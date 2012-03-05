版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Bill Barrett recovery rating to 4

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB-'
issue-level rating on Bill Barrett Corp.'s senior unsecured debt, and
revised its recovery rating on this debt to '4' from '3', indicating our
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating (same as the 	
corporate credit rating) to Bill Barrett's proposed $400 million senior 	
unsecured notes due 2022. We assigned a '4' recovery rating to the notes, 	
indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default.  	
	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Bill Barrett to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this 	
report.	
	
Our rating actions are the result of the company's proposed issuance of $400 	
million in senior unsecured debt, proceeds from which will be used to repay 	
the entire $172.5 million of 5% convertible senior notes due 2020 that are 	
likely to be put to the company on March 20, 2012, with the remainder to repay 	
borrowings under the revolving credit facility and to fund capital 	
expenditures. The incremental $227.5 million of net debt reduces our recovery 	
expectations on Bill Barrett's unsecured debt to average (30% to 50%) from 	
meaningful (50% to 70%).  	
	
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Bill Barrett reflects the company's track 	
record of delivering strong reserves and production growth; the high 	
proportion of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in its production stream, which 	
boosts price realizations; adequate liquidity; and currently moderate debt 	
levels for the rating category. Our ratings also reflect our view that natural 	
gas prices will remain weak in the near term, the company's limited scale with 	
significant concentration in the Rocky Mountain region, and our estimate that 	
the company will outspend funds from operations in 2012 and 2013. 	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Bill Barrett Corp.'s 	
 Corporate credit rating                BB-/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
 $400 mil sr unsecd notes due 2022      BB-	
   Recovery rating                      4  	
	
Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To            From	
 Senior unsecured debt rating           BB-           BB-	
   Recovery rating                      4             3 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

