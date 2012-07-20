版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Wal-mart Stores Inc ratings

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.'s 
(Walmart) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and short-term IDR at 
'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Walmart had $55 billion of debt outstanding
as of April 30, 2012. A full ratings list is provided at the end of this 
release.

The ratings reflect Walmart's dominant market position in North America, a 
strong position in the UK, and a growing presence in other markets such as 
China, Brazil, Central America and South Africa. Also considered is Walmart's 
steady financial profile despite ongoing debt-financed share repurchases. These 
factors are balanced by a more challenging economic environment pressuring its 
core customer base, and growing competition from dollar stores and hard 
discounters, among others.

Walmart's success flows from its low operating costs, which allow it to be the 
price leader across the store. Comparable store (comp) sales in Walmart's U.S. 
segment, which excludes Sam's Clubs and accounted for 72% of consolidated 
operating earnings in 2011, increased by 0.3% in 2011 and by 2.6% in the first 
quarter of 2012, after declining in 2009-2010.   

This gradual recovery reflects Walmart's effort to expand its assortment by 
adding back SKUs (items) that were previously removed from its U.S. stores, and 
the benefit of reemphasizing everyday low prices. Fitch believes that these 
efforts, together with moderate food inflation, should support positive comp 
sales in Walmart's U.S. business over the course of 2012. 

Despite soft top-line in its core Walmart U.S. segment over 2009-2011, Walmart 
has been able to maintain a steady operating margin of at or near 6% (5.9% in 
the 12 months ended April 30, 2012), as modest gross margin pressure has been 
offset by expense leverage. Going forward, Fitch expects operating margins will 
remain consistent with historical levels. 

Walmart generates strong free cash flow (FCF) after dividends, which Fitch 
expects will track at around $6 billion to $7 billion annually. FCF has been 
used primarily for share repurchases, but also for two acquisitions completed in
2011: Netto in the UK for $1.3 billion and Massmart in South Africa for $2.3 
billion. Share repurchases are expected to exceed FCF, and to be partly 
debt-financed, as Walmart seeks to maintain steady credit metrics.

Borrowings associated with acquisitions and share repurchases caused adjusted 
debt/EBITDAR to increase to 2.0 times (x) at Jan. 31, 2012 from 1.9x a year 
earlier while EBITDAR/interest plus rents declined to 7.8x from 8.3x over the 
same period. Going forward, Fitch expects the company will manage adjusted 
debt/EBITDAR at its historical level of less than 2.0x, in the context of 
maintaining its 'AA' rating. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: An upgrade is unlikely, given that the rating is currently at the high
end of the rating spectrum and fully captures the company's financial and 
qualitative strengths.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to 
negative rating action include:

--A debt-financed acquisition or accelerated share repurchases that pushed 
adjusted leverage to over 2x for an extended period.

--Persistently weak comp store sales and/or more pronounced gross margin 
pressure that couldn't be offset by expense leverage.

Fitch affirms its ratings on Walmart as follows:

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; 
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA';
--Bank credit facility at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'. 
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

