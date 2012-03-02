TEXT-S&P: Dexia Credit Local notes unaffected by tender offer

March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'C' issue rating on the EUR700 million undated deeply subordinated notes issued by Dexia Credit Local (DCL; BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2) is not affected by a tender offer announced today by DCL. The notes have been rated 'C' since DCL first deferred interest payment to noteholders on Nov. 18, 2009, and is the same rating we would assign in the event of an exchange offer we considered "distressed," as defined in our criteria. We believe DCL will likely post a profit on the buyback of the notes following the completion of the tender offer. However, the potential gain would not, in and of itself, be sufficient for us to revise our current assessment of DCL's capital.