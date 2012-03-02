TEXT-S&P rates Hornbeck Offshore Services notes

March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to Covington, La.-based Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.'s $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The assigned issue rating on the notes is 'BB-' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of default. The company will use the proceeds to refinance $300 million of existing senior notes due 2014 and for general corporate purposes. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.) The rating on marine service provider Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. reflects the company's position in the volatile and cyclical marine services industry, as well as improved market conditions over the past year. Standard & Poor's rating on Hornbeck also incorporates its increased geographic diversity, and adequate liquidity of about $657 million, including $356.8 million of cash, as of Dec. 31, 2011. RATINGS LIST Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating $350 mil sr unsecd notes due 2020 BB- Recovery rating 2