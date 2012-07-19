TEXT-S&P rates Ruby Tuesday's notes 'B-'

Overview
-- U.S. casual-dining restaurant chain operator Ruby Tuesday has
completed a refinancing transaction, adding a new $250 million senior note to
repay existing debt.
-- Concurrently, the company amended its existing revolver, reducing
total commitments to $200 million from $380 million.
-- After receiving final documents and reviewing the terms, we are
assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Ruby Tuesday and our 'B-'
issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to its $250 million senior notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that credit protection metrics
will remain in line with expectations despite operational erosion that could
result in weakening credit measures over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to Maryville, Tenn.-based Ruby Tuesday Inc. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating with a '5' recovery
rating to the company's $250 million senior unsecured notes. The '5' recovery
rating indicates our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery of principal
in the event of a payment default.
Ruby Tuesday used the proceeds from the notes mainly to repay $155 million in
existing revolver borrowings, about $45 million in existing senior notes, and
nearly $20 million in mortgage-related debt. The company could use the
proceeds in the future to fund share repurchases and other acquisitions.
Rationale
The rating on Ruby Tuesday reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that credit
metrics will continue to weaken in the near term. While the transaction added
only modest leverage, we expect operating performance will decline in the
coming year because of continued top-line erosion and increased costs
associated with the company adjusting its strategy to reposition itself in the
saturated bar-and-grill category within the restaurant industry.
We view Ruby Tuesday's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because
the refinancing adds debt at a time when the company is seeking to restore
consistently positive sales through menu and pricing changes. Ruby Tuesday is
increasing leverage from 4.4x in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, 2012 to 4.6x
pro forma for the deal. Pro forma debt includes the $250 million notes and
nearly $90 million in mortgage-related liabilities largely acquired as part of
the company's franchise partnership acquisitions in fiscal 2011. Interest
coverage will decline to an estimated 2.7x from 3.4x before the transaction.
Below is our financial ratio forecast for fiscal year-end 2013 (May 2013):
-- We expect Ruby Tuesday's leverage will reach 5.8x due to a decline in
EBITDA.
-- We believe EBITDA interest coverage will decline to 2.2x because of
performance erosion and higher costs associated with the re-financing.
-- We forecast funds from operations (FFO) to debt will decline to 13.2%
in 2013 from the low-20% range before the deal as a result of operational
weakness and added leverage.
The outlook for the casual-dining sector remains negative due to oversupply,
lack of differentiation, and declining traffic. The sector is highly
competitive with respect to prices and service and has seen increased media
spending to support new promotions in recent years. We view Ruby Tuesday's
business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting its lack of brand diversity
to date and weak market position relative to peers, which have seen stronger
turnarounds recently because of their promotional efforts. We forecast Ruby
Tuesday could continue to lose market share in the near term to larger peers
including Darden Restaurants Inc. and Brinker International Inc., which both
posted positive same-store sales in the latest quarter, while Ruby Tuesday
delivered negative results.
We expect a 10% EBITDA decline for the fiscal year ending May 2013, as
continued closures of Ruby Tuesday restaurants offset incremental sales from
new concepts. We also expect the company's EBITDA margin will decline 70 basis
points (bps) to 6.5% in 2013 as increased marketing and other spending to
support its repositioning offset procurement and other cost savings. We
believe future growth will be limited for Ruby Tuesday, stemming from
converting less profitable existing restaurants into new concepts, including
seafood restaurant Marlin and Ray's.
Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast a 20% likelihood of a U.S.
recession, with GDP growing 1.9% in the second half of 2012 and 2.1% in 2013,
unemployment continuing to remain at or above 8%, and consumer spending
growing 2.2% in 2012 and 2.4% in 2013. Considering these economic assumptions,
our forecast for Ruby Tuesday's operating performance for fiscal 2013 includes
the following:
-- We expect overall sales will be flat as the company closes existing
Ruby Tuesday restaurants or converts them into new concepts including Marlin &
Ray's, for a net 4% decline in total restaurant count.
-- We believe gross margin will decrease 20 bps due to elevated commodity
costs and increased promotions.
-- We anticipate total selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses
will increase in the low-single-digit percent rate due to incremental TV and
other advertising costs.
-- We project modest franchise buy backs of 15 to 20 restaurants in the
U.S.
-- We forecast a 31% EBITDA decline in fiscal 2012 and 10% decline in
2013 as continued closures of Ruby Tuesday restaurants outweigh modest new
profit from new and converted stores.
Ruby Tuesday cut capital spending and labor costs amid the economic downturn,
eventually closing underperforming restaurants to improve profitability.
Despite weak top-line results, the company generated strong free cash flow of
more than $120 million in 2010 due to reduced spending and one-time items.
Fiscal 2011 was the first year of positive top-line results since 2007 but
free cash flow declined to $90 million due to higher costs associated with
acquiring franchise partnerships and renovating existing Ruby Tuesday
restaurants.
We project free cash flow will continue to decline in fiscal 2013 and are
forecasting a 60% decrease to about $37 million due to increased capital
spending and lower earnings. In particular, we believe operating leverage will
continue to worsen as Ruby Tuesday absorbs costs associated with its franchise
partnerships and increases marketing spending.
We expect Ruby Tuesday will generate between $25 million and $50 million from
continued sale leasebacks in the coming year and could spend as much as $20
million on share repurchases annually if cash flow improves. We project the
company will also continue to generate lower average unit volumes than some
peers as it converts its Ruby Tuesday restaurants into new concepts.
Liquidity
We view Ruby Tuesday's liquidity as "adequate," as we expect its sources of
liquidity to be greater than its uses over the next 12 to 18 months. The
amended revolver included in this transaction provides more flexible
covenants, which will provide a cushion for projected weak near-term
performance.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following
factors and assumptions:
-- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over
the next 12 months and remain positive over the next 24 months.
-- We forecast net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA were to
decline 15%.
-- We expect the company will continue to borrow under the revolver in
the near term to fund capital expenditures and other costs associated with
restaurant conversions.
-- Debt maturities are favorable, with the revolving credit facility due
in 2015 and senior notes due in 2020.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ruby Tuesday,
to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that operational
deterioration, coupled with limited debt reduction, will result in worse
credit measures over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if debt
leverage approaches 7x and FFO to total debt declined below 10%. This could
occur if gross margin falls 150 bps and EBITDA declines about 25% from our
expectations for fiscal 2013. It could also occur if SG&A grows at a
mid-single-digit percent rate compared to the current low-single-digit rate we
are forecasting. Given Ruby Tuesday's expected credit measures, our industry
outlook and continued restaurant closures and conversions, we are not
expecting to raise our ratings over the near term.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Ruby Tuesday Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
US$250 mil 7.625% sr nts due 2020 B-
Recovery Rating 5
