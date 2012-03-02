TEXT-S&P raises Liz Claibore to 'B'

Overview
-- New York City-based Liz Claiborne Inc. has reduced debt levels
with proceeds from the sale of assets. We expect leverage to continue to decline
with additional debt reduction during 2012.
-- We expect the company's profitability and cash flow generation to
improve with elimination of operating losses associated with its Mexx brand
and reduced overhead costs.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B'. We are removing the
ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations for continued debt
reduction during 2012 and relatively stable operating performance for the
continuing brands.
Rating Action
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on New York City-based Liz Claiborne Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. The
outlook is stable. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they
had been placed with positive implications on Oct. 14, 2011, following the
company's announcement that it had entered a definitive agreement to sell
several brands and use proceeds to repay debt.
At the same time, we raised the issue rating on the company's senior secured
notes and unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-' and to 'CCC+' from 'CCC',
respectively. We revised the recovery rating on the senior secured notes to
'4', indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a payment default, from '3'. Our unsecured recovery rating
remains unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The one-notch upgrade reflects our view that Liz Claiborne's credit measures
have improved and operations have largely stabilized following the substantial
sale of assets, including trademarks to its legacy Liz Claiborne brand and
struggling Mexx brand, during the second half of 2011. Thus far, the company
has deployed a portion of the proceeds from the asset sales to reduce debt. We
expect it to undertake further debt reductions with excess cash on balance
sheet during the course of 2012. The lower recovery rating largely reflects
the decline in the company's pro forma EBITDA following the asset sale
transactions.
The ratings on Liz Claiborne reflects Standard & Poor's view that the
company's financial risk profile has improved following the sale of assets
resulting in lower debt levels, but remains "highly leveraged" (as defined by
our criteria). In addition, we believe the company's business risk profile
will continue to be "weak" given its ongoing exposure to fashion risk within
the highly competitive apparel industry and still-soft consumer discretionary
spending. Our assessment incorporates our expectation that its business risk
will improve for at least the next year with greater management focus on
operation of its core assets and elimination of the drag from the Mexx brand.
We expect credit protection measures to continue to improve for 2012 with
additional debt reduction. The company has utilized a portion of the proceeds
from asset sales completed during the second half of 2011 (totaling roughly
$450 million) to reduce debt. The company has significantly reduced its level
of operating leases with the sale of Mexx, which we include in our adjusted
debt calculation. As such, we estimate pro forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage for
continuing operations to be roughly 6.2x for fiscal 2011, adjusted for the
additional EUR40 million reduction of debt during the first quarter of 2012. The
company's leverage is in line with our indicative ratios for a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile descriptor which includes debt-to-EBITDA
leverage of over 5x. However, we expect the company to continue to reduce debt
levels and further reduce leverage to the mid 5x area by the end of 2012. In
particular, our forecast for 2012 includes the following assumptions:
-- The company's operating performance for its remaining brands is sound
despite still-weak consumer discretionary spending.
-- Profitability will improve with planned reduction in corporate
overhead in line with the now-smaller size and scope of business. Also, the
company should also benefit from the decline in cotton costs, one of the
company's more meaningful raw materials, beginning in the second half of 2012.
-- The company will continue to reduce debt with excess cash balances.
Despite the reduced scope of the company's business, we believe the company
will remain a meaningful, mid-sized player within the apparel industry with
about $1.5 billion in revenues. The company's three continuing brands (Kate
Spade, Lucky Brands, and Juicy Couture) are well recognized and will benefit
by increased management focus as the previously struggling Mexx brand has been
eliminated. Following the sale of Mexx, which operated in Europe and Canada,
international revenues will be reduced to less than 10%; however, the company
plans to enlarge its Kate Spade brand internationally in Europe and Asia.
Liquidity
We believe Liz Claiborne has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our liquidity
criteria) to meet its needs over the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash
sources included $179 million in cash on the balance sheet and good
availability under its $350 million U.S. asset-based revolving credit
facility, which expires in August 2014. The credit facility was undrawn at
year-end 2011 and had $271 million in excess capacity (reflecting $33.9
million of letters of credit outstanding and the $45 million minimum
availability requirement). Near-term debt maturities remain modest, with no
significant maturities until July 2013 when the 5% Euro Notes mature;
outstanding balance was reduced to EUR81.5 million during first quarter 2012.
Capital expenditures are a primary use of cash, which management projects to
be approximately $75 million in 2012. The company does not pay a dividend.
In accordance with the key quantitative measures in "Methodology And
Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers" (published
Sept. 28, 2011), relevant aspects of Liz Claiborne's liquidity are, in our
view:
-- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Liz Claiborne Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following this article.
Outlook
Our ratings outlook on Liz Claiborne is stable. We believe operating
performance will be relatively stable going forward without the drag from the
Mexx business. In addition, we believe the company's profitability will
benefit from corporate overhead cost reduction initiatives. However, we could
lower the rating if the total debt-to-EBITDA ratio does not decline below 6x
by the end of fiscal 2012, possibly as a result of weaker operating
performance, and the company does not continue to reduce debt balances. Though
unlikely, we could raise the rating if we believe the company can sustain debt
to EBITDA leverage below 4.5x and FFO to debt approaches 20%. EBITDA would
have to increase about 35% from current levels for this to occur.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Off Watch
To From
Liz Claiborne Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- B-/Watch pos/--
Issue Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised
Liz Claiborne Inc.
Senior secured B B-/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 4 3
Issue Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Unchanged
Liz Claiborne Inc.
Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 6 6