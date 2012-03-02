版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 3日 星期六 03:00 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Yankee Candle Co

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. plans to issue $580 million of 	
term loan debt due 2019 and a $175 million asset-based lending revolving 	
credit facility (ABL) due 2017. The company will use net proceeds to refinance 	
the existing term loan and ABL, in addition to retiring $180 million of the 	
senior unsecured notes due 2015. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Yankee Candle and 	
assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating to the 	
company's proposed $580 million term loan. At the same time, we are lowering 	
the issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2015 	
to 'CCC+' from 'B', and revising the recovery rating to '6' from '3'. The 	
ratings on the subordinated notes due 2017 and the senior PIK toggle notes due 	
2016 are affirmed at 'CCC+', with a recovery rating of '6'.	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the 	
company will utilize free cash flow towards debt prepayment over the next year.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on South Deerfield, Mass.-based The Yankee Candle Co. 	
Inc. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating (two notches higher 	
than the corporate credit rating) to Yankee Candle's proposed $580 million 	
term loans due 2019. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation 	
for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 	
net proceeds of this offering along with the company's new ABL (unrated) are 	
intended to refinance the existing term loan and asset-based lending revolving 	
credit facility and to retire about $180 million of the senior unsecured notes 	
due 2015. We will withdraw our rating on the existing term loan after the 	
transaction closes in March.	
	
We also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior unsecured 	
notes due 2015 to 'CCC+' from 'B'. We revised the recovery rating on this debt 	
to '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default, from '3'. We revised the recovery rating based on 	
the increased-priority obligations ahead of the senior unsecured notes. 	
	
The 'CCC+' ratings and '6' recovery ratings on Yankee Candle's existing senior 	
subordinated notes and senior PIK Toggle notes remain unchanged.	
	
The outlook is stable. About $1.4 billion of total debt (including our 	
standard adjustments) is outstanding pro forma for the refinancing.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's ratings reflect our assessment of Yankee Candle's "highly 	
leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile (as defined 	
in our criteria). Yankee Candle's current credit measures are reflective of 	
indicative ratios corresponding to a highly leveraged financial profile for 	
the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, including a ratio of debt to EBITDA of over 	
5x, and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of less than 12%. 	
We estimate Yankee Candle's adjusted total debt to EBITDA (pro forma for the 	
refinancing, notes repayment, and our standard adjustments) is high, at about 	
6.8x. 	
	
Key credit factors in our analysis of Yankee Candle's business risk profile 	
include a narrow product focus, significant earnings seasonality, and the 	
discretionary nature of its products. We also considered its strong market 	
position and leading brand in the premium scented candles market.	
	
Yankee Candle is the largest designer, manufacturer, and distributor of 	
premium scented candles, with the leading premium brand in the U.S. The 	
company's business is narrowly focused, primarily on the sale of premium 	
scented candles and related products, and is subject to a high degree of 	
seasonality, with sales and EBITDA significantly higher in the second half of 	
the year. We believe the company's products are largely discretionary, highly 	
dependent on consumer tastes and incomes, and face intense competition in the 	
giftware industry. Yankee Candle has a multichannel distribution network for 	
its products, which includes company-owned specialty retail stores, a large 	
variety of wholesale locations, consumer direct-mail catalogs, and its own 	
website. Yankee Candle is vertically integrated, which we consider a 	
competitive advantage. We also view the company's operational and 	
manufacturing flexibility as a positive, as it allows for the management of 	
inventory to accommodate changing sales trends. However, we also believe there 	
is some production risk as approximately 75% of its products are manufactured 	
at one facility.	
	
Our assessment of Yankee Candle's financial risk reflects its leveraged 	
financial profile and aggressive financial policy, and we estimate pro forma 	
leverage will be high at about 6.8x. We estimate cash flow protection measures 	
will also weaken as a result of the refinancing, with EBITDA coverage of 	
interest declining from about 2.4x as of Dec. 31, 2010, to about 1.7x, and FFO 	
to debt declining from about 11% to 6% for the same period pro forma for the 	
refinancing. However, the company's operating performance has been generally 	
good despite a weak economy and rising input costs, and we estimate revenue 	
growth will be in the low single-digits over the next 12 months. We forecast 	
the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will remain above 23% in 2012 and 2013 	
because of cost savings and efficiency improvements. We believe Yankee Candle 	
will continue to generate meaningful levels of free cash flow, which should 	
allow for modest deleveraging and maintenance of more than adequate liquidity. 	
We estimate that Yankee Candle's credit metrics will modestly improve to about 	
6x leverage and 2x interest coverage by fiscal year-end 2012 based on our 	
expectations for deleveraging, increased sales, and margin maintenance.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Yankee Candle will have "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our 	
criteria) to meet its needs over the next 12 months. This is based on the 	
following information and assumptions: 	
	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and revolving credit 	
availability) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect net sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely 	
would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and 	
a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.	
     -- We expect the company to have about $36 million in cash at the close 	
of the transaction and about $90 million of availability on its $175 million 	
ABL.	
     -- We expect the company to continue to apply the majority of its free 	
cash flow toward debt reduction.	
     -- The company has no maturities until 2015 when the senior unsecured 	
notes are due.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Yankee Candle, 	
to be published following the release of this report on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect Yankee Candle to maintain adequate liquidity, 	
sustain current operating performance levels, and continue to use its free 	
cash flow to reduce debt. As a result, we expect the company to improve credit 	
measures over the near term, including leverage approaching 6x and EBITDA 	
interest coverage close to 2x by the end of fiscal 2012 to maintain the stable 	
outlook. We would consider lowering the rating if operating performance and 	
credit measures weaken with leverage closer to 7x and/or if the company 	
pursues a more aggressive financial policy. We estimate leverage could 	
approach 7x if adjusted EBITDA were to decline more than 2% (assuming constant 	
debt levels) resulting from constrained sales and/or higher input costs. 	
Although unlikely over the near term, we could raise the ratings if the 	
company reduces and sustains debt leverage closer to 5x while maintaining its 	
market position and demonstrating a financial policy consistent with a higher 	
rating. We estimate that adjusted EBITDA would need to increase more than 30% 	
for this to occur at current debt levels.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
The Yankee Candle Co. Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating           B/Stable/--	
 Subordinated                      CCC+	
   Recovery rating                 6	
	
Yankee Finance Inc.	
YCC Holdings LLC	
 Senior unsecured notes due 2016   CCC+	
   Recovery rating                 6	
	
Ratings Assigned	
The Yankee Candle Co. Inc.	
 Senior secured 	
  $580 mil. term loan due 2019     BB-	
   Recovery rating                 1	
	
Issue Ratings Lowered; Recovery Ratings Revised	
                                   To           From	
 Senior unsecured 	
  8.5% notes due 2015              CCC+         B	
   Recovery rating                 6            3

