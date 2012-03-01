TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-6, 2006-9

March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings
to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on six classes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
series 2006-6 and on six classes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC series
2006-9 (see list).
The lowered ratings follow losses on account of recent credit events in the
underlying reference entities that have caused the notes to incur partial
principal losses.
RATING LOWERED
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-6
Rating
Class To From
IA D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IB D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IC D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IIA D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IIB D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IID D (sf) CCC- (sf)
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-9
Rating
Class To From
IA D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IC D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IIA D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IIB D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IIC D (sf) CCC- (sf)
IID D (sf) CCC- (sf)