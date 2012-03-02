TEXT-Fitch rates Georgia Power notes 'A+'

March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Georgia Power Company's (GPC) issuance of $750 million series 2012A 4.30% senior notes due 2042. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to reduce short-term borrowings, repay $250 million of bank loans maturing in March and for general corporate purposes, including the continuous construction program. The Rating Outlook is Stable. GPC's ratings are supported by the solid financial profile of the integrated utility which benefits from constructive regulation in Georgia that limits regulatory lag. Currently, the utility is in the midst of a significant capital program that includes the construction of two new nuclear units at the Vogtle site. The execution risk associated with this significant project and the attendant external financing needs are also considered in the ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that the company will continue to receive constructive regulatory treatment of the pre-approved projects including recovery of costs during the construction period. Key Rating Drivers Improved Credit Metrics: GPC's revenue increases resulting from the December 2010 base rate settlement and bonus depreciation have resulted in significant strengthening of cash flow credit measures. Funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage ratio was 7.3 times (x) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, and FFO/debt was 26%. Fitch anticipates a gradual decline in GPC's financial ratios for 2012 and 2013 under the three-year rate settlement but expects the utility to remain in sound financial condition. Supportive Regulation: A constructive three-year accounting settlement was reached in Georgia in December 2010 that provided a 2011 rate increase of $562 million and additional rate adjustments in 2012-2013. The nuclear cost recovery mechanism and other cost recovery mechanisms are working smoothly. Supportive regulation by the Georgia Public Service Commission (GPSC) is essential to maintain the current ratings in light of the ongoing nuclear construction and high capital budget. Nuclear Construction Risk: Successful execution of nuclear plant construction is key to maintaining rating stability. In February the consortium building the 2,200-MW Plant Vogtle nuclear units 3 and 4 received a combined operating license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a significant milestone. While it is still in the early phases of construction, the project is on time and on budget. Significant project cost overruns that cannot be recovered in rates or unexpected long deferral periods for project costs would be adverse credit factors. High Capital Spending: Capital projects, in addition to GPC's $6.1 billion share of Vogtle costs, include up to 2,500 MWs of gas-fired combined cycle capacity at Plant McDonough that will be used to replace retiring coal fired capacity. Coal-fired power plants will require ongoing spending for environmental compliance. GPC's capital expenditures (capex) are forecasted at approximately $2 billion per annum, or more than three times depreciation, for the next few years. This is a high level relative to peer electric utilities. Rating Triggers Positive rating action is considered unlikely while the Vogtle project is underway. On the other hand, cost overruns or delays in the Vogtle project could pressure cash flow and the ratings. In addition, any adverse change in GPC's relations with the GPSC, which are currently not anticipated, would also likely lead to negative rating action. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities', Aug. 12, 2011. --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies', May 16, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies