TEXT-S&P raises I-Preferred Term Securities II-related rating

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on transferable custodial receipts relating to I-Preferred Term Securities II Ltd.'s floating-rate notes to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'. Our rating on the custodial receipts is dependent on the higher of our ratings on (i) the underlying security, I-Preferred Term Securities II Ltd.'s floating-rate class A-1-A senior notes due May 22, 2033 ('AA+ (sf)'); and (ii) the insurance provider, Ambac Assurance Corp. ('R'). Today's rating action reflects the July 3, 2012, raising of our rating on the underlying security to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'. We may take subsequent rating actions on these transactions due to changes in our rating assigned to the underlying securities. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at