TEXT-S&P revises Bill Barrett recovery rating to 4

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB-'
issue-level rating on Bill Barrett Corp.'s senior unsecured debt, and
revised its recovery rating on this debt to '4' from '3', indicating our
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating (same as the
corporate credit rating) to Bill Barrett's proposed $400 million senior
unsecured notes due 2022. We assigned a '4' recovery rating to the notes,
indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Bill Barrett to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this
report.
Our rating actions are the result of the company's proposed issuance of $400
million in senior unsecured debt, proceeds from which will be used to repay
the entire $172.5 million of 5% convertible senior notes due 2020 that are
likely to be put to the company on March 20, 2012, with the remainder to repay
borrowings under the revolving credit facility and to fund capital
expenditures. The incremental $227.5 million of net debt reduces our recovery
expectations on Bill Barrett's unsecured debt to average (30% to 50%) from
meaningful (50% to 70%).
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Bill Barrett reflects the company's track
record of delivering strong reserves and production growth; the high
proportion of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in its production stream, which
boosts price realizations; adequate liquidity; and currently moderate debt
levels for the rating category. Our ratings also reflect our view that natural
gas prices will remain weak in the near term, the company's limited scale with
significant concentration in the Rocky Mountain region, and our estimate that
the company will outspend funds from operations in 2012 and 2013.
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.
RATINGS LIST
Bill Barrett Corp.'s
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
New Rating
$400 mil sr unsecd notes due 2022 BB-
Recovery rating 4
Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior unsecured debt rating BB- BB-
Recovery rating 4 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.