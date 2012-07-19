版本:
TEXT-Fitch revises Sanmina-SCI rating outlook to stable

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions 
for Sanmina-SCI Corporation (Sanmina) (NASDAQ: SANM):

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facility affirmed at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BB-/RR3' from 'BB/RR2'.

Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive.

Approximately $1 billion of debt is affected by Fitch's action.

The Outlook revision reflects recent revenue declines associated with customer 
order pushouts and general end-market softness which have delayed any potential 
margin expansion. As a highly vertically integrated EMS company, Sanmina relies 
on revenue growth, particularly in its components businesses, to fuel margin 
expansion. However, 3% revenue declines in the LTM period have resulted in 
negative operating leverage, with EBITDA margins declining from 5.3% to 4.5% 
year over year in the March quarter.

Fitch assigned a Positive Outlook to Sanmina in August 2011 with the potential 
for an upgrade predicated on several factors including: consistent organic 
revenue growth reflecting the success of management's strategy and execution; 
sustained EBITDA margin improvement above 5%; consistent free cash flow 
generation; and continued debt reduction.

Sanmina has redeemed a net amount of $250 in debt over the past year. Fitch 
views the debt reduction favorably, as well as the smaller portion of long-term 
debt relative to the total capital structure which allows for increased 
financial flexibility. However, positive rating action is predicated on 
sustainable improvements in financial metrics which appear difficult in the 
current environment given negative organic growth and the operating leverage 
inherent in the business model.

The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the following considerations:

--Fitch believes leading EMS providers, such as Sanmina, are strategic to the 
business operations and strategy of their customers given their role in product 
design consultation, component sourcing, manufacturing, fulfillment logistics, 
and repair/reverse logistics. However, Fitch believes Sanmina may be 
competitively disadvantaged in rapidly growing areas like the industrial, 
medical, and clean tech space against larger EMS competitors with greater scale 
and financial resources, particularly if OEM's seek high credit quality partners
for products with longer life-cycles.

--Historically Sanmina has demonstrated strength in the complex, high-mix 
manufacturing operations. While operating on a smaller scale than other major 
EMS companies, Sanmina's highly vertically integrated capabilities may allow it 
to excel in certain niche markets.

--The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes by one notch reflects the reduced 
recovery prospects as a result of the increase in senior secured credit 
facilities by $115 million, leaving a smaller portion of cash in a liquidation 
scenario for the unsecured notes. 

Rating strengths include:

--Fitch's belief that the Sanmina's exposure to non-traditional, low volume, 
high mix segments and expertise in the components space may enable the company 
to excel in niche markets and offset revenue volatility in highly cyclical 
markets such as communications and enterprise computing.

Ratings concerns include:

--An intensely competitive environment which pressures profitability across the 
industry; 

--Management's history of underperformance at various times over the past five 
years in managing a global manufacturing operation in an industry with minimal 
room for execution missteps;

--A high degree of vertically integrated operations (components represent 20% of
revenue) which, while typically a driver of higher margins in growth periods, 
presents additional challenges for management execution and higher fixed costs;

--Sanmina's significantly smaller size than leading tier-one service providers 
in a market where scale is of significant importance;

--Modest segment concentration with roughly 46% of revenue coming from the 
highly cyclical networking and communications segment;

--A highly working capital intensive business that may be a drain on liquidity 
in periods of growth, although it tends to provide some measure of liquidity 
during business downturns.

--Customer concentration risk with Sanmina's top 10 customers representing 
roughly 50% of revenue.

The ratings reflect the following financial expectations:

--Sanmina's revenue declined 3% in the LTM period, due to slowness in all 
segments except enterprise computing and storage. Fitch expects revenue declines
in the high-single digits in fiscal 2012 (ending September) given continued 
market softness as indicated by management (guidance for -12% revenue declines 
in Q3). Fitch would expect a Sanmina to be able to produce mid-single digit 
revenue growth in the current market conditions, similar to peer EMS companies 
which grew 4% in the LTM.

--Fitch believes EBITDA margins will remain in the 4.5% range in fiscal 2012 
with any potential increases thereafter coming from revenue growth and the 
associated operating leverage. Increased activity in the higher margin 
industrial, defense and medical segment would further drive any potential 
upside. However, confidence in profitability improvements is tempered by a 
history of below-average margin levels and significant industry price 
competition.

--Fitch estimates current leverage (total debt to total operating EBITDA) at 
roughly 3.2x. Fitch expects leverage to remain above 3.0x in the near to medium 
term; however, further debt reduction resulting in leverage materially below 
3.0x would be positive for the credit. LTM interest coverage (EBITDA to total 
interest expense) is expected to increase from 3.2x a year ago to 4.0x at fiscal
year end 2012 due in part debt reductions. Funds from operations less capital 
spending and dividends are expected to equal roughly 35% of total debt at the 
end of fiscal 2012.

--Fitch expects Sanmina to be free cash flow positive in 2012 given neutral 
working capital cash flows as well as reduced interest expenses. Cash flow is 
expected to be roughly $100 million annually going forward given moderate 
revenue growth. 

--Uses of cash flow and excess cash will principally go to fund organic growth, 
working capital needs, and acquisitions. The company's next debt maturity is not
until 2014 when $257 million of senior secured floating rate notes are due. The 
potential for acquisitions remains although Fitch does not expect any 
substantial acquisition activity that would result in a material leverage event.

As of March 31, 2012, liquidity was solid with $464 million in cash, $263 
million available under an upsized $300 million senior secured asset backed 
lending facility expiring the earlier of 2014 or 2019 depending on outstanding 
balances of related debt series, and $105 million of availability from 
short-term Asian borrowing facilities which have a combined capacity of $135 
million (see below for debt numbers pro forma for the redemption of subordinate 
debt). The reduced availability under the $300 million revolver at the end of 
the most recent quarter reflects the borrowing base calculation rather than 
borrowings under the facility.

Total debt pro forma for the July 2012 redemption of the subordinate debt is 
estimated to be $1 billion and consists principally of:

--$257 million of senior unsecured floating rate notes due June 2014;

--$500 million of senior unsecured 7% notes due 2019; and

--Approximately $200 million outstanding under the company's revolving credit 
facilities, roughly $150 of which was drawn to refund the subordinated notes.

The Recovery Ratings (RRs) for Sanmina reflect Fitch's recovery expectations 
under a distressed scenario, as well as Fitch's expectation that the enterprise 
value of Sanmina, and hence recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized 
in a liquidation scenario rather than as a going concern. In estimating 
liquidation, Fitch applies advance rates of 80%, 20%, and 10% to Sanmina's 
accounts receivables, inventories, and property, plant, and equipment balances, 
respectively. Fitch arrives at an adjusted reorganization value of $876 million 
after subtracting administrative claims. As is standard with Fitch's recovery 
analysis, the revolvers and short term credit facilities are fully drawn and 
cash balances fully depleted to reflect a stress event. The 'RR1' for Sanmina's 
secured credit facility and short term credit facilities reflects Fitch's belief
that 91%-100% recovery is realistic. The 'RR3' for Sanmina's unsecured notes 
reflects Fitch's belief that 51-70% recovery is realistic.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to 
positive rating action include:

--Consistent organic revenue growth reflecting success in management's strategy 
and execution;

--Sustained EBITDA margins in excess of 5% and more consistent cash flow through
the business cycle;

--Sustained leverage metrics materially below 3.0x

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to 
negative rating action include:

--Revenue and margin declines signifying execution missteps in management's 
strategy and reduced competitiveness in the EMS industry;

--Significant debt financed acquisitions or share repurchases that would 
materially increase leverage above 4.0x.

