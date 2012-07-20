版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 21日 星期六 04:24 BJT

CHEVRONPHILLIPSCHEMICAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 20 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LLC: * Moodys disclosures on credit ratings of Chevron Phillips chemical company

llc * Rpt-moodys disclosures on credit ratings of chevron phillips chemical

company llc

