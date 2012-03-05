版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Masco Corp proposed notes 'BBB-'

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-'
rating to Taylor, Michigan-based Masco Corp.'s (BBB-/Stable/--) proposed
senior unsecured notes based on proposed terms and conditions. The notes are
being offered under the company's shelf registration filed Feb. 24, 2010.	
	
We expect the company to use proceeds from the notes for general corporate 	
purposes including the partial repayment of the company's $791 million 	
(original amount $850 million) 5.875% senior unsecured notes due on July 15, 	
2012. Masco Corp. had adjusted debt of $4.7 billion on Dec. 31, 2011.	
The ratings on Masco reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk (as 	
our criteria define the term), which incorporates its leading market positions 	
for a broad range of brand-name products in the home improvement and 	
residential construction markets, its extensive and diverse distribution 	
network, and its significant financial risk profile--including cash and 	
revolving credit facility availability totaling about $2.7 billion. The 	
company has also demonstrated an ability to generate free cash flow even 	
during a severe downturn, and it has very prudent financial policies. The 	
ratings also reflect the company's participation in cyclical and competitive 	
markets, current depressed U.S. housing demand and a weak global economy.	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Masco Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                   BBB-/Stable/-- 	
	
New Rating	
 Proposed sr unsecured notes               BBB-	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

