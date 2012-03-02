版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Liz Claibore to 'B'

Overview	
	
    -- New York City-based Liz Claiborne Inc. has reduced debt levels
with proceeds from the sale of assets. We expect leverage to continue to decline	
with additional debt reduction during 2012.	
     -- We expect the company's profitability and cash flow generation to 	
improve with elimination of operating losses associated with its Mexx brand 	
and reduced overhead costs.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B'. We are removing the 	
ratings from CreditWatch.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations for continued debt 	
reduction during 2012 and relatively stable operating performance for the 	
continuing brands.  	
	
Rating Action	
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on New York City-based Liz Claiborne Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. The 	
outlook is stable. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they 	
had been placed with positive implications on Oct. 14, 2011, following the 	
company's announcement that it had entered a definitive agreement to sell 	
several brands and use proceeds to repay debt. 	
	
At the same time, we raised the issue rating on the company's senior secured 	
notes and unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-' and to 'CCC+' from 'CCC', 	
respectively. We revised the recovery rating on the senior secured notes to 	
'4', indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery for lenders in 	
the event of a payment default, from '3'. Our unsecured recovery rating 	
remains unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) 	
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The one-notch upgrade reflects our view that Liz Claiborne's credit measures 	
have improved and operations have largely stabilized following the substantial 	
sale of assets, including trademarks to its legacy Liz Claiborne brand and 	
struggling Mexx brand, during the second half of 2011. Thus far, the company 	
has deployed a portion of the proceeds from the asset sales to reduce debt. We 	
expect it to undertake further debt reductions with excess cash on balance 	
sheet during the course of 2012. The lower recovery rating largely reflects 	
the decline in the company's pro forma EBITDA following the asset sale 	
transactions.	
	
The ratings on Liz Claiborne reflects Standard & Poor's view that the 	
company's financial risk profile has improved following the sale of assets 	
resulting in lower debt levels, but remains "highly leveraged" (as defined by 	
our criteria). In addition, we believe the company's business risk profile 	
will continue to be "weak" given its ongoing exposure to fashion risk within 	
the highly competitive apparel industry and still-soft consumer discretionary 	
spending. Our assessment incorporates our expectation that its business risk 	
will improve for at least the next year with greater management focus on 	
operation of its core assets and elimination of the drag from the Mexx brand.  	
	
We expect credit protection measures to continue to improve for 2012 with 	
additional debt reduction. The company has utilized a portion of the proceeds 	
from asset sales completed during the second half of 2011 (totaling roughly 	
$450 million) to reduce debt. The company has significantly reduced its level 	
of operating leases with the sale of Mexx, which we include in our adjusted 	
debt calculation. As such, we estimate pro forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage for 	
continuing operations to be roughly 6.2x for fiscal 2011, adjusted for the 	
additional EUR40 million reduction of debt during the first quarter of 2012. The	
company's leverage is in line with our indicative ratios for a "highly 	
leveraged" financial risk profile descriptor which includes debt-to-EBITDA 	
leverage of over 5x. However, we expect the company to continue to reduce debt 	
levels and further reduce leverage to the mid 5x area by the end of 2012. In 	
particular, our forecast for 2012 includes the following assumptions:	
	
     -- The company's operating performance for its remaining brands is sound 	
despite still-weak consumer discretionary spending.	
     -- Profitability will improve with planned reduction in corporate 	
overhead in line with the now-smaller size and scope of business. Also, the 	
company should also benefit from the decline in cotton costs, one of the 	
company's more meaningful raw materials, beginning in the second half of 2012. 	
     -- The company will continue to reduce debt with excess cash balances.	
	
Despite the reduced scope of the company's business, we believe the company 	
will remain a meaningful, mid-sized player within the apparel industry with 	
about $1.5 billion in revenues. The company's three continuing brands (Kate 	
Spade, Lucky Brands, and Juicy Couture) are well recognized and will benefit 	
by increased management focus as the previously struggling Mexx brand has been 	
eliminated. Following the sale of Mexx, which operated in Europe and Canada, 	
international revenues will be reduced to less than 10%; however, the company 	
plans to enlarge its Kate Spade brand internationally in Europe and Asia. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Liz Claiborne has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our liquidity 	
criteria) to meet its needs over the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash 	
sources included $179 million in cash on the balance sheet and good 	
availability under its $350 million U.S. asset-based revolving credit 	
facility, which expires in August 2014. The credit facility was undrawn at 	
year-end 2011 and had $271 million in excess capacity (reflecting $33.9 	
million of letters of credit outstanding and the $45 million minimum 	
availability requirement). Near-term debt maturities remain modest, with no 	
significant maturities until July 2013 when the 5% Euro Notes mature; 	
outstanding balance was reduced to EUR81.5 million during first quarter 2012. 	
Capital expenditures are a primary use of cash, which management projects to 	
be approximately $75 million in 2012. The company does not pay a dividend.	
	
In accordance with the key quantitative measures in "Methodology And 	
Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers" (published 	
Sept. 28, 2011), relevant aspects of Liz Claiborne's liquidity are, in our 	
view:	
     -- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Liz Claiborne Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following this article. 	
	
Outlook	
Our ratings outlook on Liz Claiborne is stable. We believe operating 	
performance will be relatively stable going forward without the drag from the 	
Mexx business. In addition, we believe the company's profitability will 	
benefit from corporate overhead cost reduction initiatives. However, we could 	
lower the rating if the total debt-to-EBITDA ratio does not decline below 6x 	
by the end of fiscal 2012, possibly as a result of weaker operating 	
performance, and the company does not continue to reduce debt balances. Though 	
unlikely, we could raise the rating if we believe the company can sustain debt 	
to EBITDA leverage below 4.5x and FFO to debt approaches 20%. EBITDA would 	
have to increase about 35% from current levels for this to occur.	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Off Watch	
                              To            From	
Liz Claiborne Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating      B/Stable/--   B-/Watch pos/--	
	
Issue Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised	
Liz Claiborne Inc.	
 Senior secured               B             B-/Watch Pos	
   Recovery rating            4             3	
	
Issue Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
Liz Claiborne Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured             CCC+          CCC/Watch Pos	
   Recovery rating            6             6

