability, although La Paloma's units have had operational issues resulting in higher forced outage rates. Operational performance has been improving under the new management team. -- La Paloma should benefit from California's dependence on surrounding states for a substantial amount of its electricity needs due to insufficient in-state generation, interstate transmission constraints, intrastate transmission congestion, and regulatory hurdles that may limit the amount of near-term capacity additions. -- Lenders benefit from structural protections that include a six-month debt service reserve account, a prefunded major maintenance reserve through 2012, and a trustee's custody of project funds. Liquidity The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve account for the first-and second-lien term loans, and a $30 million major maintenance reserve account, which it will use for major maintenance expenses and capital spending. The project expects to deplete the capital expenditure reserve account by the end of 2012 and has no replenishment requirement. A $15 million revolver can be for general corporate and working capital purposes, and to secure obligations under the hot gas path service agreement. A $30 million letter of credit in support of collateral needs under the MS toll will get funds from the proceeds of the first-lien term loan. Recovery analysis La Paloma's $302 million first-lien term loan due 2017 is rated 'B' with a recovery rating of '1', indicating a high expectation of recovery (90% to 100%) if a default occurs. Outlook The outlook on the debt is stable. We expect La Paloma's hedging program to provide cash flow stability, and the cash sweep should help pay down debt by more than two-thirds at maturity, under our base case assumptions. Over the near term, La Paloma will be adversely affected by the low natural gas prices and the inability, under the existing MS toll, to recover carbon costs that the project will incur under California's carbon compliance requirements in 2013. We could lower the ratings if La Paloma's heat rate degrades, availability goes down, or O&M costs increase above expectations. We could also downgrade if the hedge program fails to stabilize cash flow to the extent projected. An upgrade is unlikely over the next one to two years. Related Criteria And Research Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List New Rating La Paloma Generating Co. LLC $302 mil 1st-lien term loan due 2017 B/Stable Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.