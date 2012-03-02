TEXT-S&P cuts RadioShack ratings to 'B+'

March 2 - Overview -- In our view, Fort Worth, Texas-based consumer electronic goods and services retailer RadioShack Corp.'s poor operating and financial performance trends will continue into fiscal 2012 due to increased competition in lower-margin mobility products. -- We believe that it will be very difficult for the company to improve its gross margin in the near term, given the changing industry dynamics. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating on the company to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that if there is further deterioration in operating performance, margins, and credit metrics, we would consider lowering the rating. Rating Action On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack Corp. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is negative. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The downgrade of RadioShack reflects our estimate that even if operating performance improves in the second half of the year, it will be very difficult for the company to improve its gross margin, given the highly promotional nature of year-end holiday retailing in the wireless and consumer electronic categories. It is our belief that all segments of the company's business will remain under margin pressure for 2012. Rationale The ratings on RadioShack reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the first quarter's operating performance will be poor and that there will only be modest improvement in operating results for the rest of the year. We base this view on the secular changes in consumer electronics and the extremely competitive environment for mobility products, which now accounts for over half of RadioShack's sales. We estimate that this will result in weaker credit metrics. Although, the company historically has been very good at adapting to changes in the industry, it is our view that RadioShack will find it challenging to improve margins, given the current industry dynamics. Overall, we assess the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" (based on our criteria). This reflects, in our view, increased debt leverage, weaker credit metrics, and moderate cash flow generation. We forecast that credit metrics will weaken further in 2012, because we do not expect a rebound in gross margins. We estimate adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the 4.5x area, EBITDA interest coverage of about 4x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 26%, and EBITDA margin in the mid-6% area. This is based on the following assumptions: -- Flat to modest sales growth in the wireless segment, but we believe sales will remain down in the company's other segments. -- Gross margins will contract by another 100 basis points (bps). -- Capital expenditures of approximately $85 million. -- Dividends of about $50 million. -- No share repurchases or debt prepayment. -- Cash flow from operations in the $75 million to $80 million range and cash balances of about $600 million. In our view, the company's business risk profile is "weak", characterized by short product cycles, a secular change in the products offered, the highly competitive nature of the retail consumer mobility industry and its much lower margins, and the company's vulnerability to weak consumer spending due to limited discretionary income. Although the company launched Verizon's mobility products in its stores very late in the third quarter, it is our belief that it will take much more time than we previously expected for sales of Verizon products to gain traction in RadioShack stores. We believe that this leaves the company heavily dependent on sales of Sprint Nextel Corp. and AT&T Inc. mobility products over the near term. Liquidity We believe RadioShack's liquidity is "adequate" (based on our criteria) to meet its needs over the next 12 months. There are no near-term maturities until 2013. Our view of the company's liquidity is based in part on our expectation that the company will maintain its sizeable cash balances. Furthermore, we estimate that the company could repay its $375 million convertible note issue due August 1, 2013 with its cash balances. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and significant availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Furthermore, we estimate that there will be no significant shortfall in the second year. -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio maintenance covenant will apply, even if debt were to increase by 15% and EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- In our assessment, the company has generally sound relationships with the banks and fairly prudent financial risk management. We estimate that RadioShack had a cash balance of about $591 million and about $422 million of availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility as of Dec. 30, 2011, because of the issuance of standby letters of credit and a borrowing base. We do not expect that the company will need to borrow under its credit facility in 2012. We expect RadioShack's free operating cash flow, cash balances, and availability under its revolving bank facility will be sufficient for its capital spending, working capital needs, and dividends. We do not expect share repurchases until operating performance improves. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RadioShack, to be published as soon as possible after this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our negative outlook on RadioShack reflects our expectation that the company's operating trends will remain at their new lower level and will likely be negative over the very near term. We expect flat to modest sales growth in the wireless segment as well as mixed sales performance in the company's other segments for most of 2012, given the weak industry dynamics in consumer electronics. We are not estimating any meaningful improvement in margins in 2012. We would consider a negative rating action if operating performance and credit metrics continue to deteriorate, with debt leverage of more than 5.5x, EBITDA margin of less than 6%, and EBITDA interest coverage of 3.0x or less. This could occur if gross margin contracts by about 200 bps, or revenues decline by about 2% or more, or some combination of both. In addition, we would consider a negative rating action if the company's financial policies become more aggressive, while operating performance remains at current levels or worsens. Although unlikely, we could consider a positive rating action if we begin to see stabilization in sales results in the company's signature segment, solid results in RadioShack's mobility platform, and sustained stronger credit metrics. For this to occur, we would have to see gross margin improvement of at least 100 bps and revenue growth of 4% or more, or some combination of higher gross margin and sales growth. We estimate that if this occurred, total debt to EBITDA would improve to the low-3x area and EBITDA coverage of interest expense would be in the high-4x area. We would also consider a positive rating action if the company reduced its debt levels such that total debt to EBITDA remained at less than 3x, other credit metrics improved, and operating performance stabilized. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From RadioShack Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From RadioShack Corp. Senior Unsecured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 4 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.