Text-S&P: Briggs & Stratton upgraded to BB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- Briggs & Stratton's credit measures have strengthened over the past 12
months as its operating performance improves and its adjusted debt lowers.
-- We are raising all of our ratings on the company, including our
corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that Briggs &
Stratton will sustain its improved credit protection measures and that
operating performance will remain relatively stable.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
raised its corporate credit rating on Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Briggs & Stratton
(BGG.N)
Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we raised the rating on the
company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'; the '3' recovery rating
remains unchanged. The outlook is stable. Approximately $228 million of total
debt was outstanding at Sept. 30, 2011.
"The upgrade reflects our view that credit measures have strengthened over the
past year on improved operating performance and lower adjusted debt levels,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Linda Phelps.
The decline in the company's adjusted debt levels for the fiscal year ended
July 3, 2011, reflects lower unfunded pension obligations, partially offset by
modestly higher reported debt levels following the refinancing of senior notes
in December 2010. The average adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio declined to 2.7x
for fiscal year 2011, from 3.5x one year ago. In addition, EBITDA-to-interest
coverage increased to 8.4x (from 5.9x one year ago), and the ratio of funds
from operations (FFO) to average debt increased to 34% (from 25%). Based on
our estimated top-line growth in the low-single-digit area and slightly lower
EBITDA margin, we believe the company will maintain average adjusted leverage
in the 3.0x area for fiscal 2012.
The ratings on Briggs & Stratton reflect our opinion of the company's fair
business risk profile, given the mature and competitive nature of the
company's end markets and the high degree of seasonality and earnings
volatility in its businesses, which we believe are susceptible to adverse
weather conditions and the discretionary nature of lawn and garden engine
sales. The ratings also reflect what we characterize as the company's
significant financial risk profile, given its moderately leveraged balance
sheet. Briggs & Stratton benefits from a stable and sizable market share
position as a producer of air-cooled gasoline engines and engine-powered
outdoor equipment, with replacement cycle initializing.
Our rating outlook on Briggs & Stratton is stable. In order to maintain
current ratings, we expect that the company will sustain average leverage of
3x or below and FFO to average debt of 25% or more. We believe operating
performance will be generally stable over the next year with modest revenue
growth, despite expected commodity and emissions compliance cost increases. We
could lower our ratings if average adjusted debt to EBITDA approaches 4.0x or
FFO to debt declines to below 20%, possibly because of significantly
weaker-than-expected sales resulting from weakening macroeconomic conditions.
We estimate this could occur with a roughly 25% decline in sales and a 100
basis point decline the company's EBITDA margin.
Though unlikely in the near term, we would consider raising our ratings if the
company is able to reach and sustain average debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x
and FFO to debt of over 40%, which we believe could occur if FFO increased by
roughly 15% with debt levels remaining at current levels.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008," April 15, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Linda I Phelps, New York (1) 212-438-3059;
linda_phelps@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Christopher Johnson, New York (1) 212-438-1433;
Christopher_Johnson@mcgraw-hill.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))