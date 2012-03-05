TEXT-Fitch affirms SL Green's IDR at 'BB+'

March 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) and its subsidiaries SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P., and Reckson Operating Partnership, L.P. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. The affirmations of SLG's and Reckson's ratings reflect the company's credit strengths, including its manageable lease maturity and debt expiration schedules, granular tenant base, good contingent liquidity in the form of unencumbered assets and the company's maintenance of leverage appropriate for the rating category. These positive rating elements are balanced by a weak fixed charge coverage ratio and broader concerns regarding the midtown Manhattan leasing environment, which remains somewhat dependent on the growth of large financial institutions and supporting industries such as law and accounting firms. SLG's leverage ratio, while high, remains consistent with a 'BB+' IDR given the good location and quality of the company's assets. The company's net debt to recurring operating EBITDA ratio was 8.8 times (x) as of Dec. 31, 2011, down from 9.2x as of Dec. 31, 2010, but up from 8.4x as of Dec. 31, 2009. Fitch defines leverage as net debt divided by recurring operating EBITDA. Leverage is negatively affected by the company's acquisition of some assets with vacancy, with the strategy of incurring capital expenditures to improve the quality of the space in order to generate higher rents in the future. When taking into account cash flows projected via the lease-up of this space, leverage would decline below 8.0x. SLG's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 1.4x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from 1.5x and 1.8x in 2010 and 2009, respectively. Coverage declined primarily due to the 2010 acquisition of certain land interests which increased straight-line rents, combined with recurring capital expenditure costs related to recently signed leases. Fitch expects coverage to improve from 2011 levels as free rents decline, the company benefits from net operating income (NOI) from recent acquisitions and recurring capital expenditure costs level off. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by interest incurred and preferred stock distributions. The company's portfolio benefits from tenant diversification with the top 10 tenants representing only 31% of annual base rent, and the largest tenant Citigroup, N.A. (IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) comprising 7.2% of SLG's share of annual base rent. Pro forma for the company's announced November 2011 sale of One Court Square, Viacom Inc. (IDR of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) would become the company's largest tenant. The company has a manageable lease expiration schedule with only 41% of consolidated Manhattan rents expiring over the next five years. While approximately 66% of its consolidated suburban property rents expire over the next five years, this suburban portfolio represents a limited portion of the company's total assets and only 10% of 2011 cash rent. Further supporting the ratings is the company's manageable debt maturity schedule. Over the next five years, 2016 is the largest year of debt maturities with 22% of pro rata debt expiring, with no other year greater than 11%. The ratings are further supported by SLG's unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt, which gives the company financial flexibility as a source of contingent liquidity. Consolidated unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt (calculated as annualized fourth quarter 2011 unencumbered property net operating income divided by a 7% capitalization rate) results in coverage of 1.7x. This ratio is strong, particularly given that Midtown Manhattan assets are highly sought after by secured lenders and foreign investors, resulting in stronger contingent liquidity relative to many asset classes. The ratings also point to the strength of SLG's management team, and its ability to maintain occupancy and liquidity throughout the downturn. Further, the company's high degree of knowledge of the midtown Manhattan office market is a competitive advantage with regard to acquisition and structured finance opportunities. In addition, the company's ratios under its unsecured credit facilities' financial covenants do not hinder the its financial flexibility. Offsetting these strengths are Fitch's concerns regarding the uncertain midtown Manhattan leasing environment. While the New York City leasing environment has strengthened over the last year, SLG continues to incur significant costs in the form of tenant improvements, leasing commissions and free-rent incentives as tenant inducements, which continue to place pressure on the company's fixed charge coverage. In addition, a downturn in space demands from the financial services industry, which accounts for 39% of SLG's share of base rental revenue, may result in reduced cash flows or values of SLG's properties. Consistent with Fitch's criteria, 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' dated Aug. 12, 2011 and available on 'www.fitchratings.com', Reckson's IDR is linked and synchronized with SLG's due to strong legal, operational and strategic ties between SLG and Reckson, including each entity guaranteeing certain corporate debt of the other. The one-notch differential between SLG's IDR and junior subordinated notes rating is based on the noteholders' ability to demand full repayment of unpaid principal and interest in the event of default, which generally consists of missed interest (after allowable deferral periods) or principal payment at maturity. These notes have no covenants or cross-default provisions relative to SLG's corporate debt and are explicitly stated to be subordinate to such indebtedness. The two-notch differential between SLG's IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's hybrids criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BB+'. Based on Fitch Research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's Web site at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. The Stable Rating Outlook is driven in part by SLG's good liquidity profile. For the period Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013, the company's sources of liquidity (cash, availability under the company's unsecured revolving credit facility, and Fitch's expectation of retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends and distributions) covered uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and Fitch's expectation of recurring capital expenditures) by 1.2x. This stressed analysis assumes that no additional capital is raised to repay obligations and SLG has demonstrated good access to a variety of capital sources over time. If maturing secured debt were refinanced at a rate of 80%, liquidity coverage would improve to 2.4x. The company's liquidity is also strengthened by its conservative common dividend policy, which enables it to retain substantial operating cash flow. The following factors may result in positive momentum in the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 7.5x for several quarters (leverage was 8.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011); --Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 1.8x for several quarters (coverage was 1.4x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011). The following factors may result in negative momentum in the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Leverage sustaining above 8.5x for several quarters; --Fixed charge coverage sustaining below 1.5x for several quarters; --A liquidity shortfall (base case liquidity coverage was 1.2x for the period Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013). Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: SL Green Realty Corp. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Perpetual preferred stock at 'BB-'. SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+'; --Exchangeable senior notes at 'BB+'; --Junior subordinated notes at 'BB'. Reckson Operating Partnership, L.P. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'; --Exchangeable senior debentures at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 27, 2012; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' Dec. 15, 2011; --'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs