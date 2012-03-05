TEXT-Fitch downgrades CART 1 Ltd

March 5 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded CART 1 Ltd's (CART) class A+ and A notes and affirmed the class B to E notes, as follows: EUR17m class A+ notes (ISIN: XS0306449488): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Negative Outlook EUR8.5m class A notes (ISIN: XS0295190721): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Negative Outlook EUR51m class B secured notes (ISIN: XS0295192263): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Negative Outlook EUR17m class C secured notes (ISIN: XS0295192420): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Negative Outlook EUR38.25m class D secured notes (ISIN: XS0295192776): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) of 'RE50%' EUR48.45m class E secured notes (ISIN: XS0295193311): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned 'RE0%' The downgrade of the class A+ and A notes reflects the increased risk if a few large obligors default (event risk). In Fitch's view, this risk is more material due to the expected economy cool-down. The default of a few large obligors could almost deplete the available credit enhancement or result in losses to a note. Currently, the available credit enhancement for the class A+ and A notes only provides for a default of the five largest obligor groups after accounting for defaulted loans in the current portfolio and expected recoveries. Fitch also acknowledges that the realised losses in the transaction have risen to 2.8% from 2.0% (as a percentage of the initial pool balance) since its last review in August 2011. Given the lack of other protection layers (e.g. synthetic excess spread), realised losses are immediately written against the notes in reverse order of seniority, thus reducing the subordination which is the only credit protection in the transaction. Fitch believes that the decreased available credit protection will make the class A+ and A notes more vulnerable to heightened event risk. In Fitch's view, a 'BBBsf' rating is no longer sustainable given the increased event risk. The Negative Outlook on the class A+, A, B and C notes reflects the expected economy cool-down that is likely to result in higher corporate insolvencies. Additionally, the agency takes into account the low credit protection available to the rated notes. Although realised losses have so far been absorbed by the non-rated class F notes, the agency notes that no additional credit protection can be built up (in relative terms) as long as the transaction is replenishing. Fitch assigns Recovery Estimates to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs are forward-looking recovery estimates, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security. The transaction is a partially-funded synthetic CDO referencing a portfolio of loans, revolving credit facilities and other payment claims to SMEs and larger companies based predominantly in Germany. The debt instruments were originated by Deutsche Bank AG (rated 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which is also the CDS counterparty. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: Investor reports Applicable criteria, "Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 6 June 2011, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, "EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades", dated 14 November 2011, "Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities", dated 18 November 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities