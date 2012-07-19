TEXT-S&P affirms nexstar 'b' rtg; off watch; outlook stable

Overview -- U.S. TV broadcaster Nexstar announced it is acquiring 12 stations from Newport Television Holdings and that it has concluded its review of strategic alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company, removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is stable. -- The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will maintain a lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter' EBITDA ratio of 7x or less over the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an adequate amount of headroom with covenants. Rating Action On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Irving, Texas-based Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on July 29, 2011, following the company's announcement that its board was exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action reflects our belief that the board has decided to optimize its portfolio of TV stations through strategic acquisitions and divestitures. Our affirmation of the rating and revision of the outlook to stable assumes this will be done within the 7x leverage (based on trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA) target appropriate for the 'B' rating. If the company increases leverage beyond 7x on a sustained basis, we could lower the rating without either revising our outlook or placing the rating on CreditWatch. This action closes out the CreditWatch. The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will maintain a lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA ratio of 7x or less over the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an adequate amount of headroom with covenants. The additional stations could allow for increased leverage in retransmission fee negotiations and cost savings from increased scale. Initially, we expect leverage could increase slightly, but we believe that pro forma lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA will be 7x or less. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012. For 2012, we expect a strong turnaround in revenue and EBITDA starting in the middle of the year, as political ad revenue increases sharply before the presidential and congressional elections. We expect revenue to increase around 20%, with core ad revenue experiencing mid-single-digit percent growth, benefiting from the acquisition of three stations in 2011. Retransmission fees, which account for about 12% of revenue, will likely grow around 50% in 2012, primarily on contracts renegotiated in 2011. We estimate Nexstar's EBITDA margin will increase to the upper-30% area from 31.4% in 2011 on sharp increases in political ad spending and high-margin retransmission fees. In the quarter ended March 31, 2012, Nexstar's revenue growth of 19.6% was attributable to higher core ad revenue, political revenue, and retransmission fees. Core national and local ad revenue rose 5% and 16%, respectively, boosted by the acquisition of three stations in 2011. EBITDA increased 42% year over year, reflecting the increase in retransmission fees and political spending. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the EBITDA margin was 33%, down from 36% for the same period last year. The decline reflects the lack of significant political ad spending, which we expect to return in the second half of 2012. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Nexstar's lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of total interest expense was 2x, similar to levels from the period one year ago. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was still high, at around 6.2x as of March 31, 2012, up from 5.8x one year ago, as a modest decrease in debt was more than offset by the drop in EBITDA from the lack of significant political spending. Lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA remained high, at about 6.0x at March 31, 2012, although it was down from 6.6x the previous year. Outlook The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will maintain a lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA ratio of 7x or less over the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an adequate amount of headroom with covenants. We could raise the rating if the company achieves its revenue and cost synergies and lowers leverage below 6.5x on a sustained basis. Although less likely, we could lower the rating if leverage rises to--and remains above--7x on a sustained basis. This could be the result of further debt-financed acquisitions or operating performance below our expectations. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S.Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 10, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 12, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch To From Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc. Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/-- Mission Broadcasting Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Senior Secured B B/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 4 4 Mission Broadcasting Senior Secured BB- BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 1 Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Senior Secured BB- BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 1 Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Nexstar Finance LLC Subordinated CCC+ CCC+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.