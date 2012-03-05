TEXT-S&P revises Bill Barrett recovery rating to 4

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB-' issue-level rating on Bill Barrett Corp.'s senior unsecured debt, and revised its recovery rating on this debt to '4' from '3', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to Bill Barrett's proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We assigned a '4' recovery rating to the notes, indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Bill Barrett to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Our rating actions are the result of the company's proposed issuance of $400 million in senior unsecured debt, proceeds from which will be used to repay the entire $172.5 million of 5% convertible senior notes due 2020 that are likely to be put to the company on March 20, 2012, with the remainder to repay borrowings under the revolving credit facility and to fund capital expenditures. The incremental $227.5 million of net debt reduces our recovery expectations on Bill Barrett's unsecured debt to average (30% to 50%) from meaningful (50% to 70%). Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Bill Barrett reflects the company's track record of delivering strong reserves and production growth; the high proportion of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in its production stream, which boosts price realizations; adequate liquidity; and currently moderate debt levels for the rating category. Our ratings also reflect our view that natural gas prices will remain weak in the near term, the company's limited scale with significant concentration in the Rocky Mountain region, and our estimate that the company will outspend funds from operations in 2012 and 2013. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Bill Barrett Corp.'s Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- New Rating $400 mil sr unsecd notes due 2022 BB- Recovery rating 4 Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised To From Senior unsecured debt rating BB- BB- Recovery rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.