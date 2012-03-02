TEXT-Fitch affirms Epic (More London) ratings

March 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Epic (More London) plc's notes
with a Stable Outlook, as follows:
GBP406.4m class A (XS0251155387) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlooks Stable
GBP60.5m class B (XS0251155544) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP101.4m class C (XS0251156435) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP18.5m class D (XS0251156781) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP51m class E (XS0251157912) affirmed at 'BBBsf' Outlook Stable
GBP8.7m class F (XS0251159371) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations were driven by the transaction's continued stable performance.
The loan is secured by six prime London office properties located on a single
estate close to London Bridge and including the Mayor of London's office, City
Hall. The properties were revalued in March 2011, indicating an increase in
value of 7% from the June 2010 valuation and resulting in a reduced
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 71.3%.
Net rent has increased by 7% since closing, primarily due to contractual fixed
uplifts. The reported forward-looking debt service coverage ratio stood at 1.35x
at the January 2012 interest payment date, compared to 1.12x at closing and in
excess of the 1.1x covenant. Rental levels are expected to increase further due
to the City Hall lease incorporating fixed rental uplifts every five years.
Around 30% of rental income is derived from Ernst & Young (unrated), whose lease
expires in September 2028. All properties are let on long leases with break
dates between 2011 and 2026 and with a weighted-average expiry in 12.8 years.
The London office market remains robust, with investment activity being driven
from mainly overseas investors. Assets such as the More London Estate, in strong
locations, with long income streams and solid covenants are considered
attractive investments.
