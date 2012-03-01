TEXT-S&P affirms Aleris International 'B+' note ratings

March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
affirmed its 'B+' issue-level rating on Beachwood, Ohio-based aluminum products
manufacturer Aleris International Inc.'s (Aleris; B+/Stable/--) $500 million
senior unsecured notes. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on
these notes to '4' from '3'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectations
for an average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the
complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Aleris International to
be published later on RatingsDirect.)
"We have revised our recovery rating on Aleris' notes to better capture the
potential that asset-based lending credit facility claims could dampen
recovery prospects for noteholders," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Maurice Austin.
The corporate credit rating on Aleris reflects our assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive" (as
our criteria define those terms). The ratings also reflect Aleris'
participation in the highly competitive aluminum industry, highly cyclical and
competitive end markets, and thin operating margins. In our view, however, the
company still benefits from improving industry fundamentals, manageable debt
levels, and adequate liquidity to meet its near-term obligations.
RATING LIST
Aleris International Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Revised
To From
Senior Unsecured B+
Recovery Rating 4 3
