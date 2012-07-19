TEXT-S&P raises I-Preferred Term Securities II-related rating

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on
transferable custodial receipts relating to I-Preferred Term Securities II
Ltd.'s floating-rate notes to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'.
Our rating on the custodial receipts is dependent on the higher of our ratings
on (i) the underlying security, I-Preferred Term Securities II Ltd.'s
floating-rate class A-1-A senior notes due May 22, 2033 ('AA+ (sf)'); and (ii)
the insurance provider, Ambac Assurance Corp. ('R').
Today's rating action reflects the July 3, 2012, raising of our rating on the
underlying security to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'. We may take subsequent
rating actions on these transactions due to changes in our rating assigned to
the underlying securities.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
