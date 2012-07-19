TEXT-S&P comments on Party City Holdings

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that there is no
change to the ratings on Party City Holdings Inc. following the
announcement that the company is seeking to raise $1.125 billion of senior
secured term loan financing due 2019, an increase of $75 million from the
original amount.
The proposed financing follows the company's announcement that Thomas H. Lee
Partners will acquire a majority stake in Party City in a $2.7 billion
debt-financed transaction. The 'B' issue-level rating to the proposed term
loan and '4' recovery rating remains unchanged.
The pro forma capital structure also includes a $400 million asset-based
lending (ABL) revolving credit facility due 2017, which is unrated, and $700
million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. The 'CCC+' issue-level rating on
the notes is unchanged and is two notches below the 'B' corporate credit
rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '6'. For the complete analysis,
see our research update on Party City Holdings Inc. published July 9, 2012 on
RatingsDirect.
The 'B' corporate credit rating on Party City reflects our assessment of its
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our criteria, based on its
increased leverage and very aggressive financial policy; and its "weak"
business risk profile, based on its narrow business focus, participation in
the highly competitive and fragmented party goods industry, and exposure to
higher raw material costs. Offsetting factors include the company's strong
presence in the niche party goods industry and the somewhat
recession-resistant characteristics of its products.