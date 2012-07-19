版本:
TEXT-S&P raises I-Preferred Term Securities II-related rating

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on
transferable custodial receipts relating to I-Preferred Term Securities II
Ltd.'s floating-rate notes to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'.

Our rating on the custodial receipts is dependent on the higher of our ratings 
on (i) the underlying security, I-Preferred Term Securities II Ltd.'s 
floating-rate class A-1-A senior notes due May 22, 2033 ('AA+ (sf)'); and (ii) 
the insurance provider, Ambac Assurance Corp. ('R').

Today's rating action reflects the July 3, 2012, raising of our rating on the 
underlying security to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'. We may take subsequent 
rating actions on these transactions due to changes in our rating assigned to 
the underlying securities.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- 18 Ratings Raised On Various U.S. TruPs CDOs; Five Ratings Lowered; 24 
Affirmed, July 3, 2012
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria 
Related To Global Synthetic Securities, Oct. 1, 2006
     -- General: Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 
31, 2012
     -- General Criteria: Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And 
Credit Ratings, Aug. 24, 2009

