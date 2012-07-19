TEXT-Fitch affirms Toll Road Investors Partnership II

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Toll Road Investors Partnership II
'BBB-' rating on approximately $1.01 billion in outstanding revenue bonds,
series 1999 and 2005.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Commuter Base with Competition: Greenway traffic, primarily commuter in
nature, has experienced annual declines since 2005 as a result of improvements
in alternative routes and the effects of the economic downturn which more mildly
affected the service area as compared to the nation. Year to date traffic
through May 2012 has been slightly positive, despite the recent toll rate
increase implemented on Jan. 1, 2012.
--Moderate Ratemaking Flexibility: The Greenway is dependent on annual toll
increases to meet growing debt service obligations and toll rates are currently
high. Scheduled increases through 2020 have already been approved by the
Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC). While the service area is strong,
the congestion management and base toll rates per mile of $0.34 and $0.29,
respectively, are among the highest relative to peers.
--Fully Amortizing, Back Loaded Debt with Innovative Structure: The debt service
profile steadily increases to maximum annual debt service of $84.7 million at
final maturity in 2056, reflecting mandatory redemptions. The Greenway's debt
structure provides flexibility to mitigate potential shortfalls in revenue to
meet planned debt service payments in the form of lower required principal
prepayments on the series 2005 debt (without which debt service balloons in
2036) and two triggers for cash trapping.
--High Leverage with Thin Debt Service Coverage: Leverage is high at nearly 17
times (x). The facility is dependent on continued toll rate increases and
traffic and revenue growth through maturity to maintain minimum coverage levels
at or above 1.25x. While the minimum debt service coverage threshold has been
violated in recent years and is likely to continue to be in the near to medium
term, the requirement to annually trap excess revenues when violations occur
somewhat mitigates this factor. Trapping is required for one year when coverage
falls below 1.25x and three years when coverage falls below 1.15x.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:
--Stagnation in the traffic profile with weak revenue growth that results in
debt service coverage levels consistently below 1.25x-1.30x.
--Deterioration in the region's near-term economic prospects.
--Further capacity enhancements on competing free routes and higher than
expected diversion resulting from the Dulles Metrorail project that reduces the
Greenway's value of time advantage.
SECURITY:
The bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues.
CREDIT UPDATE:
Traffic on the Dulles Greenway has declined annually since 2005, reflecting the
combined effects of slower regional growth and the impact of improvements along
competing route 28 that enhance the attractiveness of the toll free alternative.
The 2.6% decline for 2011 was slightly lower than that seen in 2010 during which
the peak toll rate increased 12.5% mid-year. Data through May 2012 indicate
there has been some stabilization in traffic, with a 1.8% increase posted over
the same period last year despite a 6.7% toll increase effective on Jan. 1, with
the mild winter and improving economic conditions also likely contributing to
that performance. As traffic on the Dulles Greenway is primarily driven by
commuters, revenue performance will largely be dependent on elasticity of demand
and the economic performance of the region. The unemployment rate in Loudoun
County is currently below 4%, much lower than the national average.
The impact of the traffic declines has been more than offset by the impact of
toll increases, resulting in growing toll revenues. In 2011, toll revenues grew
by 2.6% to $66.6 million. Year over year toll revenue growth through May 2012 is
approximately 10% over the corresponding period last year reflecting the
aforementioned toll increase that was implemented on Jan. 1, 2012. Beginning
January 2013 and recurring annually through January 2020, tolls will increase
pursuant to an SCC approved formula equal to the greater of the consumer price
index plus 1%, real GDP growth, or 2.8%. The SCC may allow a greater increase if
the following three criteria are met: an independent traffic and revenue study
finds that tolls will be insufficient to meet minimum coverage ratios, proposed
tolls will not materially discourage use of the roadway, and the proposed tolls
provide the operator no more than a reasonable rate of return. Fitch views
favorably the scheduled toll hikes given the certainty they provide.
Debt service coverage for fiscal 2011 was 1.15x (based on the mandatory
redemption schedule), below the minimum coverage ratio of 1.25x and requiring
that excess cashflows continue to be trapped in the early redemption reserve
fund for one year. In the event debt service coverage falls below 1.15x, excess
cashflows are required to be trapped for three years. An early redemption
reserve is required to be maintained at a minimum of $42.35 million and given
cash trapping in prior years, the reserve grew to hold approximately $32.8
million above that total by fiscal 2011. Between late fiscal 2011 and early
fiscal 2012, the partnership used the excess balance to redeem $63.5 million in
face value maturing between 2018 and 2021. Additionally, a senior DSRF is
present, funded at $84.7 million with $39.7 million in cash and the balance
represented by an MBIA surety. Together, the DSRF and early redemption reserve
provide adequate liquidity to support any shortfalls in the medium term.
Assuming traffic growth of less than 1% from 2012, debt service coverage based
on the mandatory redemption schedule should remain below the minimum coverage
level requiring continued trapping of cash in the near term but then grows to
over 1.45x in 2018 and remains at this level or higher. Fitch notes that the
flexibility of the debt structure allows for lower scheduled debt service
payments, which provides some relief in the near term but only increases the
burden in the back end. Under a rating case with traffic declining longer term,
coverage ratios drop to just over 1.0x. Should this traffic profile play out and
be viewed as more permanent, negative rating action would be likely.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance,' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels,' (Aug. 5, 2011).
