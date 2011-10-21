Text-S&P ups Snoqualmie Entertainment Auth., Wash., to B

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- U.S. casino operator Snoqualmie Entertainment [SNQME.UL] Authority continues to report strong operating results.

-- We are raising our issuer credit rating on Snoqualmie to 'B' from 'B-'.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that under our performance expectations, Snoqualmie should generate cash flow in excess of levels needed to support fixed charges, resulting in continued improvement in its liquidity profile. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its issuer credit rating on King Co., Wash.-based Snoqualmie Entertainment Authority (the Authority) to 'B' from 'B-'. We also raised our rating on Snoqualmie's senior unsecured debt to 'B' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is stable. The Snoqualmie Entertainment Authority is an unincorporated instrumentality of the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe (the Tribe), created to develop and operate the Snoqualmie Casino. "The upgrade reflects a longer operating history that demonstrates the Snoqualmie Casino's ability to generate a level of EBITDA sufficient to comfortably meet fixed charges, including tribal distributions," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carissa Schreck. Additionally, the upgrade reflects our belief that the Authority will maintain an adequate cushion relative to financial maintenance covenants in the furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) facility. "While there remains some uncertainty surrounding the Authority's longer term development plans, as well as the Tribe's longer term financial policy regarding distributions," added Ms. Schreck, "we believe Snoqualmie's credit and liquidity profiles support the higher rating." The 'B' issuer credit rating reflects the Authority's narrow business position as an operator of a single casino property, high debt leverage, and some uncertainty around the Tribe's longer term financial policy and expansion plans. These risks are only somewhat tempered by continued improvement in operating performance, which has resulted in credit measures and a liquidity profile in line with the 'B' rating. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Carissa Schreck, New York (1) 212-438-4634;

