TEXT-Fitch revises Sanmina-SCI rating outlook to stable

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions
for Sanmina-SCI Corporation (Sanmina) (NASDAQ: SANM):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facility affirmed at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BB-/RR3' from 'BB/RR2'.
Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive.
Approximately $1 billion of debt is affected by Fitch's action.
The Outlook revision reflects recent revenue declines associated with customer
order pushouts and general end-market softness which have delayed any potential
margin expansion. As a highly vertically integrated EMS company, Sanmina relies
on revenue growth, particularly in its components businesses, to fuel margin
expansion. However, 3% revenue declines in the LTM period have resulted in
negative operating leverage, with EBITDA margins declining from 5.3% to 4.5%
year over year in the March quarter.
Fitch assigned a Positive Outlook to Sanmina in August 2011 with the potential
for an upgrade predicated on several factors including: consistent organic
revenue growth reflecting the success of management's strategy and execution;
sustained EBITDA margin improvement above 5%; consistent free cash flow
generation; and continued debt reduction.
Sanmina has redeemed a net amount of $250 in debt over the past year. Fitch
views the debt reduction favorably, as well as the smaller portion of long-term
debt relative to the total capital structure which allows for increased
financial flexibility. However, positive rating action is predicated on
sustainable improvements in financial metrics which appear difficult in the
current environment given negative organic growth and the operating leverage
inherent in the business model.
The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the following considerations:
--Fitch believes leading EMS providers, such as Sanmina, are strategic to the
business operations and strategy of their customers given their role in product
design consultation, component sourcing, manufacturing, fulfillment logistics,
and repair/reverse logistics. However, Fitch believes Sanmina may be
competitively disadvantaged in rapidly growing areas like the industrial,
medical, and clean tech space against larger EMS competitors with greater scale
and financial resources, particularly if OEM's seek high credit quality partners
for products with longer life-cycles.
--Historically Sanmina has demonstrated strength in the complex, high-mix
manufacturing operations. While operating on a smaller scale than other major
EMS companies, Sanmina's highly vertically integrated capabilities may allow it
to excel in certain niche markets.
--The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes by one notch reflects the reduced
recovery prospects as a result of the increase in senior secured credit
facilities by $115 million, leaving a smaller portion of cash in a liquidation
scenario for the unsecured notes.
Rating strengths include:
--Fitch's belief that the Sanmina's exposure to non-traditional, low volume,
high mix segments and expertise in the components space may enable the company
to excel in niche markets and offset revenue volatility in highly cyclical
markets such as communications and enterprise computing.
Ratings concerns include:
--An intensely competitive environment which pressures profitability across the
industry;
--Management's history of underperformance at various times over the past five
years in managing a global manufacturing operation in an industry with minimal
room for execution missteps;
--A high degree of vertically integrated operations (components represent 20% of
revenue) which, while typically a driver of higher margins in growth periods,
presents additional challenges for management execution and higher fixed costs;
--Sanmina's significantly smaller size than leading tier-one service providers
in a market where scale is of significant importance;
--Modest segment concentration with roughly 46% of revenue coming from the
highly cyclical networking and communications segment;
--A highly working capital intensive business that may be a drain on liquidity
in periods of growth, although it tends to provide some measure of liquidity
during business downturns.
--Customer concentration risk with Sanmina's top 10 customers representing
roughly 50% of revenue.
The ratings reflect the following financial expectations:
--Sanmina's revenue declined 3% in the LTM period, due to slowness in all
segments except enterprise computing and storage. Fitch expects revenue declines
in the high-single digits in fiscal 2012 (ending September) given continued
market softness as indicated by management (guidance for -12% revenue declines
in Q3). Fitch would expect a Sanmina to be able to produce mid-single digit
revenue growth in the current market conditions, similar to peer EMS companies
which grew 4% in the LTM.
--Fitch believes EBITDA margins will remain in the 4.5% range in fiscal 2012
with any potential increases thereafter coming from revenue growth and the
associated operating leverage. Increased activity in the higher margin
industrial, defense and medical segment would further drive any potential
upside. However, confidence in profitability improvements is tempered by a
history of below-average margin levels and significant industry price
competition.
--Fitch estimates current leverage (total debt to total operating EBITDA) at
roughly 3.2x. Fitch expects leverage to remain above 3.0x in the near to medium
term; however, further debt reduction resulting in leverage materially below
3.0x would be positive for the credit. LTM interest coverage (EBITDA to total
interest expense) is expected to increase from 3.2x a year ago to 4.0x at fiscal
year end 2012 due in part debt reductions. Funds from operations less capital
spending and dividends are expected to equal roughly 35% of total debt at the
end of fiscal 2012.
--Fitch expects Sanmina to be free cash flow positive in 2012 given neutral
working capital cash flows as well as reduced interest expenses. Cash flow is
expected to be roughly $100 million annually going forward given moderate
revenue growth.
--Uses of cash flow and excess cash will principally go to fund organic growth,
working capital needs, and acquisitions. The company's next debt maturity is not
until 2014 when $257 million of senior secured floating rate notes are due. The
potential for acquisitions remains although Fitch does not expect any
substantial acquisition activity that would result in a material leverage event.
As of March 31, 2012, liquidity was solid with $464 million in cash, $263
million available under an upsized $300 million senior secured asset backed
lending facility expiring the earlier of 2014 or 2019 depending on outstanding
balances of related debt series, and $105 million of availability from
short-term Asian borrowing facilities which have a combined capacity of $135
million (see below for debt numbers pro forma for the redemption of subordinate
debt). The reduced availability under the $300 million revolver at the end of
the most recent quarter reflects the borrowing base calculation rather than
borrowings under the facility.
Total debt pro forma for the July 2012 redemption of the subordinate debt is
estimated to be $1 billion and consists principally of:
--$257 million of senior unsecured floating rate notes due June 2014;
--$500 million of senior unsecured 7% notes due 2019; and
--Approximately $200 million outstanding under the company's revolving credit
facilities, roughly $150 of which was drawn to refund the subordinated notes.
The Recovery Ratings (RRs) for Sanmina reflect Fitch's recovery expectations
under a distressed scenario, as well as Fitch's expectation that the enterprise
value of Sanmina, and hence recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized
in a liquidation scenario rather than as a going concern. In estimating
liquidation, Fitch applies advance rates of 80%, 20%, and 10% to Sanmina's
accounts receivables, inventories, and property, plant, and equipment balances,
respectively. Fitch arrives at an adjusted reorganization value of $876 million
after subtracting administrative claims. As is standard with Fitch's recovery
analysis, the revolvers and short term credit facilities are fully drawn and
cash balances fully depleted to reflect a stress event. The 'RR1' for Sanmina's
secured credit facility and short term credit facilities reflects Fitch's belief
that 91%-100% recovery is realistic. The 'RR3' for Sanmina's unsecured notes
reflects Fitch's belief that 51-70% recovery is realistic.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Consistent organic revenue growth reflecting success in management's strategy
and execution;
--Sustained EBITDA margins in excess of 5% and more consistent cash flow through
the business cycle;
--Sustained leverage metrics materially below 3.0x
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Revenue and margin declines signifying execution missteps in management's
strategy and reduced competitiveness in the EMS industry;
--Significant debt financed acquisitions or share repurchases that would
materially increase leverage above 4.0x.