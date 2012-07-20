版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 21日 星期六 00:59 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's may raise Georgia Gulf ratings

July 20 Moody's may raise Georgia Gulf Corp Ba3 corporate family rating

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐