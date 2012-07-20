版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 21:50 BJT

TEXT-S&P puts Atlantic Broadband rating on watch positive

Overview
     -- U.S. cable-TV operator Atlantic Broadband has announced that it signed 
an agreement to be acquired by Montreal-based cable operator Cogeco.
     -- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company on 
CreditWatch Positive.
     -- After our review of the company's creditworthiness, it is possible 
that we could raise the corporate credit rating on Atlantic Broadband as high 
as 'BB+', three notches above the current corporate credit rating.
 
Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate 
credit rating on Quincy, Mass.-based cable-TV operator Atlantic Broadband 
Finance LLC on CreditWatch with positive implications following the
company's announcement that it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by 
Montreal-based Cogeco Cable Inc. (BB+/Stable/--) in a transaction
valued at $1.36 billion.
 
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement on Atlantic Broadband reflects the likelihood that 
we could raise our ratings on the company following the proposed acquisition 
by higher rated Cogeco. Cogeco is fourth-largest cable operator in Canada, 
with about 2.7 million revenue-generating units. The transaction is subject to 
regulatory approvals in both Canada and the U.S. and the companies expect it 
to close by the end of 2012.

Cogeco said it will fund the acquisition with a combination of cash, $550 
million from an existing credit facility at Cogeco, and a proposed $660 
million credit facility at Atlantic Broadband for which it has received a 
financing commitment from its banks. The proposed facility would be used to 
replace the existing $660 million senior secured first-lien term loan at 
Atlantic Broadband and would not be guaranteed by Cogeco.  

We expect Atlantic Broadband's other debt, which consists of a $350 million 
senior secured second-lien term loan due 2017, to be repaid at the close of 
the transaction.

Atlantic Broadband is a midsized cable system operator serving roughly 193,000 
equivalent basic subscribers. About 60% of the customers are in mature, 
smaller markets in western Pennsylvania, and the rest were in Miami Beach, 
Delaware-Maryland (DelMar), and South Carolina. Private-equity sponsor ABRY 
Partners LLC currently controls Atlantic Broadband.
 
CreditWatch
As part of our review, we will analyze Atlantic Broadband's overall 
creditworthiness on a stand-alone basis, which will incorporate our current 
"fair" business risk profile, as well as the new capital structure and 
ultimate financial risk profile. Additionally, we will factor in the extent 
and likelihood of financial support from Cogeco. As a result, we could raise 
the corporate credit rating on Atlantic Broadband as high as 'BB+', three 
notches above the current corporate credit rating. We expect to withdraw the 
issue-level ratings on Atlantic Broadband's existing senior secured first- and 
second-lien debt when the transaction closes, as that debt will be repaid. 
 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- U.S.Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak 
Economic Recovery, July 10, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 12, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 
March 21, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
 
Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Pos/--    B+/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐