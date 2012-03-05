TEXT-Fitch: Tesco jobs plan will lure back some customers

March 5 - Tesco's plan to create 20,000 new jobs and revamp
stores should help the retailer lure back some shoppers from rivals and slow the
recent decline in its UK market share. However, other mid-market retailers such
as Sainsbury's have also invested heavily in recent years and Tesco will have to
further adjust prices and services to keep its market dominance at close to the
current level.
Christmas trading figures for Tesco revealed a 2.3% drop in like-for-like sales
(excluding VAT and petrol) - worse than for rivals - and we believe the retailer
needs to resolve some issues around quality and customer service to entice
customers back. The plan announced on Monday to hire thousands of new staff over
the next two years, and invest in training in critical areas such as fresh
produce and fresh meat, should help address these concerns. But increased
competition from other mid-market retailers, along with a macroeconomic
environment that will keep the focus on low selling prices, suggests margins
will remain under pressure this year.
Still, Tesco's international operations will continue to grow much faster than
its UK business and already account for about a third of the group's sales.
Input costs are also likely to stabilise, which should alleviate some of the
cost pressures on the sector as a whole.
