TEXT-Fitch puts some CaixaBank deals on watch negative

March 5 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Places Several CaixaBank Deals on Rating Watch NegativeMarch 5 - Fitch Ratings has placed 17 tranches of RMBS, ABS and SMEs deals in which CaixaBank is a direct counterparty on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The complete list of rating actions is available at the link above or at www.fitchratings.com. The RWN is due to the increased counterparty default risk to which the notes are exposed to, following the downgrade of CaixaBank, S.A. to 'A-'/Negative/'F2' on 13 February 2012. The bank performs multiple direct and indirect support roles (account bank, paying agent and hedging agent) across the respective deals. According to the original documentation, a downgrade below 'A'/'F1' would trigger the implementation of remedial actions such as replacement or guarantee from a 'A'/'F1' entity. In line with the agency's structured finance (SF) counterparty criteria, which indicates a minimum counterparty rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for SF notes rated above 'A+sf', CaixaBank is no longer deemed eligible to perform the duties of a direct support counterparty without appropriate structural features in place that would mitigate the risk arising from the lower credit quality of the entity. Fitch has been informed by the SPV management company (GestiCaixa SGFT SA) of its decision not to implement remedies as per contracted terms. Instead, the management company will wait until the publication of Fitch's proposed enhancements to its SF counterparty criteria to establish concrete remedial actions, (see "Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF Counterparty Criteria To Address Changing Landscape" dated 14 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). For this reason, the agency has decided to place all SF notes rated above the rating of CaixaBank on RWN. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN following the publication of the criteria amendments. The affected counterparties will also have a grace period, during which they may choose to implement documentation changes in accordance with the revised criteria. Final rating levels will reflect Fitch's assessment of any documentation changes and the agency's view of their credibility. The agency has also conducted a full performance review of Foncaixa Consumo 1, FTA, which has resulted in the affirmation of the class B notes at 'BB+'. Since closing, the transaction has reported limited defaults and the 30-day plus delinquency ratio is at 0.3% of the initial pool. The reserve fund is at the required level and credit enhancement for class B remains at 5%. The agency expects no deterioration in asset performance, which is reflected in the Stable Outlook currently assigned to the class B notes.