TEXT-Fitch rates UBI Banca issue 'BBB'

March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Unione di Banche Italiane - UBI
Banca's (UBI) callable step-up floating rate subordinated notes due
2018 (XS0272418590) issued in October 2006 a 'BBB' rating.
In accordance with its criteria, the agency rates these legacy notes one notch
below UBI's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' to reflect their higher loss
severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments. The rating
of the subordinated notes is likely to move in line with any change to the
issuer's VR.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 16
August 2011, and "'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities", dated
15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
