TEXT-S&P cuts rating on LBI Media Inc to 'CC'

Overview -- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media Inc. (LBI) has offered holders of its 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and holders of LBI Media Holdings Inc.'s 11% senior discount notes due 2013 (unrated) an option to exchange their notes at below par. -- Under our criteria, we view the discounted offers, if successful, as tantamount to a default. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on LBI to 'CC' from 'CCC' and the outlook remains negative. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon the exchange and lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'. Rating Action On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Burbank, Calif.-based LBI Media Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 remains 'CC' and the recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). Upon the exchange, we will lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'. The issue-level rating on the company's 9.25% senior secured notes due 2019 remains 'CCC'. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation). Rationale On July 17, 2012, LBI announced its intent to reduce the outstanding principal amount of indebtedness held by LBI and its parent, LBI Media Holdings Inc. Subject to conditions such as early tender date and acceptance rates, the company intends to exchange its 8.5% subordinated notes at 37% to 60% of par with senior- and junior-priority secured notes, and exchange its 11% senior discount notes with junior priority for subordinated notes at 20% to 23% of par, with a new 11% senior-priority note due 2019, 11% junior-priority notes due 2019, or 11% senior subordinated notes due 2019. The proposed notes will rank junior to LBI's existing 9.25% first-priority senior secured notes due 2019 and accrues interest at an annual rate of 11% (8.5% payable in cash and 2.5% payable in kind). Concurrent with the exchange offer, LBI is seeking consent from holders of its existing 9.25% senior secured notes due 2019 to allow for, among other things, the issuance to the new notes. The 9.25% noteholders are offered a cash consent payment equal to $5 per $1,000 of the principal amount. The exchange offer and the consent fee offered to 9.25% noteholders will expire at midnight, New York City time, on Aug. 13, 2012, unless terminated or withdrawn earlier. The downgrade reflects the application of Standard & Poor's criteria on subpar debt exchange transactions, which we view as tantamount to a default, to LBI's debt exchange offer. We will reassess the corporate credit rating on further review of the result of the exchange offer and documents, and business trends. It is our preliminary expectation that, in the event the tender offers succeed, we would not raise the corporate credit rating higher than the previous 'CCC' level. If LBI effects the exchange as contemplated, we expect it to continue having excessively high debt leverage and generate discretionary cash flow deficits, requiring additional capital infusions, asset sales, or debt restructuring, in our opinion. In 2012, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding market coverage of Estrella through additional station affiliations. We also expect improved ad rates and inventory sellout in 2012 in light of the network's ratings performance since its launch. Still, there is low visibility into LBI's ability to improve ratings and revenue performance in radio, and we believe this, combined with ongoing investments in Estrella, could continue hampering overall EBITDA growth and margin expansion this year. Under our base-case scenario, we believe revenue could grow at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate, as growth in the TV segment led by Estrella more than offsets flat to low single-digit percent declines in radio revenue. We expect operating cost growth to decline in 2012 because of a lower number of new programming launches, and cost-cutting initiatives in radio. As a result, we believe EBITDA could be up at a mid-single-digit rate, absent more focused cost-reduction efforts. We believe that, over the longer term, as the Estrella network continues to gain traction with ad sales, it could help propel EBITDA growth. Its key advantage is its strategy of counterprogramming the dominant U.S. Hispanic network, Univision. In the first quarter of 2012, LBI performed slightly above our expectations due to cost-cutting initiatives. Revenue and EBITDA increased 8% and 5%, respectively. Radio revenues declined 1% and EBITDA rose 62%, resulting from lower selling and administrative costs. TV revenues increased 16%, while TV segment EBITDA declined 63% as a result of new programming for Estrella TV and network costs. The consolidated EBITDA margin was roughly 22.2% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012--a considerable decline from margin levels of around 35% prior to the launch of Estrella in September 2009. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and including the 11% senior holding company discount notes) was extremely high, at 18.4x as of March. 31, 2011. EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.6x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2011. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain less than 1x over the intermediate term, causing LBI to rely on revolver availability to meet a portion of cash interest payments. Liquidity LBI's liquidity sources include availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and cash balances of about $1.6 million as of March 31, 2012. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $5.4 million as of March 31, 2012. Since March 31, 2012, LBI has borrowed $12.5 million to fund interest payments in the second quarter. Funds from operations (before working capital) were negative $16.1 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 months include modest capital expenditures, which we estimate could decline in 2012 to the $5 million area following the completion of studio build-outs in 2011, and minimal working capital needs. The revolving credit agreement contains a maintenance covenant of 3.5x maximum first-priority debt to EBITDA with respect to revolver borrowings. We expect that the company will have an adequate margin of compliance with financial covenants to access full availability under the revolver. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon the exchange and lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'. We will reassess the corporate credit rating on further review of the result of the exchange offer and documents, and business trends. It is our preliminary expectation that, in the event the tender offers succeed, we would not raise the corporate credit rating higher than the previous 'CCC' level based on the company's still excessively high debt leverage, negative discretionary cash flow, and fractional EBITDA coverage of interest expense. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May 12, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From LBI Media Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- CCC/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed LBI Media Inc. Senior Secured CCC Recovery Rating 3 Subordinated CC Recovery Rating 6