Fitch Rates Proposed Centurylink Offering 'BBB-'

March 5 CHICAGO, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned a 'BBB-' rating to
CenturyLink, Inc.'s (CenturyLink) proposed offering of 10- and 30-year senior
unsecured notes. Fitch's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on CenturyLink is 'BBB-'
and the Outlook for all ratings is Stable.
Proceeds from the offering, along with cash and credit facility borrowings, will
be used to fund joint cash tender offers for an aggregate purchase price
(including a premium and accrued and unpaid interest) of up to $1.25 billion of
notes issued by CenturyLink's subsidiary Embarq Corporation (Embarq). The tender
offers will be for Embarq's 6.738% notes due 2013 and its 7.082% notes due 2016,
of which there are $528 million and $2 billion outstanding, respectively.
Acceptance priority will be given first to the 2016 notes and second to the 2013
notes.
Fitch's ratings for CenturyLink are based on the expectations that the company
will demonstrate a very gradual improvement in its revenue profile over the next
several years in combination with solid leverage for the rating category, strong
free cash flows (FCFs) and strong liquidity.
Fitch expects CenturyLink's revenue to stabilize in 2013 - 2014. Revenues from
high-speed data and certain advanced business services, including the managed
hosting and cloud computing services offered by Savvis Inc. (Savvis), and a
modest but growing level of revenues from facilities-based video, are expected
to contribute to stability. There is some downside risk due to the weak economy,
which could be partly offset by revenue synergies from the Savvis acquisition.
CenturyLink's FCF is expected to be relatively strong in the near-term. Low cash
tax payments arising from bonus depreciation and the net operating losses of its
subsidiary, Qwest Communications International Inc. (Qwest), contribute to FCF
levels remaining strong while the company incurs front-end-loaded integration
costs.
Fitch expects CenturyLink's gross debt to EBITDA to be approximately 2.6 times
(x) to 2.7x in 2012, slightly higher than the 2.5x previously expected, but on a
path to decline as acquisition synergies are realized and debt is reduced. In
Fitch's view, CenturyLink is on a path to meet its commitment made following the
Qwest acquisition to reduce debt by $1.5 billion - $2 billion by the end of
2012. The reduction excludes the $2 billion incurred to acquire Savvis. Leverage
in 2011, pro forma for Qwest and Savvis, was 2.78x (excluding integration and
merger-related costs and share-based compensation expenses) slightly higher than
the 2.65x previously expected by Fitch.
The support provided by strong FCF and moderately declining leverage is balanced
against the decline of traditional voice revenues, primarily in the consumer
sector, from wireless substitution and moderate levels of continuing cable
telephony substitution. Fitch expects such declines to continue over time,
although the effect will lessen in the long run, as their share in the total
revenue base diminishes.
In Fitch's opinion, execution risk is present with the integration of Qwest and
Savvis but manageable. The successful integration of Qwest will be key to
realizing the approximately $575 million of operating cost synergies over the
three- to five-year period envisioned by the transaction. Operational risk is
mitigated by management's experience in rationalizing previous large mergers,
such as Embarq, and the expectation that Savvis will operate as a separate
business unit.
In Fitch's view, as a result of the pressures in the landline business,
CenturyLink will need to sustain leverage at a level of 2.5x or below, and its
revenue profile will have to remain on a path toward a return to growth to
maintain the current rating level. Fitch will evaluate the progress of revenue
in strategic growth areas in light of the potential drag on improvements due to
the weak economy. Fitch believes CenturyLink will need to display a dividend
payout of 55% or less to maintain financial flexibility, but will evaluate the
payout in the context of spending on growth initiatives (e.g. fiber to the cell
site and demand-driven data center expansion).
CenturyLink's total debt was $21.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, and cash and
equivalents amounted to approximately $128 million. Financial flexibility is
provided through a $1.7 billion revolving credit facility, which matures in
January 2015. As of Dec. 31, 2011, $1.423 billion was available on the facility,
and there were no letters of credit outstanding against the facility.
CenturyLink has a $160 million uncommitted revolving letter of credit facility,
which had $129 million in outstanding letters of credit.
The principal financial covenants in the $1.7 billion revolving credit facility
limit CenturyLink's debt to EBITDA for the past four quarters to no more than
4.0x and EBITDA to interest plus preferred dividends (with the terms as defined
in the agreement) to no less than 1.5x. Its subsidiary Qwest Corporation (QC)
has a maintenance covenant of 2.85x and an incurrence covenant of 2.35x. The
facility is guaranteed by Embarq, Qwest Communications International Inc. and
Qwest Services Corporation (QSC).
In 2012, Fitch expects CenturyLink's FCF to range from $1.3 to $1.4 billion.
Expected FCF levels reflect capital spending within the company's guidance range
of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, which includes $100 million of integration
capital spending. Within the capital budget, areas of focus for investment
include continued fiber-to-the-tower initiatives, the expansion of data center
capacity at Savvis, the continued build-out of fiber-to-the-node and
success-based spending on video.
Fitch believes CenturyLink has the financial flexibility to manage upcoming
maturities due to its FCF and credit facilities. Debt and capital lease
maturities in 2012 and 2013 are $480 million and $1.7 billion, respectively,
with the 2013 amount prior to the effects of the current tender offer.
Going forward, Fitch expects CenturyLink and QC will be its only issuing
entities. CenturyLink has a universal shelf registration available for the
issuance of debt and equity securities, as well as a $1.5 billion authorized
commercial paper program. The company effectively limits borrowing under the
program to the amount available under the credit facility. There was no
commercial paper outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.
