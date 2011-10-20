Text-S&P: Briggs & Stratton upgraded to BB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- Briggs & Stratton's credit measures have strengthened over the past 12 months as its operating performance improves and its adjusted debt lowers.

-- We are raising all of our ratings on the company, including our corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that Briggs & Stratton will sustain its improved credit protection measures and that operating performance will remain relatively stable. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Briggs & Stratton ( BGG.N ) Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we raised the rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'; the '3' recovery rating remains unchanged. The outlook is stable. Approximately $228 million of total debt was outstanding at Sept. 30, 2011. "The upgrade reflects our view that credit measures have strengthened over the past year on improved operating performance and lower adjusted debt levels," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Linda Phelps. The decline in the company's adjusted debt levels for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2011, reflects lower unfunded pension obligations, partially offset by modestly higher reported debt levels following the refinancing of senior notes in December 2010. The average adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio declined to 2.7x for fiscal year 2011, from 3.5x one year ago. In addition, EBITDA-to-interest coverage increased to 8.4x (from 5.9x one year ago), and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to average debt increased to 34% (from 25%). Based on our estimated top-line growth in the low-single-digit area and slightly lower EBITDA margin, we believe the company will maintain average adjusted leverage in the 3.0x area for fiscal 2012. The ratings on Briggs & Stratton reflect our opinion of the company's fair business risk profile, given the mature and competitive nature of the company's end markets and the high degree of seasonality and earnings volatility in its businesses, which we believe are susceptible to adverse weather conditions and the discretionary nature of lawn and garden engine sales. The ratings also reflect what we characterize as the company's significant financial risk profile, given its moderately leveraged balance sheet. Briggs & Stratton benefits from a stable and sizable market share position as a producer of air-cooled gasoline engines and engine-powered outdoor equipment, with replacement cycle initializing. Our rating outlook on Briggs & Stratton is stable. In order to maintain current ratings, we expect that the company will sustain average leverage of 3x or below and FFO to average debt of 25% or more. We believe operating performance will be generally stable over the next year with modest revenue growth, despite expected commodity and emissions compliance cost increases. We could lower our ratings if average adjusted debt to EBITDA approaches 4.0x or FFO to debt declines to below 20%, possibly because of significantly weaker-than-expected sales resulting from weakening macroeconomic conditions. We estimate this could occur with a roughly 25% decline in sales and a 100 basis point decline the company's EBITDA margin. Though unlikely in the near term, we would consider raising our ratings if the company is able to reach and sustain average debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x and FFO to debt of over 40%, which we believe could occur if FFO increased by roughly 15% with debt levels remaining at current levels. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH "Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008," April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Linda I Phelps, New York (1) 212-438-3059;

linda_phelps@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Christopher Johnson, New York (1) 212-438-1433;

Christopher_Johnson@mcgraw-hill.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))