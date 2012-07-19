TEXT-Fitch raises San Manuel Entertainment Auth to 'BBB+'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings upgrades approximately $130 million of San Manuel
Entertainment Authority's (SMEA) gaming revenue enterprise supported
bonds to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Fitch also upgrades SMEA's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.
The upgrade of the IDR to 'BBB+' mainly reflects:
--SMEA's strong financial profile: As of March 31, 2012 SMEA's debt/EBITDA and
debt service coverage ratios were approximately 0.3 times (x) and 16x,
respectively. These measures are strong relative to other 'BBB' category rated
gaming issuers in Fitch's rated universe. The debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to
improve as SMEA's debt amortizes (will be paid off by 2016), and San Manuel is
not expected to incur additional debt in the foreseeable future.
--SMEA's solid operating trends: Revenues generated by San Manuel Indian Bingo
and Casino (San Manuel) have grown on a year-over-year basis in each of the last
seven quarters at an average rate of 5.4%. EBITDA grew on average by 10.5% per
quarter during this period. Operating trends are being supported by San Manuel's
favorable location in Highland, CA, which is adjacent to San Bernardino, CA. San
Manuel is also one of the more accessible casinos for Los Angeles motorists.
--Substantial governmental reserves: Although not pledged to pay debt service on
the bonds, the substantial reserves of the San Manuel Band of Serrano Mission
Indians (the tribe) are factored positively in the ratings. The reserves help
ensure governmental stability in an event casino operations are stressed
resulting in significant reductions in transfers to the tribe.
SMEA's IDR and the debt ratings are largely capped in the 'BBB' category and are
unlikely to be upgraded to 'A-'. This is mainly due to SMEA's business risk
related to its geographic/property concentration and the discretionary nature of
the gaming sector. The tribe's reserves help to mitigate these concerns but are
not pledged to support SMEA or pay debt service on the bonds. Should the tribe
ever provide a guarantee to SMEA, the IDR could potentially move higher.
A 'BBB+' IDR has considerable cushion for operational softening or additional
debt incurrence. The latter is not expected since SMEA has no plans for large
scale expansions. The operations could be adversely impacted by increased
competition over the medium term (three to five years). The Los Coyotes Band of
Mission Indians (Los Coyotes) are attempting to have land taken into trust by
the Department of Interior (DOI) in Barstow, CA, (about 70 miles north of San
Manuel) for gaming purposes. Should Los Coyotes succeed, impact on SMEA's casino
is expected to be manageable since the area north of SMEA's casino is not very
densely populated relative to the Los Angeles area and the more immediate
vicinity around San Bernardino, areas where the bulk of SMEA's customers
originate from. Also, the land-into-trust process can be lengthy and SMEA's
bonds could be paid off prior or close to the casino opening.
SMEA is susceptible to the local economic conditions, which remain fragile,
particularly in the San Bernardino-Riverside metro area. The unemployment rate
in the metropolitan statistical area remains high at 11.8% as of May and the
foreclosure rate is still uncomfortably elevated at one out of 177 households
filing for foreclosure in June (realtytrack.com). The broader economic headwinds
such as the recent deceleration in U.S. economic trends, including employment
and consumer sentiment, may exacerbate local conditions. During the prior
recession EBITDA declined by roughly 20% from peak period reached in 2007 to
trough period in 2010. At 'BBB+' IDR, there is capacity in the ratings to absorb
similar stress without Fitch taking negative rating action.
Liquidity Considerations:
The enterprise generates significant cash flows, the bulk of which is
transferred to the tribe after keeping enough cash on hand at SMEA to ensure the
enterprise maintains a reasonable working capital and to meet near-term needs
such as planned capital expenditures and debt service payments.
SMEA does not have access to external liquidity, such as a revolving credit
facility. However, the tribe maintains sizable reserves. Fitch believes that the
ample reserves help assure that the tribe's well-being and governmental
functions can easily be maintained at adequate levels if there was a need to cut
back the distributions from the casino to the tribe. That said, the tribe's
reserves are not pledged for the benefit of the bonds, so the reserves are only
an indirect consideration factored into SMEA's ratings.
The bonds are subject to mandatory monthly sinking fund payments of principal in
an amount sufficient to fully amortize by maturity, resulting in a level debt
service schedule through 2016.
Debt Considerations:
All of the rated bonds are issued at the enterprise level, are non-recourse to
the tribe and are backed by the cash flows of the casino. There is a springing
trustee controlled flow of funds and a springing contingency fund funding
requirement, but Fitch thinks that there is a very low likelihood of the these
features being triggered considering the sizable cushion before the triggering
thresholds would be breached.
Fitch thinks there is a low probability of the tribe issuing significant
additional debt through SMEA that would pressure its rating. The tribe's casino
is built into a mountain, so a sizable expansion would be difficult. Further,
the tribe maintains SMEA solely dedicated to operating the casino enterprise and
has historically funded other tribal ventures through different non-recourse
enterprise funds.
Rating Triggers:
As mentioned above ratings are not expected to be upgraded further and are
capped at 'BBB+' for the foreseeable future absent more direct recourse to the
tribe. A downgrade scenario is also unlikely given that there is ample cushion
in the ratings for operating deterioration and that credit metrics should
continue to improve as debt amortizes quickly. However, severe operating stress
such that EBITDA declines by more than 25% from the current level or a
considerable debt issuance (more than $250 million) may cause negative rating
action in form of a Negative Outlook or a downgrade. However, outside of most
extreme scenarios, the ratings should remain in the 'BBB' category.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings on SMEA:
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$81.9 million gaming project bonds, series 2004A to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$48.2 million public improvement bonds, series 2004C to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Gaming' (Dec. 13, 2011).
