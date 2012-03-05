TEXT-Fitch raises Fidelity National Information Services to 'BBB-'

March 5 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch also expects to rate FIS' announced offering of $500 million in 10-year senior unsecured bonds 'BBB-'. Proceeds from this offering will be used to repay an equivalent portion of senior secured debt. The rating upgrade reflects FIS' continued de-leveraging efforts and expectations for more conservative capital allocation going forward. Specifically, FIS has reduced leverage (total debt to EBITDA) to 2.7 times (x) as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 3.2x at the end of 2010. EBITDA growth of 8.8%, per Fitch estimates, and total debt reduction of $382 million to $4.8 billion during 2011 drove the decline in leverage. Free cash flow also increased from $681 million in 2010 to $811 million in 2011. Fitch believes that FIS has adopted a more conservative approach to capital allocation. Historically the company actively pursued debt financed acquisitions and debt-financed share repurchases. Going forward, Fitch believes that acquisitions will be limited to small niche additions to the business and funded by cash from operations. Fitch expects that FIS will continue to focus on shareholder returns but that share repurchases will not result in significant leveraging events beyond levels contemplated in the rating. FIS' ratings are supported by many qualitative factors which also drive significant event risk. Specifically, FIS competes in a relatively stable market with high barriers to entry, significant recurring revenue and long-term contracts. The company's strong profitability (EBITDA margins of 31% in 2011) and free cash flow generation are evidence of this position in the marketplace. The company has in the past viewed these characteristics as a platform for leveraging events and has also been the target of various leverage buyout inquiries. Fitch believes that a leveraged recap or leveraged buyout event remains the biggest risk for the credit. However, a more conservative approach to capital allocation from management and recent significant increase in the dividend rate, Fitch believes, reduces the probability of such an event. While higher dividends are not generally considered credit friendly, Fitch believes that for FIS, this should reduce some activist shareholder pressure in the future. FIS' annual dividend was raised from $0.20 per share to $0.80 per share in January 2012. This represents a 2.6% dividend yield based on the current stock price. Fitch believes this dividend level should support the stock in the future which would in theory partially mitigate shareholder interest in increasing leverage at the company. Of note, FIS' current unsecured bonds contain a restricted payment basket which could restrict future debt finance buybacks based on a total leverage ratio of 3x. However, if FIS attains an investment grade rating, this and other covenants in the unsecured note indenture fall away. Fitch estimates FIS' cash flow leverage (funds from operations less capex and dividends to total adjusted debt) at 14.6% for the LTM ended December 2012 (11.4% when adjusted for the higher dividend rate going forward in 2012). A key consideration of FIS' ratings is its free cash flow (FCF) conversion rate and FCF to debt leverage metrics. Fitch believes that the company's capitalization of software development costs tends to exaggerate EBITDA on a relative basis. To compensate for this potential discrepancy, Fitch places greater emphasis on evaluating FIS' leverage on a cash flow basis relative to peers. Fitch expects debt to EBITDA to remain under 3x going forward and cash flow leverage to remain above 10%. The ratings for FIS' senior secured credit facility and term loans have been upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' while the senior unsecured notes have also been upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB'. The prior senior unsecured rating, 1-notch below the IDR and senior secured rating, reflected both the high mix of secured debt in the capital structure as well as the non-investment grade IDR. The move to equalize the ratings across all debt tranches with the IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will eventually adjust its capital structure to be unsecured once it can issue debt as an investment grade credit. Rating strengths include the following: --Stable end demand; --Strong diversification, with increasing international diversification although highly dependent on small- and mid-tier banks; --High switching costs. Rating concerns include: --History of debt M&A and shareholder friendly actions; --High fixed cost business; --Potential regulatory changes; --Increasing competition from non-traditional competitors such as IBM and Oracle which have greater resources. Total liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011 was $1.2 billion consisting of approximately $824 million available under FIS' $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility which expires in July 2014 and $415 million in cash. Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2011 was $4.8 billion and consisted principally of: --$175 million outstanding under FIS' aforementioned revolving credit facility; --$2.1 billion outstanding under a senior secured term loan-A maturing July 2014; --$1.25 billion outstanding under senior secured term loan-B maturing July 2016; --$750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017; --$500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020. 