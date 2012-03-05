版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts North American Energy Partners ratings to 'B-'

March 5 - Overview	
     -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured 	
debt ratings on North American Energy Partners Inc. to 'B-' from 'B+'.	
     -- We are revising our recovery rating on the company's debt to '4' from 	
'3'.	
     -- The downgrade reflects our belief that NAEP will not be able to 	
improve its cash flow protection metrics to our previously established levels.	
     -- The developing outlook reflects our opinion that there is considerable 	
uncertainty associated with the company's near-term credit profile, such that 	
there is an almost equal likelihood of us raising, lowering, or affirming the 	
ratings. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Calgary, Alta.-based 	
North American Energy Partners Ltd. (NAEP) to 'B-' from 'B+'. At the
same time, Standard & Poor's revised its recovery rating on the company's senior	
unsecured debt to '4' from '3', indicating our expectation of average 	
(30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. The outlook is developing, meaning 	
we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings during our one-year outlook 	
horizon.	
	
The downgrade reflects our belief that NAEP will not be able to improve and 	
maintain its cash flow protection metrics at our previously established levels.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on NAEP reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's weak and 	
volatile cash flow generation, its constrained liquidity, unbalanced business 	
mix, and concentrated customer base in its largest business unit. These 	
factors, which we believe weaken the overall credit profile, are somewhat 	
offset by what we view as NAEP's good competitive position as a leading oil 	
sands service provider and good visibility to ongoing service work in the oil 	
sands sector based on expected project development in the near-to-medium term.	
	
In our view, the cash flow volatility inherent in its principal business as a 	
service provider to Canada's oil sands operators adversely affects NAEP's 	
highly levered financial risk profile. Although the segment's business 	
prospects are robust, we believe the company will likely generate negative 	
free operating cash flow in fiscal 2013, even if it limits its spending to its 	
fixed charges and minimum maintenance capital requirements. Given the 	
company's constrained liquidity and our expectation of continued volatility in 	
its cash flow generation, we believe it will be challenged to improve its 	
fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA from its Dec. 31, 2011, level of 12.8x. The 	
dramatic deterioration in cash flow and cash flow protection metrics are 	
largely attributable to the end of its service contract with Canadian Natural 	
Resources Ltd. (CNRL; BBB+/Stable/--). If NAEP is able to negotiate more 	
favorable terms with CNRL, it should be able to improve the profitability 	
associated with this contract, which, if resumed, will represent a meaningful 	
component of its cash flow generation. The company's current cash flow 	
protection metrics do not support the 'B-' ratings, so it will need to 	
strengthen its cash flow generation during fiscal 2013 to maintain the 	
ratings.  	
	
NAEP's weak business risk profile reflects Standard & Poor's view of the 	
company's limited business diversification with a concentrated customer base 	
in the oil sands sector. In addition, the company's operating margins and 	
overall profitability are vulnerable to unscheduled shutdowns among its 	
principal customers, Canada's oil sands producers, as well as the risk of 	
operating margin erosion due to unexpected decreases in utilization rates (in 	
a largely fixed cost structure), as well as the company's inability to fully 	
pass on cost increases to some of its customers, based on existing contract 	
terms and embedded inflation indicators. Although NAEP operates in three 	
business segments, heavy construction and mining (HCM), piling, and pipelines, 	
the HCM division represents the majority of revenues and cash flows. In 	
addition, the company's customer base is heavily concentrated in the Canadian 	
oil and gas industry, specifically the oil sands sector. 	
	
The relative strength of crude oil prices, which Standard & Poor's expects 	
will persist beyond the near term, should support continued oil sands 	
development. Although we believe this provides good visibility to ongoing 	
business opportunities for NAEP, the company continues to bear significant 	
risk of cost overruns in its service contracts. Its inability to fully pass on 	
these costs to its customers has heightened margin volatility in the company's 	
largest business segment, the HCM division. The piling segment can generate 	
substantially stronger profit margins; however, the segment represents a 	
relatively small contribution to consolidated revenues and cash flows. NAEP 	
could temper this volatility with amended contract terms that better allow it 	
to recoup unexpected cost overruns. We do not, however, expect a material 	
improvement in the company's consolidated operating margins during our 	
one-year forecast period.  	
	
We believe NAEP's long operating history in the Athabasca oil sands sector as 	
a service provider to substantially all of the operating integrated oil sands 	
mining projects provides some strength to the company's business risk profile. 	
The company has a well-entrenched market position among the established oil 	
sands projects, and is well-positioned to continue securing service contracts 	
among the new entrants. Despite our expectation of continued revenue growth, 	
we believe profitability will remain contingent on the ability to manage and 	
fully pass through costs to customers.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe NAEP's liquidity will be less than adequate to meet its capital 	
spending, operating, and financing obligations during our forecast period. 	
Although we believe the company maintains some flexibility to lower its 	
prospective capital spending to its minimum maintenance spending requirements, 	
NAEP's liquidity during fiscal 2013 (year ending March 31, 2013) will be 	
constrained, because the company has only about C$10 million available under 	
its existing committed credit facility. With its annual interest expense of 	
about C$30 million and working capital requirements of about C$10 million, if 	
NAEP cannot raise its EBITDA in the upcoming fiscal year from the C$38.1 	
million it generated (for the rolling 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011), it will not 	
have sufficient liquidity to fund its fixed obligations.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate NAEP's C$225 million senior unsecured issue 'B-', with a recovery 	
rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a 	
default scenario. 	
	

Outlook	
The developing outlook reflects our opinion that the uncertainty associated 	
with NAEP's near-term credit profile means that there is an almost equal 	
likelihood of us raising, lowering, or affirming the rating. Given our 	
expectation of continued operating margin volatility, which we view as 	
systemic in this segment of the services sector, we believe there is some 	
additional risk that the company's liquidity position will deteriorate further 	
and threaten its ability to fund its fixed charge obligations. If NAEP 	
improves its profitability, thereby strengthening its cash flow protection 	
metrics, we believe it could stabilize or strengthen its credit profile. If it 	
is able to improve its fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to 7.0x or lower, we 	
would raise the ratings to 'B'. Alternatively, if profitability, as measured 	
by the EBITDA margin, remains at weak levels, and NAEP's operating cash flow 	
falls below its fixed charge funding requirements, we will lower the ratings 	
to 'CCC+'. We could affirm the ratings if the company realizes some 	
incremental improvement in its profitability metrics, and its fully adjusted 	
debt-to-EBITDA begins to fall from its Dec. 31, 2011, level of 12.8x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012	
     -- Industry Report Card: Canadian Oil And Gas Oilfield Service Companies 	
Get A Boost From High Oil Prices, Oct. 18, 2011	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Lowered/Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
                                        To                 From	
North American Energy Partners Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B-/Developing/--   B+/Negative/--	
 Senior unsecured debt                  B-                 B+ 	
  Recovery rating                       4                  3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

