TEXT-S&P rates Yankee Candle Co

Overview
-- U.S.-based The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. plans to issue $580 million of
term loan debt due 2019 and a $175 million asset-based lending revolving
credit facility (ABL) due 2017. The company will use net proceeds to refinance
the existing term loan and ABL, in addition to retiring $180 million of the
senior unsecured notes due 2015.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Yankee Candle and
assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating to the
company's proposed $580 million term loan. At the same time, we are lowering
the issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2015
to 'CCC+' from 'B', and revising the recovery rating to '6' from '3'. The
ratings on the subordinated notes due 2017 and the senior PIK toggle notes due
2016 are affirmed at 'CCC+', with a recovery rating of '6'.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the
company will utilize free cash flow towards debt prepayment over the next year.
Rating Action
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on South Deerfield, Mass.-based The Yankee Candle Co.
Inc.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating (two notches higher
than the corporate credit rating) to Yankee Candle's proposed $580 million
term loans due 2019. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation
for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The
net proceeds of this offering along with the company's new ABL (unrated) are
intended to refinance the existing term loan and asset-based lending revolving
credit facility and to retire about $180 million of the senior unsecured notes
due 2015. We will withdraw our rating on the existing term loan after the
transaction closes in March.
We also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior unsecured
notes due 2015 to 'CCC+' from 'B'. We revised the recovery rating on this debt
to '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the
event of a payment default, from '3'. We revised the recovery rating based on
the increased-priority obligations ahead of the senior unsecured notes.
The 'CCC+' ratings and '6' recovery ratings on Yankee Candle's existing senior
subordinated notes and senior PIK Toggle notes remain unchanged.
The outlook is stable. About $1.4 billion of total debt (including our
standard adjustments) is outstanding pro forma for the refinancing.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's ratings reflect our assessment of Yankee Candle's "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile (as defined
in our criteria). Yankee Candle's current credit measures are reflective of
indicative ratios corresponding to a highly leveraged financial profile for
the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, including a ratio of debt to EBITDA of over
5x, and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of less than 12%.
We estimate Yankee Candle's adjusted total debt to EBITDA (pro forma for the
refinancing, notes repayment, and our standard adjustments) is high, at about
6.8x.
Key credit factors in our analysis of Yankee Candle's business risk profile
include a narrow product focus, significant earnings seasonality, and the
discretionary nature of its products. We also considered its strong market
position and leading brand in the premium scented candles market.
Yankee Candle is the largest designer, manufacturer, and distributor of
premium scented candles, with the leading premium brand in the U.S. The
company's business is narrowly focused, primarily on the sale of premium
scented candles and related products, and is subject to a high degree of
seasonality, with sales and EBITDA significantly higher in the second half of
the year. We believe the company's products are largely discretionary, highly
dependent on consumer tastes and incomes, and face intense competition in the
giftware industry. Yankee Candle has a multichannel distribution network for
its products, which includes company-owned specialty retail stores, a large
variety of wholesale locations, consumer direct-mail catalogs, and its own
website. Yankee Candle is vertically integrated, which we consider a
competitive advantage. We also view the company's operational and
manufacturing flexibility as a positive, as it allows for the management of
inventory to accommodate changing sales trends. However, we also believe there
is some production risk as approximately 75% of its products are manufactured
at one facility.
Our assessment of Yankee Candle's financial risk reflects its leveraged
financial profile and aggressive financial policy, and we estimate pro forma
leverage will be high at about 6.8x. We estimate cash flow protection measures
will also weaken as a result of the refinancing, with EBITDA coverage of
interest declining from about 2.4x as of Dec. 31, 2010, to about 1.7x, and FFO
to debt declining from about 11% to 6% for the same period pro forma for the
refinancing. However, the company's operating performance has been generally
good despite a weak economy and rising input costs, and we estimate revenue
growth will be in the low single-digits over the next 12 months. We forecast
the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will remain above 23% in 2012 and 2013
because of cost savings and efficiency improvements. We believe Yankee Candle
will continue to generate meaningful levels of free cash flow, which should
allow for modest deleveraging and maintenance of more than adequate liquidity.
We estimate that Yankee Candle's credit metrics will modestly improve to about
6x leverage and 2x interest coverage by fiscal year-end 2012 based on our
expectations for deleveraging, increased sales, and margin maintenance.
Liquidity
We believe Yankee Candle will have "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our
criteria) to meet its needs over the next 12 months. This is based on the
following information and assumptions:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and revolving credit
availability) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely
would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and
a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
-- We expect the company to have about $36 million in cash at the close
of the transaction and about $90 million of availability on its $175 million
ABL.
-- We expect the company to continue to apply the majority of its free
cash flow toward debt reduction.
-- The company has no maturities until 2015 when the senior unsecured
notes are due.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Yankee Candle,
to be published following the release of this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect Yankee Candle to maintain adequate liquidity,
sustain current operating performance levels, and continue to use its free
cash flow to reduce debt. As a result, we expect the company to improve credit
measures over the near term, including leverage approaching 6x and EBITDA
interest coverage close to 2x by the end of fiscal 2012 to maintain the stable
outlook. We would consider lowering the rating if operating performance and
credit measures weaken with leverage closer to 7x and/or if the company
pursues a more aggressive financial policy. We estimate leverage could
approach 7x if adjusted EBITDA were to decline more than 2% (assuming constant
debt levels) resulting from constrained sales and/or higher input costs.
Although unlikely over the near term, we could raise the ratings if the
company reduces and sustains debt leverage closer to 5x while maintaining its
market position and demonstrating a financial policy consistent with a higher
rating. We estimate that adjusted EBITDA would need to increase more than 30%
for this to occur at current debt levels.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
The Yankee Candle Co. Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Subordinated CCC+
Recovery rating 6
Yankee Finance Inc.
YCC Holdings LLC
Senior unsecured notes due 2016 CCC+
Recovery rating 6
Ratings Assigned
The Yankee Candle Co. Inc.
Senior secured
$580 mil. term loan due 2019 BB-
Recovery rating 1
Issue Ratings Lowered; Recovery Ratings Revised
To From
Senior unsecured
8.5% notes due 2015 CCC+ B
Recovery rating 6 3