TEXT-S&P: Cogeco Cable ratings unaffected by Atlantic deal

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Montreal-based cable provider Cogeco Cable Inc. (BB+/Stable/--) are unchanged following Cogeco's announcement yesterday that it is acquiring U.S.-based Atlantic Broadband (B+/Stable/--) for US$1.36 billion. Atlantic is the 14th-largest cable television system operator in the U.S., with cable systems in Pennsylvania, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, and South Carolina. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and Standard & Poor's expects it to close before the end of the year. We expect the Atlantic purchase to be funded from existing balance-sheet cash, a US$550 million drawdown on the company's bank facilities, and US$660 million of nonrecourse debt at Atlantic. On a pro forma basis, we estimate that Cogeco's debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted as per Standard & Poor's criteria) for the 12 months ended May 31, 2012, will weaken by more than 1.0x to about 3.1x--a level that remains within our 3.5x threshold for the rating and the company's significant financial risk profile. We expect Cogeco to moderately deleverage in the next few years, although we note that this could be delayed if the company pursues additional acquisitions. Liquidity at close of the transaction is adequate, as per Standard & Poor's criteria. We view the acquisition of Atlantic as having a modestly negative effect on Cogeco's overall business risk profile, which remains satisfactory, as our corporate credit rating has incorporated our long-held view that the company would likely pursue acquisitions such as this one, which are outside of its core Canadian footprint. We view Atlantic's business risk profile as weaker than that of Cogeco's owing to intense competition in Atlantic's core markets from direct-to-home satellite TV providers, and what we view as its programming cost disadvantage because of its small scale. We also note that Atlantic has limited operational synergies with Cogeco's existing operations and could potentially distract management at a time when its core Canadian cable operations face heightened competition. Nevertheless, the acquisition expands the company's geographic footprint in rural regions that have limited Internet protocol TV competition and where Atlantic is typically the dominant pay-TV provider. We also view the Atlantic assets as having some growth potential from increased triple-play penetration and an expansion of commercial services. The 'BBB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating on Cogeco's senior secured debt are not affected by the company's proposed acquisition of Atlantic. We understand that Atlantic's debt will be nonrecourse to Cogeco and assume that no residual value from Atlantic is available to Cogeco creditors in our simulated default scenario. As such, we have excluded Atlantic from Cogeco's recovery analysis. In the event that the terms of Atlantic's debt change, we will review the potential impact on these ratings.