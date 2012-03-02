TEXT-Fitch rates UBI Banca issue 'BBB'

March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Unione di Banche Italiane - UBI Banca's (UBI) callable step-up floating rate subordinated notes due 2018 (XS0272418590) issued in October 2006 a 'BBB' rating. In accordance with its criteria, the agency rates these legacy notes one notch below UBI's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' to reflect their higher loss severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments. The rating of the subordinated notes is likely to move in line with any change to the issuer's VR. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, and "'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities", dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities