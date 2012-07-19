TEXT-Fitch: Morgan Stanley ratings unaffected by results

July 19 - Second-quarter 2012 (2Q'12) operating profitability for Morgan
Stanley reflected difficult market conditions following a buoyant 1Q'12. Morgan
Stanley continues to manage liquidity and funding conservatively and posted
further growth in capital measures. The latest results will have no rating
implications, according the Fitch Ratings.
When market conditions become challenging, Morgan Stanley's current
concentration in the institutional securities segment results in higher revenue
sensitivity when compared with more diversified U.S. banks. Consequently, Morgan
Stanley's consolidated revenues (excluding DVA) fell by 26% on a linked quarter
basis and also 26% year-over-year. The linked quarter decline was moderately
less than Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley's closest peer.
Revenue weakness was driven by reductions in fixed income and equities trading
revenues as fixed income and equity markets were pressured and customer
activities decreased considerably. Commodity-related revenues also declined from
a strong level in 1Q'12. A positive trend was total investment banking revenue
which increased 4% on a linked quarter basis, although down year-over-year
(similar to major peers).
Encouragingly, Morgan Stanley recorded continued margin expansion in its global
wealth management (GWM) segment. If Morgan Stanley achieves its margin expansion
goals and attains full ownership of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney joint
venture, a more balanced revenue and earnings mix will likely emerge over time.
Please see Fitch Wire's 'Morgan Stanley's Move to Improve Earnings Stability'
dated 22 June 2012.
Pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch decreased to $0.6 billion in
2Q'12 from $2.2 billion 1Q'12. Operating profitability, as measured by the
pre-tax operating return on assets (ROA), was 0.3%. This performance was below
the average of the top six U.S. banks. These figures exclude DVA adjustments and
various other one-time gains/charges.
Morgan Stanley and other major U.S. banks will continue to seek operational
efficiencies particularly in their capital market-related businesses, given
market and economic uncertainties combined with new regulations including the
pending Volcker Rule and Basel III among others.
Morgan Stanley continues to manage liquidity conservatively and remains focused
on building capital, particularly in view of pending Basel III requirements for
U.S. banks. Morgan Stanley's global liquidity reserve stood at $173 billion (23%
of total assets) at quarter end, in line with 1Q'12 and year-end 2011 levels.
Reliance on short-term unsecured funding is minimal and Morgan Stanley has
greatly increased the weighted average maturity (WAM) of its secured funding (at
end 1Q'12 the WAM was over 120 days).
The Tier I common ratio (under Basel I) improved further to 13.5% compared with
12.7% at year-end 2011. This ratio continues to compare favorably to the average
of the large U.S. trading/diversified banks. Under Basel III, Morgan Stanley's
Tier I common ratio is estimated by management to be just under 8.5% on a fully
implemented basis, moderately above the average estimate of major U.S.
competitors.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.