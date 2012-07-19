TEXT-S&P ratings on KeyCorp unaffected by results

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
KeyCorp (Key; BBB+/Positive/A-2) are unaffected by the bank's decent
second-quarter results, which were generally in line with our expectations.
Net income was $236 million, up 18% from the first quarter and generally
consistent with the $240 million earned during the second quarter of 2011.
Key's net interest margin (NIM) compressed 10 basis points (bps) from the
previous quarter to 3.06%, though 4 bps of this decline resulted from the
write-off of fees as well as capitalized loan origination costs due to the
early termination of leveraged leases. We expect the NIM to be 3.15%-3.22% for
the remainder of 2012, given the redemption of higher-cost capital and the
continued run-off of higher-cost certificates of deposit. Profitability
continued to benefit from credit leverage, with credit provisions lagging net
charge-offs (NCOs) by $56 million. Noninterest income increased slightly on a
core basis--$11 million of the $13 million increase related to the early
termination of leveraged leases.
Key announced an initiative to save $150 million to $200 million of
noninterest expense by year-end 2013, with the full cost savings to be
realized in 2014. Management expects that this could shave 4%-5% off Key's
high 69% efficiency ratio assuming no change in revenue. We believe this
initiative reflects the continued challenges of increasing revenues amid a
tentative economic recovery and persistently low interest rates.
The bank's balance sheet contracted slightly relative to the first quarter,
with total assets declining 1% to $86.5 billion. Loans were essentially flat,
with growth in commercial, financial, agriculture, and home equity loans
offset by run-off in Key's exit loan portfolio. We expect that Key's loan
portfolio will slowly increase over the next few quarters, reflecting
increased lending opportunities and the gradually decreasing impact of exit
portfolio run-off.
As we expected, credit continues to improve at a decelerating rate. NCOs
declined 19 bps from the previous quarter to 63 bps, approaching management's
target of 40 bps to 50 bps. Nonperforming assets (NPAs), including all
restructured loans and discontinued operations, were down less than 2% from
the previous quarter and 18% from the second quarter of 2011. We expect NPAs
will continue to decline at a slower pace over the next few quarters.
Similar to peers, Key's continues to benefit from an influx of customer
deposits. On July 13, the bank completed its acquisition of HSBC branches in
upstate New York, which added $2.1 billion in deposits after the second
quarter ended.
Capital ratios continued to strengthen in the second quarter, with the bank's
ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets up 18 bps to 10.44%. After
the second quarter ended, Key redeemed $707 million of trust preferred
securities. Our outlook on Key remains positive, given that we expect further
improvements in profitability, loan performance, and capital ratios over the
next two years.
