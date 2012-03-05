TEXT-S&P may cut Ibercaja Banco on announced merger

March 5 - Overview
-- On Feb. 29, 2012, Spain-based Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) announced
that its board of directors has agreed to a merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres
S.A. (not rated).
-- We are placing our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Ibercaja
on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch status reflects the possibility that we could lower
the ratings on Ibercaja if we believe that the bank resulting from the merger
has a weaker financial profile.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB/A-2'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco S.A.
(Ibercaja) on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Ibercaja's announcement that its board of
directors has agreed to a merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (Cajatres; not
rated). It reflects our view that if Ibercaja were to absorb Cajatres, the
resulting entity could have a weaker financial profile than Ibercaja currently
enjoys. The merger is still pending approval by Spanish authorities and the
general assemblies of the savings banks that own Cajatres. We understand that
Ibercaja expects the integration process to be completed by end-July 2012.
Cajatres' EUR21 billion assets represent a significant 46% of Ibercaja's total
assets at year-end 2011. We believe that the integration of the two entities
would reinforce Ibercaja's leading market position in its core markets in the
northern Spanish regions of Aragon and La Rioja, and the province of
Guadalajara. In addition, the resulting entity would also enjoy strong market
shares in the regions of Castilla Leon and Extremadura. However, the combined
entity would only account for about 2.7% of the system's loans and 4.1% of its
deposits, reflecting its smaller scale than large domestic peers.
In our view, Cajatres has a weaker credit profile than Ibercaja. Therefore,
and given that it would represent a meaningful part of the combined entity, we
believe that the merger could weaken Ibercaja's currently "strong" risk
position. Additionally, we think that the integration of Cajatres into
Ibercaja could also potentially negatively affect the group's capital and
earnings, particularly in the context of the new, stricter Spanish
provisioning and capital regulation related to banks' real estate and
construction exposures. We also think that execution risks resulting from the
merger could be heightened by the difficult economic and operating environment
in Spain.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch upon completion of the transaction and after
reviewing a complete set of business and financial information on Cajatres and
the combined group.
We will assess the effect of the integration on Ibercaja's financial profile,
in particular on its capital and earnings and risk position. If as a result we
were to lower our assessment of the combined entity's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) by either one or two notches, from Ibercaja's current 'bbb-',
this could trigger a similar downgrade of the bank. Conversely, if we perceive
no negative effect on Ibercaja's SACP after the merger, we could affirm the
ratings at their current level.
We could also affirm our ratings on Ibercaja and remove them from CreditWatch
if the merger is not approved by the relevant authorities and assemblies and
if our view of Ibercaja's SACP remains unchanged considering the bank's recent
interest in acquisitive growth.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Ibercaja Banco S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Subordinated BB+/Watch Neg BB+
Preferred Stock BB-/Watch Neg BB-
