TEXT-Fitch rates Sun Life Financial Inc ratings

March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to Sun 	
Life Financial Inc.'s (TSE, NYSE: SLF) recent issuance: 	
	
--C$800 million series 2012-1 Subordinated Unsecured 4.38% Fixed/Floating 	
Debentures due 2022 'BBB+'.	
	
The new notes' rating is equivalent to the ratings on SLF's existing 	
subordinated debt. Fitch anticipates that the net proceeds will be used for 	
general corporate purposes, which may include investments in subsidiaries and 	
repayment of debt.	
	
SLF's financial leverage was 18% at year-end 2011. Pro forma leverage including 	
the additional debt will increase to 21% but will remain within Fitch's 	
parameters for the rating category. Fitch views SLF's debt service capacity on a	
Canadian IFRS earnings basis, excluding the impact of equity markets and 	
interest rates, of approximately 2 times (x) during 2011 as low for the rating 	
level and well below historical levels above 9x. However, Fitch believes that 	
under Canadian regulations, SLF has greater flexibility to upstream dividends 	
from operating subsidiaries without regulatory approval than most U.S. peers.	
	
On Jan. 20, 2012, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for SLF and SLF's 	
subsidiaries with a Negative Outlook. 	
	
Fitch currently rates the SLF entities as follows:	
	
Sun Life Financial, Inc. 	
--Issuer default rating at 'A';	
--4.8% senior notes due 2035 at 'A-';	
--4.95% senior notes due 2036 at 'A-';	
--5.7% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';	
--4.57% senior notes due 2021 at 'A-'; 	
--5.4% subordinated debentures due 2042 at 'BBB+';	
--5.59% subordinated debentures due 2023 at 'BBB+';	
--5.12% subordinated debentures due 2018 at 'BBB+';	
--7.9% subordinated debentures due 2019 at 'BBB+';	
--4.75% noncumulative preferred shares, series 1, at 'BBB';	
--4.8% noncumulative preferred shares, series 2, at 'BBB';	
--4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 3, at 'BBB';	
--4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 4, at 'BBB';	
--4.5% noncumulative preferred shares, series 5, at 'BBB';	
--6% noncumulative preferred shares, series 6R, at 'BBB;'	
--4.35% noncumulative preference shares Series 8R, at 'BBB';	
--3.9% noncumulative preference shares Series 10R, at 'BBB';	
--4.25% noncumulative preference shares Series 12R, at 'BBB'.	
	
Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada	
--IFS rating at 'AA-';	
--IDR at 'A+';  	
--6.15% deferrable subordinated notes due 2022 at 'A';	
--6.30% subordinated notes due 2028 at 'A'.	
	
Sun Life Capital Trust	
--Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 7.093% Series B, at 'A-';	
--Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 5.863% Series 2009-1, at 	
'A-'.	
	
Sun Canada Financial Company	
--7.25% subordinated notes due 2015 at 'A-'.	
	
Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada (U.S.)	
--IFS rating at 'A-'.	
	
Sun Life Insurance & Annuity Co. of NY	
--IFS rating at 'A-'.

