TEXT-S&P: Cogeco Cable ratings unaffected by Atlantic deal

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Montreal-based cable provider Cogeco Cable Inc. 
(BB+/Stable/--) are unchanged following Cogeco's announcement yesterday that it
is acquiring U.S.-based Atlantic Broadband (B+/Stable/--) for US$1.36 billion.
Atlantic is the 14th-largest cable television system operator in the U.S., with
cable systems in Pennsylvania, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, and South Carolina.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and Standard & Poor's
expects it to close before the end of the year.

We expect the Atlantic purchase to be funded from existing balance-sheet cash, 
a US$550 million drawdown on the company's bank facilities, and US$660 million 
of nonrecourse debt at Atlantic. On a pro forma basis, we estimate that 
Cogeco's debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted as per Standard & Poor's criteria) for 
the 12 months ended May 31, 2012, will weaken by more than 1.0x to about 
3.1x--a level that remains within our 3.5x threshold for the rating and the 
company's significant financial risk profile. We expect Cogeco to moderately 
deleverage in the next few years, although we note that this could be delayed 
if the company pursues additional acquisitions. Liquidity at close of the 
transaction is adequate, as per Standard & Poor's criteria.  

We view the acquisition of Atlantic as having a modestly negative effect on 
Cogeco's overall business risk profile, which remains satisfactory, as our 
corporate credit rating has incorporated our long-held view that the company 
would likely pursue acquisitions such as this one, which are outside of its 
core Canadian footprint. We view Atlantic's business risk profile as weaker 
than that of Cogeco's owing to intense competition in Atlantic's core markets 
from direct-to-home  satellite TV providers, and what we view as its 
programming cost disadvantage because of its small scale. We also note that 
Atlantic has limited operational synergies with Cogeco's existing operations 
and could potentially distract management at a time when its core Canadian 
cable operations face heightened competition. Nevertheless, the acquisition 
expands the company's geographic footprint in rural regions that have limited 
Internet protocol TV competition and where Atlantic is typically the dominant 
pay-TV provider. We also view the Atlantic assets as having some growth 
potential from increased triple-play penetration and an expansion of 
commercial services. 

The 'BBB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating on Cogeco's senior 
secured debt are not affected by the company's proposed acquisition of 
Atlantic. We understand that Atlantic's debt will be nonrecourse to Cogeco and 
assume that no residual value from Atlantic is available to Cogeco creditors 
in our simulated default scenario.  As such, we have excluded Atlantic from 
Cogeco's recovery analysis.  In the event that the terms of Atlantic's debt 
change, we will review the potential impact on these ratings.

