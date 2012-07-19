TEXT-S&P: Cogeco Cable ratings unaffected by Atlantic deal

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Montreal-based cable provider Cogeco Cable Inc.
(BB+/Stable/--) are unchanged following Cogeco's announcement yesterday that it
is acquiring U.S.-based Atlantic Broadband (B+/Stable/--) for US$1.36 billion.
Atlantic is the 14th-largest cable television system operator in the U.S., with
cable systems in Pennsylvania, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, and South Carolina.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and Standard & Poor's
expects it to close before the end of the year.
We expect the Atlantic purchase to be funded from existing balance-sheet cash,
a US$550 million drawdown on the company's bank facilities, and US$660 million
of nonrecourse debt at Atlantic. On a pro forma basis, we estimate that
Cogeco's debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted as per Standard & Poor's criteria) for
the 12 months ended May 31, 2012, will weaken by more than 1.0x to about
3.1x--a level that remains within our 3.5x threshold for the rating and the
company's significant financial risk profile. We expect Cogeco to moderately
deleverage in the next few years, although we note that this could be delayed
if the company pursues additional acquisitions. Liquidity at close of the
transaction is adequate, as per Standard & Poor's criteria.
We view the acquisition of Atlantic as having a modestly negative effect on
Cogeco's overall business risk profile, which remains satisfactory, as our
corporate credit rating has incorporated our long-held view that the company
would likely pursue acquisitions such as this one, which are outside of its
core Canadian footprint. We view Atlantic's business risk profile as weaker
than that of Cogeco's owing to intense competition in Atlantic's core markets
from direct-to-home satellite TV providers, and what we view as its
programming cost disadvantage because of its small scale. We also note that
Atlantic has limited operational synergies with Cogeco's existing operations
and could potentially distract management at a time when its core Canadian
cable operations face heightened competition. Nevertheless, the acquisition
expands the company's geographic footprint in rural regions that have limited
Internet protocol TV competition and where Atlantic is typically the dominant
pay-TV provider. We also view the Atlantic assets as having some growth
potential from increased triple-play penetration and an expansion of
commercial services.
The 'BBB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating on Cogeco's senior
secured debt are not affected by the company's proposed acquisition of
Atlantic. We understand that Atlantic's debt will be nonrecourse to Cogeco and
assume that no residual value from Atlantic is available to Cogeco creditors
in our simulated default scenario. As such, we have excluded Atlantic from
Cogeco's recovery analysis. In the event that the terms of Atlantic's debt
change, we will review the potential impact on these ratings.